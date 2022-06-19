Chad R. Smith and Carrie A. Watkins Smith, Carrie A. Watkins Smith (AKA) to Matthew D. Voorhees and Ashley M. Voorhees for property in Athens Township for $256,000.
David W. Keeler and Nancy L. Keeler to David W. Keeler and Nancy L. Keeler for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
David H. McKinney and Sharon R. McKinney to David H. McKinney and Sharon R. McKinney for property in Albany Township for $1.
Thomas P. Pentz Jr. and Carol A. Pentz to Steven L. Butler and Betsy Ann Butler for property in Wilmot Township for $20,000.
Daryl M. Miller to Brion Hill Properties for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $129,000.
Glenn P. Shores and Patti J. Shores to Raya Wohltmann and Kyle Wohltmann for property in Sheshequin Township for $64,000.
Katie A. Payne to Lindsey Millitch for property in Sheshequin Township for $120,000.
Stanley Sobiech Jr. to Ronica Sobiech for property in Athens Township for $0.
Jack McCreary, Ted Obendorfer (POA), Cartus Financial Corporation to Cartus Financial Corporation for property in Athens Township for $355,000.
Cartus Financial Corporation to Joshua David Stout and Anna Pham Stout for property in Athens Township for $355,000.
Janice S. Wright to David E. Wright and Elisa W. Martz for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Paul E. Sargeant to Gary L. Braund, Eunice M. Braund, Paul W. Sheeley, Trudy B. Sheeley for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Michael J. Dougherty Trustee, Regina E. Dougherty Revocable Living Trust, Regina E. Dougherty Revocable Living Trust (AKA) to Jonathan Daher and Elizabeth Farmer for property in South Creek Township for $302,700.
Steven C. Tyson and Mirian E. Tyson to James E. Janiszeski and Moriah L. Janiszeski for property in Athens Township for $400,000.
Kathleen A. Beers, Kathleen A. Kinney (NBM) to Ethan Culver for property in Orwell Township for $208,000.
Wilcox Trust, James G. Wilcox Trustee to Wilcox Trust, James G. Wilcox Trustee for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Mark S. Fogel and Gina L. Fogel to Tanner L. Shafer and Madison C. Brown for property in Wyalusing Township for $214,000.
Wilcox Trust, James G. Wilcox Trustee to Wilcox Trust, James G. Wilcox Trustee for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
William B. Williams, Barbara D. Williams, Kimberly S. Jackson, Christine J. Williams, Christine J. Lantz (NBM) to Kimberly S. Jackson and Christine J. Lantz for property in Warren Township for $1.
Sharon J. Collins, Sharon J. Slater (NBM) to Kevin T. Collins for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Margo Fox Picou Estate, Marguerite Fox Picou Estate, Marguerite Linda Fox Picou Estate (AKA), Margo Fox Picou Estate (AKA), Marguerite Fox Picou Estate (AKA), Marguerite Linda Fox Picou Estate (AKA), Christopher D. Jones Executor to Patrick Snyder for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $175,535.
David B. Richardson, David Richardson (AKA) to Edwin Borges for property in Towanda Township for $1,000.
Roy W. Piper Charitable Trust, Thomas P. Tulaney Co Trustee, Ronald Kukuchka Co Trustee, Robert P. Browning Co Trustee, Roy W. Piper Charitable Trust to Boy Scouts of America for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
Vickie Reynolds to Kenneth Allen for property in Windham Township for $185,000.
Bloom & Grow to Cornelius F. Sullivan IV, Lynette Sullivan, Cecelia Sullivan for property in Springfield Township for $350,000.
Ryan C. Clegg to Shawn M. Packard for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $126,000.
Christin L. Grace to William J. Houseknecht for property in Springfield Township for $9,800.
Pauline Edsell to Brian Edsell for property in Asylum Township for $1.
James M. Lantz Executor, James R. Lantz Estate to Valerie Seymour and Kyle Scott Bradley for property in Athens Township for $130,000.
Donald J. Springstead Jr. to Rachel J. Fielding for property in Ridgebury Township for $156,000.
Douglas C. Turner, Halley M. Turner, Halley M. Garner (FKA) to Kaitlyn P. Silveira and Lola Kunkle for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $230,000.
James R. Lehman Co Trustee, George E. Lehman Jr. Co Trustee, Lehman Trust to Mary Ellen Lehman Lavin, Mary Ellen Lehman Lavin (AKA), John William Lavin for property in Standing Stone Township for $60,000.
BZ Properties, Smart Choice Tobacco Corp to Ingersoll Rand Federal Credit Union for property in Athens Township for $1,150,000.
Buck Fever Rod & Gun Club to Buck Rod & Gun Club for property in Albany Township for $1.
Jason M. Kellogg and Shauna M Kellogg to Shauna M. Kellogg for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Benjamin E. Krise to Calvin L. Bristol for property in Troy Township for $1.
Christopher A. Huyett and Jennifer M. Huyett to Caleb Roy for property in Wysox Township for $325,000.
James A. Adams and Teresita N. Adams to Derek Brisson and Kara Brisson for property in Tuscarora Township for $246,000.
Dean L. Taylor and Patricia S. Taylor to Christopher D. Zipp for property in Franklin Township for $39,900.
