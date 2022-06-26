Sally L. Binford to Sally L. Binford and Theron L. Binford Jr. for property in Canton Township for $1.
Nancy J. Bennett to Charlotte Rene Brigham Trustee, Adam Bennett Trustee, Bennett Family Trust for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Nancy J. Bennett to Charlotte Rene Brigham Trustee, Adam Bennett Trustee, Bennett Family Trust for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Carol J. Beirne to Patrick Leo Beirne and Carol J. Beirne for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Jay Woodward Administrator, Scott Franklin Woodward Estate, Scott Woodward (AKA) to Hans M. Brubaker and Bethany Faith Brubaker for property in Ridgebury Township for $90,000.
David L. Ward, Joy M. Ward, Blaise Alexander Family Limited Partnership to Kyle Beach for property in Springfield Township for $30,000.
James Gillespie Administrator, Joy Ruth Gillespie Estate, Joy Gillespie (AKA) Joy R. Gillespie (AKA) to Evan M. Delp and Emily G. Delp for property in Wilmot Township for $170,000.
James B. Barcio Revocable Agreement of Trust, Mary J. Barcio Revocable Agreement of Trust, James B. Barcio & Mary J. Barcio Revocable Agreement of Trust, James B. Barcio Trustee, James B. Barcio Revocable Agreement of Trust, Mary J. Barcio Revocable Agreement of Trust to James B. Barcio for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Rachael Largent Executrix, Rachael Morgan Largent (AKA), Thomas E. Largent Estate to Dale Largent and Judy Largent for property in Albany Township for $1.
Rachael Largent Executrix, Rachael Morgan Largent (AKA), Thomas E. Largent Estate to Rachael Largent and Ethan Largent for property in Albany Township for $1.
Robert Hatch and Virginia A. Hatch to Robert J. Hatch & Virginia A. Hatch Family Trust, Jeffrey R. Hatch Trustee, Robert J. Hatch Family Trust, Virginia A. Hatch Family Trust, Robert J. Hatch Family Trust, Virginia A. Hatch Family Trust for property in Terry Township for $1.
James J. Unangst to Austin Hartford and Katelyn Andrus for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $120,750.
Joan A. Healy to Kenneth F. Healy Trustee, Joan A. Healy Irrevocable Trust, Joan A. Healy Irrevocable Trust (AKA) for property in Troy Township for $1.
Craig D. Parker and Laurie K. Parker to Taylor Pepper and Lacy Pepper for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $130,000.
Salsman Realty, Law Office of Chad M. Salsman (FKA), Susan L. Salsman (POA), Chad M. Salsman Law Office (AKA) to Jack Hansen and Erica Hansen for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $57,500.
Doepker Family Trust, Paul R. Doepker Trustee to Rodney Pritchard for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $203,800.
Anthony J. Renzo and Lacey D. Renzo to Anthony J. Renzo for property in Troy Township for $1.
Susan Wiseman, Jason Kring, Lonnie Wiseman to Thomas J. Pervis, Jason Kring, Susan Wiseman, Lonnie Wiseman for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Cody M. Young and Carrie I. Young to Arthur C. Hamm and Mona J. Hamm for property in Canton Township for $1.
Veronica F. Kosempel and Richard J. Kosempel to Shayne Ballard for property in Orwell Township for $42,000.
Ronald A. Bailey and Joan E. Bailey to Tyler Bailey for property in Monroe Borough for $110,000.
Amanda M. Jeffreys, Amanda M. Cotton (AKA) and Patrick Cotton to Fouad Saeg for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $300,000.
