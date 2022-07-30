Johnathan Stephenson and Kathy Stephenson to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Granville Township for $1.
Christina Pilczak Szczesny and Duane Szczesny to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Granville Township for $1.
Carson R. Spencer to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in New Albany Borough for $1.
John J. Harkins to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in New Albany Borough for $1.
Mason R. Lyon and Jennifer B. Lyon to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
James R. McCollum and Joan R. McCollum to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Randy B. Williams and Nancy D. Williams to Bruen Properties for property in Athens Township for 3,000,000.
Nichole Campbell Executrix, Richard A. Decatur Sr. Estate to John Kelsall and Laura Kelsall for property in South Waverly Borough for $220,000.
Veronica F. Kosempel to Dora Rankin and Clifford Rankin for property in Orwell Township for $38,000.
Robert E. Burnett to Alvan Clark and Michelle C. Womer for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Barbara Hugo, George Hugo, Anne Gamble, Margot L. Shaffer, Jennifer Shaffer to Anne Gamble for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Erminia L. Trinchera Sergi Administrator, Maria R. Ortiz Administrator, Lorenzo M. Trinchera Administrator, Saverio S. Donato Estate to Erminia L. Trinchera Sergi, Maria R. Ortiz, Lorenzo M. Trinchera, Stephanie Trinchera for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Erminia L. Trinchera Sergi Administrator, Maria R. Ortiz Administrator, Lorenzo M. Trinchera Administrator, Saverio S. Donato Estate to Maria R. Ortiz and Erminia L. Trinchera Sergi for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Sally L. Vanderpoel, Sally L. Walmsley (NBM) and George H. Walmsley to Brandon R. Vanderpoel and Beth Vanderpoel for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co Executor, Penn Security Bank & Trust (FKA), William Baker Co Executor, Joseph T. Zadrusky Estate, Joseph T. Zadrusky Jr. (AKA), Towanda Monoreton Shippers Lifeline, Inc., Joseph T. Zadrusky Trust to Saint Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Church for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Doris Kowalyshyn Executrix, Shirley Gritz Estate to Domanick Q. Otis for property in Terry Township for $140,000.
Charles H. Pyle to Daniel F. McTamney and Kathleen E. McTamney for property in Overton Township for $209,000.
Patricia I. Twigg Executrix, Karen L. Cooley Estate to Andrew J. Busher for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $235,000.
Anthony F. Potter to Eric M. Johnson and Michelle L. Johnson for property in Warren Township for $50,000.
Kristen K. Santangelo and David Santangelo to Edward Grater for property in Leroy Township for $219,000.
Palmer Family Farm, LLC to Res Water Avis for property in Canton Township for $525,000.
Gregory Schmidt Executor, Robin Kaye Garvine Estate, Carol Ann Dirocco to Gary C. Edens and Donna Lee Edens for property in Wells Township for $100,000.
Sharon E. Garvine to Gary C. Edens and Donna Lee Edens for property in Wells Township for $50,000.
Barbara Jennings Estate, Robert E. Lee Executor to Timothy L. Jennings Jr. and Natalie N. Jennings for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Michael Pelissier to Angelo Andonakakis and Christopher Volz for property in Warren Township for $125,000.
Peggy Edsell, Peggy Chilson (NBM) to Ashley Marie Hollenback for property in Monroe Township for $150,000.
Walter Leslie Wittie and Susan R. Wittie to Walter Leslie Wittie, Susan R. Wittie, Jennifer Everson and Wesley Wittie for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
