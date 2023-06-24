Jeffrey Y. King Jr. and Connie L. King to Connie L. King for property in Monroe Borough for $99,000.
Steven W. Mosser and Rebecca S. Mosser to William P. Martin and Nicholas Lamantia Jr. for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $237,902.
Community Bank, Grange National Bank to AC Bennettt Properties for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $155,000.
Lussi Girls LLC to Ryan Kennedy and Katie Priester for property in Ridgebury Township for $30,000.
Richard T. LaFrance, Jeffrey L. LaFrance and Tara LaFrance, Jeffrey LaFrance (AKA), Tara B. LeFrance (AKA) to Richard T. Murren, Jonathan Andrew Murren and Jesse Michael Murren for property in Wyalusing Township for $113,995.
Leo Drabinski and Lisa M. Drabinski to Leo Drabinski and Lisa M. Drabinski for property in Athens Township for $1.
Robert Shane Soper to Bryce J. Histand for property in Wysox Township for $175,000.
Robert J. Thompson and Susan F. Thompson to David Neil Huber for property in Franklin Township for $475,000.
Darlene Covey Executrix, Edwin R. Moore Jr. Estate to Daniel Perry and Laurie Perry for property in Athens Township for $166,000.
New Generation Church, Church of New Generation to Joseph McCullough for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $145,000.
Kacie M. Bush, Kacie M. Tuttle (NKA) to Warner Hill Hauling for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $48,000.
Bernard J. Riccadonna Jr. to Daniel T. Piorkowski and Claire Ann Piorkowski for property in Orwell Township for $115,000.
E. Marvin Stouffer to Gary Parks and Charlotte Parks for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $70,000.
Endless Mountains Land Management Inc. to Jason D. Benscoter for property in Wysox Township for $113,087.
Richard N. Sherman to M&M Kennedy Real Estate LLC for property in Wyalusing Borough for $250,000.
James M. Mackie III and Karen D. Mackie to James M. Mackie III and Karen D. Mackie for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Michael T. Mulcahy and Beth A. Mulcahy to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Pike Township for $1.
Mary C. Rees, Mary Strickland (AKA) to Frank Strobl and Patricia C. Fallest Strobl for property in Towanda Township for $715,000.
Robert W. Benjamin Estate, Kathy J. Snedeker Executrix to Renato Xhixha for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $5,000.
Margaret A. McHale Executrix, James J. McHale Jr. Estate, Margaret A. McHale to Margaret A. McHale for property in Albany Township for $1.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Tac Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Ryan E. Larcom to BSS Land Company for property in Monroe Borough for $18,000.
Jessica L. Mahoney and Darren Mahoney to Randall S. Achey and Suzanne Achey for property in Wysox Township for $300,000.
Joseph G. Twarkusky, Haley Rose Twarkusky (POA) to Joseph G. Twarkusky and Haley Rose Twarkusky for property in Columbia Township for $1.
John M. Neiley to John H. Sproule for property in Wyalusing Township for $75,000.
Board of Trustees of the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church, Liberty Corners United Methodist Church (AKA), United Methodist Church of Liberty Corners (AKA), Methodist Episcopal Church of Liberty Corners (AKA), Liberty Corners Methodist Episcopal Church (AKA) to Community Church of Liberty Corners for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Michael A. Nelson to M & N Nelson LLC for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Michael Nelson Executor, Arvid B. Nelson Estate to M & N Nelson LLC for property in Monroe Township, Overton Township and Towanda Township for $1.
Michael Nelson Administrator, Nancy Jane Nelson Estate to M & N Nelson LLC for property in Monroe Township, Smithfield Township and Towanda Township for $1.
Daniel P. Carlin and Kristine A. Carlin to Haystack Minerals, Bridge Minerals for property in Terry Township for $40,000.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Tac Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Thomas Leroy Daugherty to Kyle J. Raupers and Kathy L. Raupers for property in Ulster Township for $1,500.
Lynn R. Hottle, Shawn J. Hottle, Robert W. Chappel and Jenny M. Payne to Shawn J. Hottle for property in Wysox Township for $82,862.45.
Nathan Harris and Kristen Harris to Nathan Harris for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Charles P. Forsythe and Mita Gupta Forsythe, Mita G. Forsythe (AKA) to Charles P. Forsythe and Mita Gupta Forsythe, Mita G. Forsythe (AKA) for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Dale J. Johnson and Nichole M. Johnson to Gavin Glisson for property in Towanda Township for $160,000.
Brian G. Jayne and Dawn M. Jayne to Jerry L. Johnson Sr. and Cathy Johnson for property in Warren Township for $106,500.
Stephen D. Ely, Kathleen Ely Lybarger and Yvonne Ely to Stephen D. Ely, and Kathleen Ely Lybarger for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Cassidy M. Farr, Cassidy Farr (AKA) to James Gray Sr. and Cheryle Gray for property in Ulster Township for $107,000.
Aislinn L. Benfield and Sean M. Benfield, Aislinn Benfield (AKA) to Nathan Mosier for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $247,097.
Charles H. God III and Elizabeth God to Elizabeth God for property in New Albany Borough for $1.
Jeffrey Hall and Crystal Hall to Jeffrey Hall for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
Scott A. Brown and Jill K. Brown to Timothy P. Hickok and Karyn A. Hickok for property in Canton Township for $232,000.
Kevin VanHorn to Allen J. Chapell for property in Athens Township for $400,000.
Salvation Army, Charles S. Foster Property Secretary to Christina Young for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $83,000.
Laura A. Hill to JDS Group Holdings for property in Sheshequin Township for $80,000.
Bruce VanFleet Trustee, Brian VanFleet Trustee, Gary VanFleet Sr. Trustee, David VanFleet Trustee, Nelson VanFleet Trustee, Palm Fleet Hunting Club, Nelson R. VanFleet (AKA) to Palm Fleet Hunting Club for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Scott M. Wood Executor, Kenneth J. Wood Estate to Scott M. Wood for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
