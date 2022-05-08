Valerie Hoffman to Rose A. Kadluboski for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Christopher J. Lerche, Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County to Tasha Mowell for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $57,000.
Donald W. Nygren to Chloe Price and Michael Sollitto for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $49,000.
Alison P. Olmstead, Alison Fay Powell (NBM) to Laura Space for property in Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $124,900.
Joseph F. Estep and Sherry M. Estep to Brittany D. Estep for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Endless Mountain Land Management Inc. to Christopher J. Murray and Jennifer A. Murray for property in Rome Township for $205,000.
Kathleen A. Ciaravino to Dean Stack and Kathryn Stack for property in Warren Township for $328,000.
Thomas R. Horn and Jody L. Horn to Daniel P. Duffy and Nancy J. Duffy for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $82,000.
David J. Bride and Diane V. Bride to Maureen S. Bride for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Scott Perkey and Michelle Perkey to APIF Pennsylvania for property in Ulster Township for $116,000.
Darren Williams to Caleb I. Gore and Kari J. Gore for property in Smithfield Township for $275,000.
Stephen J. Skinner to Sea Scrolls for property in Sylvania Borough for $85,000.
Sean S. Miller and Assya B. Miller to Assya B. Miller for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
Cali Bree Glisson and Ryan R. Reese to Cali Bree Glisson for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Maureen Ann Kent Executrix, Maureen A. Kent (AKA), Barbara A. MacDonald Estate to Maureen Kent, Kathleen A. Perry, Eileen A. MacDonald, Thomas R. MacDonald Jr. for property in Albany Township for $1.
Heath E. Robinson and Stacie A. Robinson to Chad Case for property in South Waverly Borough for $180,851.
Carolyn E. Lewis to John Edward Eberling and Kevin Shoaf for property in Standing Stone Township for $170,000.
David W. Oliver to David W. Oliver and Angela M. Oliver for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Berneda Daly Estate, Berneda S. Daly Estate (AKA), Joseph Daly Coexecutor, Teresa M. Place Coexecutor to Fidel E. Zuniga and Jennifer F. Zuniga for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $154,100.
