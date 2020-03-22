Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to John F. Eden and Jaye M. Eden of Rome for property in Rome Borough for $53,000.
Andrew J. Sindoni Sr. and Diane M. Sindoni to Sayre Group LLC of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $145,000.
Lynda D. Ayers to Lynda A. Ayers and Kelly Shelp of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
Evan R. Barnes and Alyssa R. Barnes to Joseph Patrick McGee of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $500.
John M. Conklin to John M. Conklin and John M. Conklin Jr. of Niagara Falls, New York, for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Sandra Myhand to John Ekenstierna and Bobbi Ekenstierna of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $76,000.
James R. Biery and Kristen Biery to James Nobles and Maria Nobles of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $278,500.
David M. DeCristo, Amy DeCristo, Randy L. Castle, Darlene J. Castle and Nicole M. Marbaker (POA) to Steven Purcell Sr., Susan Purcell, Steven Purcell Jr. and Samantha Purcell Thorson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for property in Leroy Township for $125,000.
Kathy Braun to Randy T. Girven, Constance Girven, Kevin L. Girven and Barbara Girven of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $50,000.
Johnica H. Carter and Dennis G. Carter Jr. to Marissa M. Maloney and Haili Densmore of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $132,500.
Marie E. Walsh Estate, Michael Joseph Walsh Executor and James Bernard Walsh Executor to David R. Walsh and Mary Ann Walsh of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $79,000.
Summit Sportmen Club II to Anthony Ercole and Patricia Ercole of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, for property in Franklin Township for $12,000.
June Welsh Estate, Debra L. Gendall Executrix, Robert L. Welsh, Anne Marie Welsh and Debra L. Gendall to Valery Scott Mitros and Suzanne B. Mitos of Monroeton for property in Franklin Township for $250,000.
Paul Schmidt and Barbara Booth to Paul Schmidt of Miller Place, New York, for property in Windham Township for $1.
Ashley M. Watkins and Ashley Marie Demuth (NKA) to Ashley Marie Demuth of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Joel T. MacRonald and Christina M. McRonald to Joel T. MacRonald of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $1.
Shane Conlan Raupers, Nicole Christine Raupers and Maureen Ann Evanski to Shane Conlan Raupers and Nicole Christine Raupers of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
H&R Real Estate Holdings to Stephanie Jean Crossett of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $142,900.
Robert J. Burke and Sandra Hughes to Timothy E. Curren Trustee, Heide R. Curren Trustee and Curren Living Trust of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $55,000.
Judy A. Kauppinen and Gary E. Kauppinen to RCP Holdings of Sayre for property in Litchfield Township for $13,000.
Edward R. Long to Robert M. Wettlaufer and Kay R. Wettlaufer of New Albany for property in Monroe Township for $70,000.
Robert M. Shores, Erica Shores, Mark R. Shores and Rebecca J. Shores to Robert M. Shores and Erica Shores of Sayre for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Carolyn Pfluger, Carolyn A. Smith (NBM) and Steven L. Smith to Steven L. Smith and Carolyn A. Smith of Wyalusing for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Kenneth Johnson and Bonnie Monahan (POA) to Cindy Sue Young of Monroeton for property in Monroe Township for $1,500.
Robert Michael Stevens, Robert M. Stevens (AKA), Joseph R. Naccarato (FKA), Joseph Robert Michael Naccarato (AKA) and James Gregory (POA) to Michelle M. Jewett of LeRaysville for property in LeRaysville Borough for $83,430.
Kenneth J. Potter and Rutha Potter to Allen Mummert and Karyn Mummert of Cochranville, Pennsylania, for property in Terry Township for $1.
Cindy Sue Young to Kenneth Johnson of Monroeton for property in Monroe Township for $1.
James Flanagan, Anna L. Otis and Anna Flanagan (NBM) to Kevin M. Otis and Tina M. Otis of Wyalusing for property in Pike Township for $1.
Daniel M. Clouse and Tracy J. Clouse to Jason T. McCammon and Crystal McCammon of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $45,000.
Jason R. Lamphere to Jason R. Lamphere of Ulster for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
David E. Fleming, Diane J. Rockwell, Clifford Mark Fleming, Jeffrie L. Fleming, Gregory W. Fleming, Brett c. Fleming and Laura A. Fleming to Gregory W. Fleming of Springfield, Virginia, for property in Granville Township for $20,000.
Florence M. Hoose to Gregory L. Case and Nicole S. Case of Troy for property in Troy Township for $1.
RSJ Technologies to S&B Trucking of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $145,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae (AKA) and Servicelink (POA) to Crystal Ann Brown of Burlington for property in Burlington Borough for $67,147.50.
Mary Jane Mohn to Jon Donovan of Troy for property in Burlington Township for $9,000.
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association (AKA) and KML Law Group (POA) to Tammy J. Young and David W. Young of Monroeton for property in Franklin Township for $64,000.
Valery Scott Mitros to Suzanne Mitros of Towanda for property in Sheshequin Township for $50,000.
Stephen Douglas and Karen Douglas to Scott Watkins and Celia Watkins of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough and Athens Township for $2,000.
Diane M. Hubert to Deborah Marsden Vanderpool of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $165,750.
John D. Hancock Estate and Jennifer Anne Fiester Executrix to Jennifer Anne Fiester of Monson, Massachusetts, for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Tara Eberlin Administratrix and Nicholas J. Eberlin Estate to Tara Eberlin of Roaring Branch for property in Canton Township for $1.
Ruth W. Parsons to Wilmot Township and Township of Wilmot for property in Wilmot Township for $95,000.
Peter A. Williams and J. Alan Williams to Peter A. Williams of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Joesph Richter to Casey Christopher Shiposh and Jillilan Alyse Elliot of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $197,400.
Ashley Ficken, Bradford County Sheriff and Sheriff of Bradford County to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp of McLean, Pennsylvania, for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $722.51.
Scott A. Millard to Benjamin H. Cole and James I. Cole of Sayre for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $65,000.
Deborah Doss to Devin Fassett and Mikayla Fassett of New Albany for property in Albany Township for $1.
Edward Watkins to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, for property in Troy Township for $1.
Catherine Naessig to John P. Gadomski and Karen Gadomski of Wyoming, Pennsylvania, for property in Asylum Township for $10,000.
Andrew L. Bobick Jr. to Richard J. Stetz of Athens for property in Sayre Borough Fifth Ward for $1.
Patricia J. Avery and Patricia J. Cobb (AKA) to Holly E. Champluvier of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $175,000.
Amanda Coats Executrix, David Lynn Coats Estate, David Coats Estate (AKA) and David L. Coats Estate (AKA) to Amanda Coats of Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania, for property in Pike Township for $1.
Doris Eggleston to Lynn P. McDermott Trustee of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Bryan H. Eggleston Trustee and Doris L. Eggleston Family Trust of Juliustown, New Jersey, for property in Warren Township for $1.
M&T Bank to Jill D. Purcell and Leigh F. Purcell of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $30,200.
Wilmer L. Chilson and Margaret A. Chilson to Terry L. Chilson and Jody L. Chilson of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Simplex Inc to Dale Bennett and Donna Bennett of Laceyville for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Brian D. Jones and Dolly J. Jones to Brian D. Jones of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $1.
Gerald W. Kellogg to Walter J. Vangilson for property in New Albany Borough for $20,000.
