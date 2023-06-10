Andrew J. Hughes and Jaimee R. Alsing to Andrew J. Hughes for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Hilfiger Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust, Scott C. Palmer, Robin R. Palmer, Timothy J. Hilfiger Trustee to Scott C. Palmer and Robin R. Palmer for property in Canton Township for $500.
Hilfiger Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust, Scott C. Palmer, Robin R. Palmer, Timothy J. Hilfiger Trustee to Hilfiger Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust, Timothy J. Hilfiger Trustee for property in Canton Township for $500.
Dorothy Kinsman Co Executrix, Cynthia Litchfield Co Executrix, Marie C. Clark Estate, Marie F. Clark (AKA) to Dorothy Kinsman and Cynthia Litchfield for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Ray Dominguez to Joseph F. Lombardo for property in Pike Township for $10,000.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Adam Medigan to BSS Land Company for property in Sayre Borough 5th Ward for $44,001.
William McKusick and Julia McKusick to Emily Kriner for property in Ridgebury Township for $18,000.
Vicki Lant, Vickie E. Lant (AKA), Vicki E. Lant (AKA) to Pennmarc Resources V for property in Terry Township for $1.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trustee, RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2021 HB1 to Todd M. Babcock and Sally A. Babcock for property in Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $95,000.
Duane L. Taylor and Jan Neita M. Taylor to Robert D. Rathbun and Shirley Ann Rathbun for property in Canton Township for $3,000.
Jay Rosenbloom and Ashley Rosenbloom to Jay Rosenbloom for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Chloe Price and Michael Sollitto to Chloe Price for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Donald Musso and Danielle Musso to Richard Daum Jr. for property in Orwell Township for $16,000.
Tara Foust Administratrix, Charles D. Binford Estate to Earl S. Teribury and Nancy L. Teribury for property in Granville Township for $28,000.
Michael L. Feichtner and Maureen Feichtner, Maureen Newton (NKA) to Michael L. Feichtner for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Albert R. Jennings to Richard Daum Jr. for property in Sayre Borough 5th Ward for $1.
Richard Daum Jr. to Bryan K. Roof and Rebecca L. Roof for property in Sayre Borough 5th Ward for $10,000.
Mark A. Barton Sr. and Sally A. Barton to James R. McKean and Amanda R. Young for property in Monroe Township for $40,000.
John J. Lavin Jr. to Ronald E. Beiersdorf and Kathleen M. Beiersdorf for property in Warren Township for $1.
Brandon R. Dock to Ashley Hanley and Joseph M. Mann for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $224,900.
Megan O. Strait to Giuseppe Scavone for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $180,000.
Karen Harrington, Andrew Harrington, Sean Harrington, Elizabeth Harringont, Daniel Harrington, Erik Dubec to Sean Harrington and Marry Ann Harrington for property in Stevens Township for $300,000.
Claire Allen, Claire A. Allen (AKA) to Michael J. Murphy and Rachel E. Murphy for property in Warren Township for $1.
Lawrence James Vanness to Jeffery L. Adams and Laura Adams for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Cody Auer and Carla Auer to Brittany M. Hatch and Tyler M. Hatch for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $243,800.
Caleb L. Ebling and Dana L. Ebling to Christopher M. Bender and Sharon A. Bender for property in Springfield Township for $116,000.
Susan Comstock Executrix, Bob E. Lee Estate, Bob Lee (AKA) to Baruch A. Hess, Mary S. Hess, and Grace Lee Life Tenant for property in Smithfield Township for $110,000.
Richard E. Reinhard, Richard Reinhard (AKA) to Steven Scott Harris and Nicole Carman Harris for property in Armenia Township for $19,152.
Richard E. Reinhard, to Sandra J. Valentino and Christopher M. Valentino for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Caleb L. Ebling and Dana L. Ebling to Jack L. Burbage and Jeannie M. Burbage for property in Springfield Township for $35,000.
Joel Saxon to Stacey L. Brown for property in Terry Township for $1.
Carol L. Schultz to Carol L. Schultz and Kathleen R. Wood for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Matthew Dee Wickwire Executor, Gary D. Wickwire Estate, Gary Duane Wickwire (AKA), Matthew Wickwire (AKA) to Matthew Dee Wickwire and Heather Wickwire, Matthew Wickwire (AKA) for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Corey Mosher and Aleisha Mosher to Michael Gorman and Victoria Gorman for property in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $375,000.
Stephen Saulsbery to Stephen Saulsbery and Catherine Saulsbery for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Brett D. Greenland Estate, Hannah M. Executrix, Veronica Greenland (POA) to Kinsley Mosier for property in Asylum Township for $170,000.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Jared Smith to Dunmore Properties Inc. for property in Athens Township for $133,201.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Karen Maslinski, Karen Novotny (FKA) to Dunmore Properties Inc. for property in Litchfield Township for $62,000.
Ronald E. Beiersdorf and Kathleen M. Beiersdorf to John J. Lavin Jr. for property in Warren Township for $1.
Makaylah Holbert to Makaylah L. Holbert and Daniel J. Leljedal for property in Rome Township for $1.
Kellsy Ross Fellows, Kellsy D. Ross (AKA) and James T. Fellows to Kellsy Ross Fellows and James T. Fellows for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
Thomas V. Potts and Esther W. Potts to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Brian D. Moyer and Brenda J. Moyer to Jacob Moyer and Jeanna Moyer for property in Sheshequin Township for $250,000.
Brigid O. Lagier and Douglas J. Lagier to David Castrogiovanni and Jennie Lee Castrogiovanni for propertyin Warren Township for $500,000.
Brian R. Wrisley and Diane L. Wrisley to Stacey L. Kingsley for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
Christopher S. Lee and Jackie L. Gerow, Jackie L. Lee (NBM) to Justin P. Dione, Michaela Dionne and Jesus Orbea for property in Canton Township for $160,000.
Terry S. Degroot and Lodevicus M. Degroot to Karen R. Ballard for property in Rome Borough for $172,000.
Gregory D. Saylor to Gregory D. Saylor and Carolyn E. Clouse for property in Rome Township for $1.
