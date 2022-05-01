Maria Patti to Anthony W. Chiusano for property in Wyalusing Township for $400,000.
Sarah L. Rogers and Jeremiah A. Rogers to Eric Dorman and Aaron Dorman for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $195,000.
Daniel T. Gustin Trustee, Arthur W. Gustin, Barbara L. Gustin Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Barbara L. Gustin Irrevocable Grantor Trust to Diane M. Rhodes for property in Springfield Township for $1.
James A. Clark to Canton Borough Authority Inc, Authority of Canton Borough (AKA) for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $280,000.
DMP Northern Tier to Andrew T. Rawlings for property in Wysox Township for $45,000.
Lynn Derstine to Christopher W. Richter for property in Ridgebury Township for $225,000.
Lila Moughan, Lila Lewis (FKA) and William P. Moughan to Lila Moughan and William P. Moughan for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $1.
Marcia J. Carnwright to Jennifer Hibbert for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Casey J. Smith to Dalton Cooley and Christen Cooley for property in Pike Township for $205,000.
John M. Dunham, Lisa M. Dunham and Jennifer L. Parks to John M. Dunham for property in Smithfield Township for $30,000.
Kacie G. Hillis and Benjamin R. Hillis to Kacie G. Hillis for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
Mark E. Taluba and Stephanie A. Taluba to Mark E. Taluba for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Nicole L. Bates, Nicole L. Bates Co Executor, Gordon D. Bates Jr. Co Executor, Gordon Dale Bates Sr. Estate, Gordon D. Bates Sr. (AKA), Gordon Bates (AKA), Woody Bates (AKA), Austin Bates to Nicole L. Bates, Nicole L. Madill, Austin Madill for property in Stevens Township for $0.
Nicole L. Bates, Nicole L. Bates Co Executor, Gordon D. Bates Jr. Co Executor, Gordon Dale Bates Sr. Estate, Gordon D. Bates Sr. (AKA), Gordon Bates (AKA), Woody Bates (AKA) to Gordon D. Bates Jr. for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Charles E. Dibble and Linda A. Dibble to Charles E. Dibble II for property in Terry Township for $1.
Rebecca A. Reed Administrator DBNCTA, Mary L. Place Estate to Robert Stroud and Marty Stroud for property in Towanda Township for $30,000.
Fossil Creek Hunting Camp Inc. to Fossil Creek for property in Wells Township for $165,000.
Kelly V. Sileo Trustee, Lee Family Trust to Susan D. Camin and Charles J. Camin for property in Windham Township for $1.
Kelly V. Sileo Trustee, Lee Family Trust to Robert T. Lee and Lori L. Lee for property in Windham Township for $1.
Kelly V. Sileo Trustee, Lee Family Trust to Kelly V. Sileo and Dominic Sileo for property in Windham Township for $1.
Deborah Y. Szabo, Deborah A. Szabo (AKA) to Deborah A. Szabo and Jessie M. Szabo for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Timothy M. Kump to William Luzzi for property in Sheshequin Township for $140,000.
Daniel T. Martin and Sarah N. Martin to Wanda Lucille Parks and Nicholas Joe Vrabel for property in Warren Township for $136,597.
Linda A. Brown to Cheryl Hopkins and Donald Laroche for property in Columbia Township for $120,000.
Alex Cook to Alex Cook and Christi Cook for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Daniel A. Joiner, Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County to Pennymac Loan Services for property in Athens Township for $2,001.
James D. Mulno and Gail Mulno to James D. Mulno for proerty in Leroy Township for $1.
Gary L. Ritz and Shirley J. Ritz to Michael J. Ritz and Renee S. Ritz for property in Troy Township for $1.
Susan A. Salzman Co Executor, Susan A. Salzman Hoover (AKA), Gary R. Co Executor, Karen D. Bliss Co Executor, Ruth Salzman Estate to Susan A. Salzman Hoover, Gary R. Hoover, Karen D. Bliss, Susan A. Salzman Hoover (AKA) for property in Herrick Township for $1.
C&B Hunting, James C. Limongelli, Rocco J. Limongelli Estate, Nadine Limongelli Executrix to Athens Bow & Gun Club for property in Athens Township for $1.
Citizens & Northern Bank to Larry Alderson and Janet Alderson for property in Orwell Township for $165,000.
Anita Marino, Anita L. Marino (AKA) to Anita L. Marino, Lloyd I. Lefever and Margo A. Lefever for property in Pike Township for $100,000.
Thomas C. Kitchen, Equity Trust Company Custodian, Thomas Kitchen (IRA) to Sherri L. Williams and Joseph C. Williams for property in Wilmot Township for $250,000.
Wenda L. Scheithauer to Marina M. Scheithauer Trustee, Wenda L. Scheithauer Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Wenda L. Scheithauer Irrevocable Grantor Trust for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
David G. LaFrance to Joseph Edwin Murren, Jonathan Andrew Murren and Jesse Michael Murren for property in Wyalusing Township for $50,000.
Richard E. Daum Jr., Terri S. Madigan, Terry S. Parks and Lorrie D. Parks to Ralph E. Chamberlain III for property in Orwell Township for $325,000.
Carolyn Marie Learn to Bruce D. Learn and Summer D. Learn for property in Smithfield Township for $125,000.
Christopher Collin Bailey and Sara May Bailey to Johnny M. Nguyen for property in Burlington Township for $100,000.
Debra K. Guinan to Nicholas M. Ayers and Michelle K. Ayers for property in Springfield Township for $70,000.
Janice S. Wright to Janice S. Wright for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
