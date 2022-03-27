Christopher M. Stephens to Devin Miller for property in Standing Stone Township for $53,000.
Childrens Home of Bradford PA, Childrens Home of Bradford (AKA) to Jessica L. Griffith for property in North Towanda Township for $164,000.
Jonathan Ayres and Andi Ayres to Elizabeth Treese for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $153,700.
Marilyn I. Scott to Sherman C. Wilcox for property in Canton Township for $5,000.
Benjamin R. Hess and Korlissa F. Hess to Benjamin J. Mullen and Karla D. Mullen for property in Canton Township for $210,000.
Jill R. Burlingame, Jill R. Crane (NBM) to Jill R. Crane and Robert Crane for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Joseph Kozak to Claude R. Carman for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Deann S. Parker Administratrix and Elmer Parker Estate to N&D Estates for property in Burlington Township for $35,000.
Debra J. Robinson to Jill M. Deubler Trustee, Jacob L. Robinson Trustee, Debra J. Robinson Irrevocable Trust, Debra J. Robinson Irrevocable Trust for property in Albany Township for $1.
Debra J. Robinson to Jill M. Deubler Trustee, Jacob L. Robinson Trustee, Debra J. Robinson Irrevocable Trust, Debra J. Robinson Irrevocable Trust for property in Albany Township for $1.
Amy Bleiler to Paul M. O'Connor and Shawn A. O'Connor for property in Windham Township for $175,000.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Tax Claim Bureau or Bradford County, Kenneth P. Kellogg, Sharon L. Kellogg to Bradly J. Chaffee for property in Wells Township for $4,475.
James L. Madigan to Gregory L. Case and Nicole S. Case for property in Burlington Township for $40,000.
Kerry H. Stryker and Martha J. Stryker to Sharon L. Guinane for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Kerry H. Stryker and Martha J. Stryker to Jamie M. Stryker for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Kerry H. Stryker and Martha J. Stryker to Jesse. Stryker for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Robert L. Dibble Jr. (POA), Lynn W. Dibble, Robert L. Dibble Jr. to Robert L. Dibble Jr. (Trustee), Lynn W. Dibble (Trustee) Robert L. Dibble Income Only Protector Trust, Lynn W. Dibble Income Only Protector Trust, Robert L. & Lynn W. Dibble Income Only Protector Trust, Robert L. Dibble Income Only Protector Trust, Lynn W. Dibble Income Only Protector Trust for property in Albany Township for $1.
Robert L. Dibble Jr. (POA), Lynn W. Dibble, Robert L. Dibble Jr. to Robert L. Dibble Jr. (Trustee), Lynn W. Dibble (Trustee) Robert L. Dibble Income Only Protector Trust, Lynn W. Dibble Income Only Protector Trust, Robert L. & Lynn W. Dibble Income Only Protector Trust, Robert L. Dibble Income Only Protector Trust, Lynn W. Dibble Income Only Protector Trust for property in Terry Township for $1.
Robert L. Root and Reta K. Root to Aaron Williams and Hanna Williams for property in Towanda Township for $98,000.
Tina L. Bruns to William Ramsey for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $75,000.
Tod A. Horton and Janet R. Horton to Paul F. McDevitt and Samantha M. McDevitt for property in Windham Township for $405,000.
Joseph Panuccio V to Joseph William Panuccio for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Amy Daniels to Claire Dixon and Walter Adams Dixon for property in Sylvania Borough for $105,000.
Cal Far Energy Three Inc. to Daniel Kegerreis and Elizabeth Kegerreis for property in Athens Township for $75,100.
Nancy M. Stephenson to Jeffrey T. Claiborne and Rhonnda R. Claiborne for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $47,000.
Donald H. Roberts Jr. to Donald H. Roberts Jr. and Carol Lynn Roberts for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Sheila Salsman Executrix, James J. Springart Sr. Estate, James J. Springart Sr. (AKA), James John Springart Sr. (AKA) to Sheila Salsman for property in Athens Township for $1.
Morgan A. Zeiders, Morgan A. Mantle (FKA), Douglas Zeiders to Morgan A. Zeiders, Ralph Nathan Mantle, Ralph N. Mantle (AKA) for property in Albany Township for $1.
Sue E. Long, Kenneth B. Long, Scott K. Long to Scott K. Long for property in Canton Township for $1.
Ted D. Foust to Kaleb J. Route and Courtney R. Route for property in Granville Township for $1.
Rex Raudenbush Co Administrator, Ronald C. Raudenbush Co Administrator, John P. Raudenbush Estate to Robert J. Glosser IV, Jennifer E. Glosser, Kristy L. Gordon, Kevin C. Gordon for property in Warren Township for $100,000.
Sharon L. Horton to Christopher L. Bobo and Michelle E. Crouser for property in Canton Township for $122,000.
Donald A. Jones Estate, Debbie J. Hays Executrix, Donald A. Jones Jr. Executor to Christopher Allen O'Connor for property in Troy Borough for $154,250.
Endless Mountain Land Management Inc. to Matthew J. Williams and Crystal L. Williams for property in Rome Township for $180,000.
