Paul E. Herrmann Estate and Elisabeth M. Herrmann Executrix to Kyle A. Kremposky and Brendan A. Visnar of New Tripoli, Pennsylvania, for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Colleen J. Cotter Executrix and George A. Stage Estate to Albert E. Deconto and Ava Deconto of Milan for property in Ridgebury Township for $13,500.
Kenneth W. McGrath and Catherine A. McGrath to Kenneth W. McGrath of New Albany, Krystal S. McGrath, Mae B. McGrath, Autumn R. McGrath and Summer L. McGrath of Laceyville for property in Albany Township for $1.
Parcell Rightmire to James Rightmire, Debra Rightmire, Leisa Rightmire Degraff and Lynn Degraff of Friendswood, Texas, for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Kenneth L. Decker and Ruth A. Decker to Kenneth L. Decker and Kevin J. Decker of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Barbara Lunk and Hans Joachim Lunk to Eric Aeppli and Mackenzie Martin of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $315,000.
Charles A. Preston to Ashley E. Bartholomew and Brandon M. Bartholomew of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $85,000.
Terry Morgan and Joellyn P. Morgan to Joseph Brennan and Christine Brennan of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $156,560.
Annette A. Siciliano to B&R Enterprises of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $15,000.
Thomas M. Beyer and Dana L. Beyer to Melissa Lynn Beyer and Thomas M. Beyer Jr. of Wyalusing for property in Wilmot Township for $228,000.
William G. Smith to Stephanie Ferguson of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $22,000.
Jane Chapman to David Chapman and Karen Chapman of Wyalusing for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Judy B. Lines and Judy B. Elchak (FKA) to Judy B. Lines of Monroeton for property in Monroe Township for $1.
William G. Smith to Michael Ferguson of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $23,000.
Kenneth L. Miller and Katherine Susan Miller (POA) to James J. Goodwin and Erika M. Goodwin of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $144,300.
Jessica L. Lee to Matthew M. Lee of Troy for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Collette Roberts, Marvin R. Roberts, Timothy R. Roberts and Natashia L. Roberts to Jordan D. Campbell of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $125,000.
Philip C. Fisher III and Beth R. Fisher to Lee M. Stahl and Wanda Way Stahl of Ulster for property in Ridgebury Township for $450,000.
Richard D. Lines, Kathleen M. Driscoll and Kathleen M. Lines (FKA) to Richard D. Lines of Monroeton for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Paul B. Chacona and Claudia S. Chacona to Paul B. Chacona and Claudia S. Chacona of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Thomas Sandor and Kimberly Sandor to Daniel C. Yerkes III and Brittney S. Yerkes of Factoryville, Pennsylvania, for property in Tuscarora Township for $120,000.
