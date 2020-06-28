Ann B. McBeth to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, for property in Terry Township for $1.
William E. Bardo, Cheryl A. Bardo and Cheryl A. Tymeson (NKA) to William E. Bardo of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $1.
Karen A. Vischansky to Karen A. Vishchansky and Tina M. Dieffenbach of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $1.
Kara Ray to Isaac A. Maue and Fawn J. Maue of Towanda for property in South Waverly Borough for $130,380.
James D. Ellis, Keri Lee Ellis and Keri Lee Manchester (FKA) to James D. Ellis and Keri Lee Ellis of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Edward D. Wood and Cindy M. Wood to Wayne K. Helms of Glenmoore, Pennsylvania, for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $167,500.
Dennis M. Brown and Linda M. Brown to Kevin P. Walsh of Mehoopany for property in Terry Township for $211,00.
Chesterfield Estates to BCS Property Solutions of Friendsville, Pennsylvania, for property in Canton Township for $510,000.
Brent Myers Executor, Olen Kenneth Shaffer Estate and O. Kenneth Shaffer (AKA) to Kevin T. Hickey of Towanda for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $70,000.
Eric D. Anderson and Aneta Anderson to Allen Westerbaan and Kimberly Westerbaan of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $1.
Teresa Moshier Ricigliano and Ben Patrick Welch to Dean L. Vanderpool and Carla R. Sandor of Canton for property in Alba Borough for $1.
Kevin D. Rathbun and Lindsay R. Rathbun to Richard A. McNett of Canton for property in Canton Township for $200,000.
JLM Real Estate Investments to Township of Smithfield and Smithfield Township of East Smithfield for property in Smithfield Township for $0.
