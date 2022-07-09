Carl E. Smith to Brady F. McNett and Gabrielle J. McNett for property in LeRoy Township for $139,175.
Meghan L. Kershner to Benjamin E. Kershner for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Thomas D. Walker and Crystal B. Walker, Chrystal B. Walker (AKA) to Darryl Wayne Holdren and Abigail May Storrs for property in Springfield Township for $162,000.
Laraine A. Umstadter to Thomas D. Walker and Crystal B. Walker for property in West Burlington Township for $170,000.
Ann M. Swanson to Courtney Bennett and Christine E. Bennett for property in Wells Township for $61,000.
Roy Beardslee and Barbara Beardslee to Timothy R. Beardslee for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Anne M. Yorgey and Eileen Yorgey to Eileen Yorgey and Jonathan Murray for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Norman H. Parks Jr. and Marcia M. Parks, Marcia A. Parks (AKA) to Makaylah Holbert for property in Rome Township for $1.
Thomas Jennings, Kristen Jennings, Cartus Financial Corp (POA) to Cartus Financial Corp for property in South Waverly Borough for $343,000.
Cartus Financial Corp to Desiree N. Goble and Glenn A. Guevera for property in South Waverly Borough for $343,000.
Stuart L. Wrisley and Catherine M. Wrisley Irrevocable Residential Income Only Trust, Susan A. Shipman Trustee, Stuart L. Wrisley Irrevocable Res Income Trust, Catherine M. Wrisley Irrevocable Res Income Trust, Stuart L. Wrisley Irrevocable Residential Income Only Trust, Catherine M. Wrisley Irrevocable Residential Income Only Trust to Susan A. Shipman for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Susan A. Shipman Trustee, Stuart L. Wrisley and Catherine M. Wrisley Irrevocable Residential Income Only Trust, Stuart L. Wrisley Irrevocable Res Income Trust, Catherine M. Wrisley Irrevocable Res Income Trust, Stuart L. Wrisley Irrevocable Residential Income Only Trust, Catherine M. Wrisley Irrevocable Residential Income Only Trust to Mark A. Wrisley and Rebecca J. Wrisley for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Susan A. Shipman Trustee, Stuart L. Wrisley and Catherine M. Wrisley Irrevocable Residential Income Only Trust, Stuart L. Wrisley Irrevocable Res Income Trust, Catherine M. Wrisley Irrevocable Res Income Trust, Stuart L. Wrisley Irrevocable Residential Income Only Trust, Catherine M. Wrisley Irrevocable Residential Income Only Trust to Mark A. Wrisley and Rebecca J. Wrisley for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Barbara S. Mapes to Kelsi Rosh for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $174,468.
Jeffrey D. Sturzen and Julie A. Sturzen to Shane C. Martin for property in Towanda Township for $338,500.
Philip C. Vanderpool to Brian C. Jesse for property in Stevens Township for $130,000.
Mountain Paradise Club 9 to Eric S. Shaffer for property in Asylum Township for $58,000.
Paul S. Sweitzer Estate, Llanina P. Sweitzer Administrator to Llanina P. Sweitzer for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Mary E. Walburn to Anthony J. Smith Jr. for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Denise S. Ives to Paul R. Dibble and Wilhelmina Dibble for property in Troy Township for $142,500.
Jack Huffman Jr. to Linda S. Keim and Stan L. Keim for property in Canton Township for $185,000.
Paul Camacho to Paul Camacho for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Scott Edsell to Travis Cooley and Amanda Cooley for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $35,000.
Keith J. Lamphere to Brandon K. Elliott and Nicole L. Watson for property in Franklin Township for $90,100.
Bryan L. Rogers and Virginia M. Rogers to Melanie Lee. Sewalt for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $177,000.
Steven A. Evans to Kieran Anyanaso and Vivian Anyanaso for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $65,000.
Julianne Ocasio to Stephanie Barry and Yvonne Fowlers for property in Wysox Township for $152,732.
Cash Now to Angela Zito for property in Windham Township for $93,000.
Robert C. Cotton to Robert C. Cotton and Robert McMahon for property in Albany Township for $1.
Roy L. Beardslee and Barbara E. Beardslee to Timothy R. Beardslee for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Tory Featherson Executor, John Featherson Estate to Donald Francis Skerpon and Robbin Lynn Skerpon for property in South Waverly Borough for $40,000.
Joseph G. Ritsko Executor, Agnes Ritsko Estate to Dana A. Ritsko for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Tina W. Selleck to Mark D. Miscevich for property in Wyalusing Township for $150,000.
Ryan A. Reed to Melanie Caplan and Christopher A. Case for property in Wilmot Township for $175,000.
Ted D. Foust to Tony L. Foust and Tara M. Foust for property in Granville Township for $1.
Daniel T. Gustin to Russell Bly and Tammy Bly for property in Springfield Township for $75,000.
Janet H. Bean to Benjamin Bly for property in LeRoy Township for $200,000.
Ryan M. Allen and Teresa K. Allen to IHS Pizza & Sandwich Shop for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $80,000.
