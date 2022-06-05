Francis M. Thornton to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Orwell Township for $1.
John K. Chafee to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Carl B. Edsell Sr., Carl B. Edsell (AKA), Mary A. Edsell, Gene D. Edsell, Gloria A. Edsell to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Pike Township for $1.
Joshua L. Willey to Joshua L. Willey and Sherry Willey for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $10.
Roberta Jean Pennay Dyer and Allen D. Dyer to Cynthia M. Smith for property in Asylum Township for $315,000.
Michael J. Dougherty Trustee, Regina E. Dougherty Revocable Living Trust, Regina E. Dougherty Revocable Living Trust (AKA) to Matthew J. Marrone and Lindsay R. Marrone for property in Athens Township for $185,000.
Chestnut Associates to Pennsylvania Keystone Terrace Associates for property in Towanda Township for $621,710.51.
Jay Rosenbloom and Ashley Rosenbloom to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Stanley Bohensky Jr. and Kathy Bohensky to Todd M. Maghamez for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $239,900.
John K. Hatch to David B. Richardson for property in Towanda Township for $10,000.
Donna J. Earls to Earls Irrevocable Trust for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Robert J. Taylor and Joyce B. Taylor to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Robert W. Watkins and Kristine L. Watkins to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Daniel R. Towner and Jessica A. Towner to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Eugene H. Freeman and Gregory J. Freeman to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
OO Dodge to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Marie A. Crawn Estate, Christopher M. Crawn Administrator to Jerry L. Johnson Sr. and Cathy A. Johnson for property in LeRaysville Borough for $85,000.
Laurence R. Kingsley, Laurence Kingsley (AKA), Lawrence Kingsley (AKA) to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Mark Marcoccia and Mark Watkins to Benjamin Heinze and Dominique Heinze for property in Albany Township for $176,250.
US Bank Trustee to Dennis Doudlas Cote and Sandra Lee Cote for property in Troy Township for $39,099.
Joel R. Rymell to Toni L. Rymell for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Kent M. West Executor, Cathy J. West Estate, Cathy Joyce West Estate (AKA) to Kent M. West for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
David Anderson to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Pike Township for $1.
Gerald E. Coolbaugh and Cornelia M. Coolbaugh to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Chad Halliday and Amanda Halliday to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Daniel James McCauley to Steven M. Martin for property in Albany Township for $56,000.
Larry I. Mullen and Larry R. Mullen to Larry R. Mullen, Audra R. Mullen, Amanda J. White, Cameron M. Mullen and Mikalina M. Mullen for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
Mackenzie Roof and Christopher Roof to Hunter M. Brewer and Rachel Fisher for property in Sheshequin Township for $169,999.
Ryan M. Kingsley and Robin W. Kingsley to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Granville Township for $1.
Ruth L. Olson to Jacob M. Schucker and Madelyn M. Kutz for property in Canton Township for $193,000.
Rose A. Kadluboski to Dustin Robert Voda for property in Tuscarora Township for $250,000.
Kyle D. Rosh to Stuart Shangraw and Megan C. Shangraw for Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $60,000.
Rebecca Rice and Debra Marquardt to Rebecca Rice and Steven R. Rice for property in Troy Borough for $10.
Chris Perry and Lori A. Perry to KJ Smith Properties for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $244,000.
Karen L. Miller, Steven J. Miller, Kevin G. Stiles and Cheryl L. Stiles to Elwin S. Smith and Debra Smith for property in Canton Township for $69,000.
Barli Properties to Andrew Rosenberger for property in Athens Township for $200,000.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Joanne Alexander to Wilmington Savings Fund Society (Trustee), RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2021 HBI.
