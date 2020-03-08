Jesse R. McLaughlin to Tyler C. McLaughlin of Wyalusing for property in Terry Township for $1.
Paul Morgan to Paul Morgan, Jocelyn Morgan, Kyle Morgan and Caleb Morgan of Larksville, Pennsylvania, for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Charles P. Kinsman to JP Storage of Towanda for property in Wyalusing Township for $20,000.
Richard E. Arnold Jr. and Tonya Arnold to Edward D. Gorman and Marcia S. Gorman of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $80,000.
Donna Laue to Donna Laue of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Gary A. Kinsey Executor, Charles Kinsey Executor, Arthur E. Kinsey Jr. Estate and Arthur E. Kinsey Estate (AKA) to Charles E. Kinsey and Sandra L. Kinsey of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, for property in Wilmot Township for $30,000.
David E. Dodge and Jennifer M. Dodge to Kelley and Dodge Properties of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, for property in Wyalusing Borough for $184,000.
Robert R. Fink Estate and Judith A. Fink Executrix to Michael R. Fink of Rancho Cucamonga, California, for property in Overton Township for $1.
Shirley Baird Estate and Lori S. Baird Clark Executrix to Jesse J. Boykin of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $81,000.
David M. DeCristo, Amy DeCristo, Randy L. Castle, Darlene J. Castle and Nicole M. Marbaker (POA) to Kevin E. Seifert of Ivyland, Pennsylvania, for property in Leroy Township for $65,520.
Donald Bishop Estate, Malisa Bishop Nichols Executrix and Malisa Nichols Executrix (AKA) to JDS Group Holdings of Towanda for property in Shehequin Township for $150,000.
Robert Seymour to Robert Seymour and Stephen L. Seymour of Rome for property in Windham Township for $1.
Michael Tabor to Nicholas Kravitz of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $170,000.
Falkenberg Family Trust, K. Jorg Falkenberg Trustee and Gilsela H. Falkenberg Trustee to Kevin Gorman and Maria Sisto of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $162,000.
David E. Mattocks to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Department of Transportation of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, for property in Troy Township for $1.
David M. DeCristo and Amy L. DeCristo to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Fred J. Isbell and Cynthia Isbell to Crystal I. Potter of Rome for property in Windham Township for $1.
Fred J. Isbell and Cynthia Isbell to Floyd L. Isbell of Ulster for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Gretchen Green Executrix and Richard Haberkern Estate to Stephen E. Dierolf and Madelyn Dierolf of Bristol, Pennsylvania, for property in Pike Township for $0.
Myrtle Timm to Carmon S. Birks and Robert N. Birks Jr. of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Mountain Paradise Club LLC to Cataldo J. Lamarca of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, for property in Warren Township for $125,000.
Canton Borough Authority to Craig D. Parker and Laurie K. Parker of Canton for property in Canton Township for $10,000.
Frank J. Barna Jr. Executor and Joseph R. Dlugos Jr. Estate to Frank J. Barna Jr. of Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, for property in Springfield Township and Troy Township for $1.
Frontier Industrial Technology Inc. and Forbes Leasing Inc. NKA to Forbes Leasing Inc. of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
Geraldine A. Kellerman Trustee and Kellerman Trust to Steven R. Huston and Tricia P. Huston of Wyalusing for property in Herrick Township for $340,000.
Isaac Glenn Stoll to Michael D. Dickerson of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $65,000.
Roger C. Horton and Wilma L. Horton to Heather L. Fenton of Sayre for property in Litchfield Township for $180,000.
John G. Fletcher to Bridge Minerals LLC of Austin, Texas, for property in Overton Township for $5,700.
Michael R. Kelley Executor and Jean B. Wommer Estate to Dean L. Vanderpool and Carla R. Sandor of Canton for property in Canton Township for $35,000.
Donna L. Ashworth to Kaitlyn Renzo of Troy for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Harry G. Miller Jr. Executrix, Erin Miller Executrix, Dwayne Miller Estate and Dwayne C. Miller Estate (AKA) to Harry G. Miller and Erin Miller of Orefield, Pennsylvania, for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Richard Ackley and Patricia L. Ackley to Christopher Collin Bailey and Sara May Bailey of Towanda for property in Burlington Township for $54,500.
Heidi Brady Executrix and Terry L. Gestewitz Estate to Terry L. Gestewitz Jr. and Anne L. Gestewitz of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $78,115.98.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County and Neal Cretelle Jr. to Sara L. Cochrane of Orlando, Florida, for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $3,118.17.
Canton Borough Authority and Authority of Canton Borough to Christian E. Thoren and Pamela M. Thoren of Canton for property in Canton Township for $5,000.
Tania A. Mullen Executor, Jeffrey D. Dean Executor, Timothy W. Dean Executor, K. Earl Ayres Estate and Kenneth Earl Ayers Estate (AKA) to Michael R. Rogers of Canton for property in Canton Township for $90,000.
Robert P. Fisher and Deana M. Fisher to Robert P. Fisher of New Albany for property in Albany Township for $1.
Endless Mountains Land Management Inc. to JLM Real Estate Investments LLC of Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, for property in Smithfield Township for $125,000.
Benjamin Yencha Executor, Michael J. Yencha Sr. Estate, Michael J. Yencha Estate (AKA) and Michael Yencha Estate (AKA) to Benjamin Yencha and Michael J. Yencha Jr. of Luzerne, Pennsylvania, for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Robert Beaton and Nellene Beaton to Ronald W. Fink and Jean J. Fink of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $8,000.
