Cheryl Ayre and David J. Ayre to FMS Holdings of Dunmore, Pennsylvania, for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $103,700.
Timothy M. Kolmel and Annie M. Kolmel to Stephen Hoyt of Rome for property in Windham Township for $105,000.
Philip S. Blemle to Colin P. Blemle of Wyalusing for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Philip S. Blemle to Philip S. Blemle and Kimberly J. Blemle of Winchester, Virginia, for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Laura L. Teeter Executrix and Carol L. Allard Estate to Laura L. Teeter of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Patricia A. Starks to Russell E. Brelsford and Lori S. Brelsford of Milan for property in Ulster Township for $79,075.
Kenneth R. Bartholomew to Kenneth Raymond Bartholomew and Clairene J. Bartholomew of Monroeton for property in Franklin Township for $50,000.
Derek D. Leiby, Lydia E. Shedden and Lydia E. Leiby (NBM) to Derek D. Leiby and Lydia E. Leiby of Canton for property in Canton Township for $1.
Madison R. Lee and Nina Lee to Dominic Sileo and Kelly Sileo of Ulster for property in Rome Township for $1.
Amy L. Benjamin and Amy L. Armstrong (FKA) to Joseph D. Benjamin and Amy L. Benjamin of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Cynthia Marie Roma Trustee, Karen Lynn Appold Trustee, Cynthia Marie Roma Descendants Sep Trust, Hans F. Appold Revocable Trust, Karen Lynn Appold Descendants Separate Trust to Karen Lynn Appold and Cynthia Marie Roma of Barto, Pennsylvania, for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Rickie D. Vanderpool to Jennifer L. Cobb and Robert P. Cobb of Towanda for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust 2017 HBI, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trustee and Singlesource Property Solutions (POA) to James Perkins and Nancy Perkins of Rome for property in Towanda Township for $17,700.
Patrick E. Smith to Richard A. Wilson and Michelle M. Wilson of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $223,000.
Sandra M. Voda and Sandra M. Gehin (NBM) to Sandra M. Gehin and Paul Kevin Gehin of Laceyville for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Daniel Darrow to Charles E. Marvin Trustee, Charles E. Marvin Living Trust, Diane G. Marvin Living Trust, Charles E. Marvin and Diane G. Marvin Living Trust of Atlantic Beach, Florida, for property in Athens Township for $1.
Diane Marvin Trustee, Gregory Living Trust, Charles E. Marvin Trustee, Diane G. Marvin Trustee to Daniel Darrow of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
George D. Barrett, Frances A. Barrett, Carmen Spadaccino and Virginia Spadaccino to Carmen Spadaccino and Virginia Spadaccino of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association (AKA) and Servicelink (POA) to Robert Glanzmann of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $38,000.
Cynthia Smith to Kathleen Nolin of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $133,000.
Marlene Rohe to Erik L. Agnew and Tonya R. Agnew of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Harold J. Renninger III and Rose Marie Renninger to Harold J. Renninger III and Rose Marie Renninger of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Joseph E. Johnson, Desiree Johnson, Stephanie R. Johnson and Stephanie R. Johnston (AKA) to Constance Hanrahan, Desiree Johnson and Heather Borden of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $15,000.
Robert E. Lee to Jeffrey W. Lee of Troy for property in Troy Township for $1.
Daniel Thomson to Kim Pitcher of LeRaysville for property in Pike Township for $10.
John H. Eichelberger Executor, Deborah K. Eichelberger Estate, Deborah S. Eichelberger (AKA), Deborah Scott Eichelberger (AKA), Deborah Scott Holmes (AKA) and Deborah Scott Willis (AKA) to John H. Eichelberger and Galenda D. Bonham of Troy for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Boyd A. Smith and Janet A. Smith to Arel Spaulding and Carmen Spaulding of Troy for property in West Burlington Township for $455,000.
Shane Vanhorn, Michelle Dean and Michelle Vanhorn (NBM) to Ryan S. Ball of Canton for property in Canton Township for $162,000.
Thomas E. Rosh and Ann M. Rosh to Kyle D. Rosh of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $1.
Wesley Smith to Wesley Smith and Lindsey Smith of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
Merlin J. Horn, Barbara P. Horn, James M. Smith and Tiffany S. Smith to Joseph B. Martin of Bernville, Pennsylvania, for property in Franklin Township for $44,000.
Eleanor Seelye and Deborah A. Ghiai (POA) to Jay F. Northup IV and Maria Northup of Locke, New York, for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $53,000.
Todd A. Hamilton and Kimberly L. Hamilton to Shane M. Vanhorn and Michelle M. Vanhorn of Canton for property in Canton Township for $265,000.
Rick L. Lowden Administrator, Lawrence S. Lowden Estate and Lawrence S. Lowden Jr. (AKA) to Rick L. Lowden, Richard F. Lowden and Troy C. Lowden of Huntersville, North Carolina, for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