Richard J. Ropp Executor, Richard J. Ropp Trustee, Michael C. Ropp Executor, Michael C. Ropp Trustee, Ropp Living Trust, Richard C. Ropp Estate to Kendale Capital LLC and Howard Capital LLC for property in Wysox Township for $22,500.
Doris P. Howell Executrix, Evelyn G. Neiley Estate to Glenna Traiger for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Glenna Traiger and Saul Traiger to Pennsylvania Postal Holdings for property in Wysox Township for $150,000.
C&M Farm LLC to Michael J. Reardon for property in Columbia Township for $400,000.
Gayle Finogle to Bruce M. King Jr. for property in West Burlington Township for $40,000.
James R. Bullock and Twylia D. Bullock to Lynn R. Hottle for property in Windham Township for $80,000.
Roy T. Blanchard to Anthony Arnodo for property in Monroe Township for $375,000.
Patricia Healy, Patricia Herman (NBM) to Joseph A. Stanco for property in Asylum Township for $249,900.
Thundering Herd Revocable Living Trust, Jonathan A. Jones Trustee to David R. Moyle and Bette G. Moyle for property in Litchfield Township for $350,000.
Christine M. Duffy, Christine M. Duffy Goodenough (NBM), Christine M. Duffy Goodenough (AKA), Robert Goodenough to Casey M. Longcoy for property in Wyalusing Borough for $100,000.
Brian Ellis Chaffee Executor, Minnie M. Chaffee Estate to Edward M. Plotts for property in Rome Borough for $190,000.
Catherine M. McCarty to Patrick M. McCarty and Christine A. McCarty for property in Troy Township for $1.
Philip M. Kasper to Philip M. Kasper and Samantha J. Kasper for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
Anthony G. Ierardi, Robyn L. Ierardi, Scott Kercher, Kathleen E. Kercher to Steven Vara for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $147,000.
Robert M. Horton and Lori L. Horton to David Mercier and Michelle Mercier for property in North Towanda Township for $330,000.
Eugene P. Rockwell and Judy K. Rockwell to John P. Devaney and Katherine Devaney for property in Wysox Township for $1.
OC Estates, O C Estates (AKA) to Joshua Jones for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $115,000.
Edward J. Burke and Rebekah S. Burke to Stoney Ridge Investments for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $40,000.
Leon Burgess and Anna Burgess to Leon Burgess, Anna Burgess, Harry Silvers, Dora Silvers for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Sawyer M. Strope and Madison Strope to Carter Gosik for property in Orwell Township for $193,800.
Derrick J. Williams and Krista M. Williams, Krista M. Jones (FKA) to Brandon J. Lee for property in Ridgebury Township for $148,000.
Kleen Enterprises to Twin Tiers Auto Wash LLC for property in Athens Township for $750,000.
Kleen Enterprises to Twin Tiers Auto Wash LLC for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $90,000.
David Johnson and Judy G. Johnson to Alfredo A. Torres and Cheryl A. Torres for property in Troy Borough for $70,000.
Trudy L. Stone and Michael I. Stone to Sutton Rentals for property in Athens Township for $7,000.
Rose A. Kadluboski to Rose A. Kadluboski and Valerie Hoffman for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Edward Werts, Edward A. Werts (AKA), Sharon Werts, Sharon A. Werts (AKA) to Kevin W. Ohler and Mary Andrea Ohler for property in Terry Township for $150,000.
William P. Driscoll Estate, Dale Driscoll Administrator to Alaina Dewing for property in Orwell Township for $187,000.
Jeffrey W. Lee and Lindsey Lee to Jacie L. Young for property in Burlington Township for $125,080.
Tye P. Fowler to Theresa Nikula for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $77,000.
James L. Andrus and Mary J. Andrus to Joe L. Andrus and Charlene Andrus for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Wayne D. Place and Ann R. Place to Bruce Bresnick and Grace Bresnick for property in Warren Township for $334,500.
Tuttle Family Trust, Paul H. Tuttle, Dawn E. Tuttle to Paul H. Tuttle and Dawn E. Tuttle for property in Terry Township for $1.
Richard VanDyke and Ruth VanDyke, Ruth Van Dyke (AKA) to Ruth L. Daugherty for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Larry S. Leonard Executor, Evelyn M. Leonard Estate to Glen S. Leonard and Gayle C. Leonard for property in Ridgebury Township for $130,000.
Scott D. Engelman, Scott D. Engelman Trustee, Scott D. Engelman Executor. Helen C. Engelman Estate (AKA), Helen Claire Engelman Estate (AKA), Helen Davis Estate (AKA), Helen C. Engelman Revoc Living Trust, Dale W. Engelman Revoc Living Trust, Helen C. Engelman Revocable Living Trust, Dale W. Engelman Revocable Living Trust, Marla C. Davis, Barry Davis, Neil R. Engelman Co Trustee, Janice Engelman, Clark E. Engelman, Neil R. Engelman to Thundering Herd Revocable Living Trust for property in Litchfield Township for $353,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.