Cheryl Ayre and David J. Ayre to FMS Holdings of Dunmore for two properties in Towanda Borough First Ward for $103,700.
Timothy M. Kolmel and Annie M. Kolmel to Stephen Hoyt of Rome for property in Windham Township for $105,000.
Philp S. Blemle to Colin P. Blemle of Wyalusing for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Philp S. Blemle to Philip S. Blemle and Kimberly J. Blemle of Winchester, Virginia for two properties in Wilmot Township for $1.
Laura L. Teeter (executrix) and Carol L. Allard Estate to Laura L. Teeter of Pottstown for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Patricia A. Starks to Russell E. Brelsford and Lori S. Brelsford of Milan for property in Ulster Township for $79,075.
Kenneth R. Bartholomew to Kenneth Raymond Bartholemew and Clairene J. Bartholomew of Monroeton for two properties in Franklin Township for $50,000.
Derek D. Leiby, Lydia E. Shedden, and Lydia E. Leiby (NBM) to Derek D. Leiby and Lydia E. Leiby of Canton for property in Canton Township for $1.
Madison R. Lee and Nina Lee to Dominic Sileo and Kelly Sileo of Ulster for two properties in Rome Township for $1.
Amy L. Benjamin and Amy L. Armstrong to Joseph D. Benjamin and Amy L. Benjamin of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Cynthia Marie Roma (trustee), Karen Lynn Appold (trustee), Cynthia Marie Roma (descendants separate trust), Hans F. Appold (revocable trust), Karen Lynn Appold (decendants separate trust) to Karen Lynn Appold and Cynthia Marie Roma of Barto, Pennsylvania for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Rickie D. Vanderpool to Jennifer L. Cobb and Robert P. Cobb of Towanda for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust (grantee), Wilmington Savings Fund Society (trustee), Singlesource Property Solutions (POA) to James Perkins of Rome and Nancy Perkins for property in Towanda Township for $17,700.
Patrick E. Smith to Richard A. Wilson and Michelle M. Wilson of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $223,000.
Sandra M. Voda and Sandra M. Gehin (NBM) to Sadra M. Gehin and Paul Kevin Gehin of Laceyville for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Diane Marvin (trustee), Gregory Living Trust, Charles E. Marvin (trustee), and Diane G. Marvin (trustee) to Daniel Darrow of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
George O. Barrett, Fances A. Barrett, Carme Spadaccino, and Virginia Spadaccino to Carmen Spadaccino and Virginia Spadaccino of Langhorne, Pennsylvania for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association (AKA), and Servicelink (POA) to Robert Glanzmann of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $38,000.
Cynthia Smith to Katleen Nolin of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $133,000.
Marlene Rohe to Erick L. Agnew and Tonya R. Agnew of Sayre for two properties in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Harold J. Renninger III and Rose Marie Renninger to Jarold J. Renninger III and Rose Marie Renninger of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Joseph E. Johnson, Desiree Johnson, Stephanie R. Johnson, and Stephanie R. Johnston (AKA) to Constance Hanrahan, Desiree Johnson, and Heather Borden of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $15,000.
Robert E. Lee to Jeffrey W. Lee of Troy for property in Troy Township for $1.
Daniel Thomson to Kim Pitcher of LeRaysville for property in Pike Township for $10.
John H. Eichelberger (executor), Deborah K. Eichelberger Estate, Deborah S. Eichelberger (AKA), Deborah Scott Eichelberger (AKA), Deborah Scott Holmes (AKA), Deborah Scott Willis (AKA) to John H. Eichelberger and Galenda D. Bonham of Troy for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Boyd A. Smith and Janet A. Smith to Arel Spaulding and Carmen Spaulding of Troy for property in West Burlington Township for $455,000.
Shane VanHorn, Michelle Dean, Michelle VanHorn (NBM) to Ryan S. Ball of Canton for $162,000.
Thomas E. Rosh and Ann M. Rosh to Kyle D. Rosh of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $1.
Wesley Smith to Wesley Smith and Lindsey Smith of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
Merlin J. Horn, Barbara P. Horn, James M. Smith, and Tiffany S. Smith to Joseph B. Martin of Bernville, Pennsylvania for two properties in Franklin Township for $44,000.
Eleanor Seelye, Deborah A. Ghiai (POA) to Jay F. Northup IV and Maria Northup of Locke, New York for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $53,000.