Paul P. Wengen, Ellen K. Wengen, Richard D. Mahle, Susan J. Mahle to Richard D. Mahle and Susan J. Mahle for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Paul P. Wengen, Ellen K. Wengen, Richard D. Mahle, Susan J. Mahle to Paul P. Wengen and Ellen K. Wengen for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Eugene Pelletier to Dora F. Ozuna and Rafael Paredes for property in Herrick Township for $177,500.
Gilbert F. Herbert, Helen F. Herbert, Gilbert F. Herbert (POA) to Gilbert F. Herbert for property in Athens Township for $1.
Karen M. Bachman, William R. Bachman, Sharon T. Leonhardt, Craig R. Leonhardt to Richard Jones and Faye Jones for property in Wells Township for $285,000.
Stacylyn Marie Himelright to Patrick Cody Landon for property in Wysox Township for $150,000.
Chance A. Hendrix and Traci M. Handrix to Dalton Bacorn and Krysten Spaeth for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $148,294.
Joan Chang Galasso, Joseph Galasso Jr., John Joseph Galasso, Iris Galasso, Theresa Marie Galasso, Theresa Lynn Galasso (AKA), Wendall George Galasso Clarissa A. Galasso, Bruce James Galasso, Tammy Sue Galasso, Tammie Sue Galasso (AKA), Tammie Sue Steinmetz (NKA), Carl Steinmetz, Bruce James Crawford, Joan Chang Galasso (AKA) to John Joseph Galasso and Iris Galasso for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Timothy M. Ennis to Joseph D. Scott and Joseph K. Scott for property in Monroe Borough for $100,000.
William N. Kithcart to Kent Reich, Elizabeth Roman Reich, Elizabeth Roman Reich (AKA) for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $41,000.
David Wicox and Bonnie Wilcox to Joshua Paisner, Jessica Wojnarowski, Doreen Wojnarowski for property in Towanda Township for $115,000.
George N. Updike to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Timothy L. Spencer to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Jeffrey L. Marrongelle and Barbara A. Marrongelle to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Ronald C. Barnes and Kim D. Barnes to Andrew W. Velas and Susan K. Velas for property in Wysox Township for $325,000.
Mark D. Coyle and Melissa D. Coyle to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
Monroeton Rod & Gun Club to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Monroe Township for $1.
2KS Properties North to Reeves Business Park III for property in Wyalusing Township for $110,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to FARBROS for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $20,000.
Jean M. White to Jean M. White for property in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Leatrice Braund to Craig R. Sheeley and Whitney A. Sheeley for proerty in Springfield Township for $1.
Bobbi J. Stockholm, Bobbi J. Hamblin (FKA) to James Michael Sublette and Sherry Lee Sublette for property in Sayre Borough 3rd Ward for $140,000.
Alice B. Ward Estate, Linda M. Ginder Administrator to Linda M. Ginder for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Kim McCormack Estate, James B. French Jr. Executor to James B. French Jr. for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Guy G. Liguori, Lynn A. Liguori, Guy Liguori (POA) to Guy G. Liguori for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $1.
Lindsay K. Bogart, Lindsay K. Holter (NBM), Mark Holter to Ronald L. Kingsley and Sandra V. Kingsley for property in Springfield Township for $36,000.
Brian E. Chaffee and Loretta J. Chaffee to Alicia D. Mosier and Chad K. Mosier for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Stephanie S. Middaugh and David M. Middaugh to David M. Middaugh for property in Windham Township for $1.
Nancy E. Sharer and Kenneth R. Sharer to Davis S. Young and Katelyn M. Young for property in Pike Township for $126,606.
Bradford County Real Estate Partners LLC to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Carol E. Shedden and Dana Cabucci to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in New Albany Borough for $1.
Linda D. Pepper Estate, Timothy L. Pepper Executor to Victoria Lynn O’Connor for property in New Albany Borough for $28,000.
Travis Ryan Wandell, Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County to Midfirst Bank for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $915.42.
Ralph J. Griffin and Michelle R. Griffin to Joseph D. Sharrow and Katrina L. Sharrow for property in Canton Township for $193,000.
Mark W. O’Neal to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
Harold E. Fishbough to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Jacquelin L. McDonald to Shainon Myers and Misty Myers for property in Athens Township for $195,500.
Steven C. Bell to Charles Dewing and Diana M. Dewing for property in Orwell Township for $105,830.
Joseph Hochberg to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Albany Township for $1.
Eileen G. Forker to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Albany Township for $1.
Kathryn M. Snyder, Kathryn M. Sosenko (AKA), Barbara I. Snyder, Charlotte L. Snyder, Charlotte L. Decker (NKA) to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Warren Township for $1.
William J. Battista, David Peters, Steven Young to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Alfred D. Tice to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
Michael A. Micklas Jr. to Cash Now for property in Windham Township for $1.
Zachary Horton to Danielle Horton for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Granville Center Church of Christ, Church of Christ of Granville Center (AKA) to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Granville Township for $1.
Charles W. Brown and Judy Lines to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Pamela Miller to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Merriel V. Hickok Estate, Eileen Malosh Executrix to Valerie J. Hickok for property in Columbia Township for $58,083.66.
