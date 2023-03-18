Lloyd M. Decker and Maylou A. Decker to Lloyd M. Decker and Marylou A. Decker for property in Overton Township for $1.
John T. Manna Administrator, Thomas Jane Manna Estate, and Thomas J. Manna (AKA) to Nicholas Pasquarello for $35,100.
Nicholas L. Ackley and Nicholas Ackley (AKA) to BR Enterprises for two properties in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $2,000.
Susan M. Shanks Co-Executor, Sally E. Gillette Co-Executor, Eula M. Gillette Estate, Susan M. Shanks, and Sally E. Gillette to Glenn M. Shanks and Joan E. Shanks for property in Wysox Township for $145,000.
Charles A. Haflett and Tami S. Davison (POA) to Tara M. Foust and Tony L. Foust for property in Granville Township for $30,000.
Marlene A. Niemiec to JAAG Rentals for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $85,000.
Anthony A. E. Zalenski to Thomas V. Potts and Esther W. Potts for property in Asylum Township for $175,000.
Marcellus Work Campus to Endless Mountain Land Management Inc. for property in Sheshequin Township for $372,500.
Arthur Green and Linda Green to Michael S. Ackely and Michele Ackley for property in Asylum Township for $180,000.
Hope M. Whipple to Stony Point Camp Inc. for property in Herrick Township for $137,000.
Trevor Moyer and Hope Moyer to Karma Estates LLC. for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Ramon Lee Yale, Patricia Ann Yale, and Ramona Raupers (ROA) to CRKR Properties for property in Ulster Township for $80,000.
Gloria J. Johnson to Gloria J. Johnson, George W. Johnson Jr., and Lisa M. Tobbe for property in Monroe Township and Granville Township for $1.
Raymond J. Finlan Estate and Allen R. Karpauitz Executor to Taylor Rae Pruyne for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward.
Michael T. Kriner and Donna L. Kriner to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Deanna S. Briggs to Mark A. Briggs for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Robert J. Thompson and Susan F. Thompson to David Neil Huber for two properties in Franklin Township for $475,000.
Donna J. Kithcart and Pamela Santee to Lionel S. Cordova for property in Tuscarora Township for $171,000.
Thomas A. Benjamin and Diana L. Benjamin to Strickland Hill Real Estate II, Putnam Street Woods, and Braven Holdings for property in Asylum Township for $133,000.
Marvin M. Woodward Executor and Clara L. Woodward Estate to Marvin M. Woodward, Julie L. Woodward, and Dawn Sheppard for property in Alba Borough for $1.
Clairene J. Bartholemew to Scott C. Cunningham for property in New Albany Borough for $90,000.
Steven Anthony Hall and Brittany L. Hall to Steven Anthony Hall for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
Farbros to Dylan B. Stone and Tessa M. Stone for property in Burlington Borough for $224,000.
Anne B. Thorsen, Anne Bradbury (NKA), and Anne Bradbury (AKA) to Carlyle P. Thorsen for property in Wyalusing Township for $59,000.
Alisha S. Castle to Justin A. Stryker for property in Columbia Township for $154,900.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, and Sally J. Wildrick to James Walley for property in Canton Township for $5,555.
Edwin J. Williamson, Mallory C. Maurer, and Mallory C. Williamson (NKA) to Edvin J. Williamson for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Brett C. Fleming, Tara Wesneski, and Tara L. Fleming (FKA) to Clifford Mark Fleming for property in Canton Township for $52,000.
Nicholas R. Simpson Sr. to Nicholas R. Simpson Jr. for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, and Robert A. Coolbaugh to Selene Finance LP for property in Litchfield Township for $80,000.
HRR Holdings to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Chastity Kisner Administrator and Michael L. Whyte Estate to Vernon I. Perry Jr. Trustee, Vernon I. Perry Jr. Income Only Protector Trust, and Vernon I. Perry Jr. Inc. Only Prot. Trust (AKA) for property in Monroe Township for $160,000.
Michael T. Chamberlin Sr. to Marci Drake for property in Wyalusing Township for $240,000.
Sara Elizabeth Motley Administratrix and David L. Hurlburt Estate to James J. Unangst for property in Troy Borough for $45,000.
Patricia A. Ferguson to Patricia A. Ferguson and Brittany Lowell for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Dale L. Miller, Valerie Miller, and Valerie K. Miller (AKA) to Glenslope Enterprises for property in Towanda Township for $17,000.
Jennifer Mosier to Dusin C. Dean for property in Pike Township for $135,000.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Skylar Ayers, and Meghan Ayers to Freedom Mortgage Corporation for property in New Albany Borough for $1,594.55
M R Dirt to Mark W. Elstree and Linda M. Elstree for two properties in Athens Township for $36,500.