Todd A. Hamilton and Kimberly L. Hamilton to Shane M. VanHorn and Michelle M. VanHorn of Canton for property in Canton Township for $265,000.
Rick L. Lowden (administrator), Lawrence S. Lowden Estate, Lawrence S. Lowden Jr. (AKA) to Rick L. Lowden, Richard F. Lowden, and Troy C. Lowden of Huntersville, North Carolina for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Scott Chase and Karen Chase to Scott Robert Harold Beeman of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $128,000.
Mountain Paradise Club 2 to Paul C. Treaster and Darla R. Treaster of Dushore for two properties in Overton Township for $50,000.
Paul C. Treaster and Darla R. Treaster to Paul C. Treaster and Darla R. Treaster of Dushore for property in Overton Township for $1.
Barkat Ulla and Sosan Begum to Nazir Abbas and Barkat Ulla of Huntington, New York for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Michael R. Proctor (administrator), Mary M. Kepner Estate, Mary Bodistow (AKA), Mary Proctor (AKA) to Sule Bertram and Peter Bertram of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $74,900.
James R. Shay and Kathryn M. Shay to Stacie N. Andrus of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $85,000.
Robert E. Bastion and Bonnie Bastion to Sandra K. VanZile of Troy, Robert Todd Bastion, and Charles W. Bastion for property in Troy Township for $1.
Dennis W. Ford to Justin Silvernail of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $137,500.
Sandra Tofsts, Sandra E. Tofts (AKA) to Sandra Tofts of Troy, Jacquelyn L. Johnson, Julie L. Griner of Troy, Judy L. Bloom of Troy, Chris A Page of Troy, Tofts Irrecovable Residential and Income Trust of Troy for property in Springfield Township for $1.
William L. Beebe and Elizabeth R. Beebe to Dale C. Vanvolkinburg and Sarah C. Vanvolkinburg of Laceyville for property in Tuscarora Township for $139,050.
Joann Burr (co executor), Roger Lenington (co executor), Anna L. McKee Estate to Joann Burr of Gillett, and Roger Lenington and Christine W. Leningnton of Pine City for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Roger Lenington and Christine W. Lenington to Joann Burr of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $35,000.
Robert F. Oliver Jr. and Melinda Miller to Melinda Miller of New Albany for property in Wilmot Township for $12,000.
Mid Island Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for property in Rome Township for $1.
Lynn Condon to Tanya R. Decker of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $1.
Thomas C. Thompson III (executor) and Thomas C. Thompson Jr. to Thomas C. Thompson III, Darcy Thompson, and Lennon Bancroft of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Rodney D. Schoonover and Vicki A. Schoonover to Rodney D. Schoonover of Rome for property in Rome Borough for $1.
George F. Kramer and Sandra M. Kramer to Your Mountain House in New Albany for property in Overton Township for $75,000.
Karen M. Fluck, Karen M. Jette (AKA) and Robert M. Fluck to Karen M. Jette of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Canton Borough Authority to Hilfiger Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Scott C. Palmer, and Robin R. Palmer of Canton for property in Canton Township for $2,000.
Jason A. Abell and Brian W. Abell to Jason A. Abell and Mary L. Abell of Rome for property in Rome Township for $6,000.
Daniel M. Clouse and Tracy J. Clouse to Collin O. Edsell and Rayelle E. Johnson of LeRaysville for property in Herrick Township for $80,000.
Peter S. Aquilio, Shannon M. Cooney, Shannon M. Aquilio to Peter Simon Aquilio and Shannon Marie Aquilio of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
HSBC Bank (trustee) and Wells Fargo Asset Securities Corp to Wells Fargo Bank of Des Moines, Iowa for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Wells Fargo Bank to James M. Murphy of Elmira, New York for property in South Creek Township for $47,000.
Kathy A. Shoemaker, Kathy A. Benjamin (NBM), and Charles R. Benjamin Jr. to Kathy A. Benjamin and Charles R. Benjamin Jr. of Towanda for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Nolan J. Histand, Destiny L. Histand, Destiny L. Hostetler (FKA) to Nolan J. Histand and Destiny L. Histand of Rome for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Charles D. Bender (executor), Eric J. Bender (executor), Charles J. Bender Estate to Charles D. Bender, Eric J. Bender, and David J. Brawn (POA) of Anchorage, Alaska for property of Canton Township for $1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.