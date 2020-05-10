The following property transactions were recorded in Bradford County:
First Citizens Community Bank to Daniel M. Partridge of Avoca, New York, for property in Ulster Township for $5,000.
James Czarkowski Estate, David J. Czarkowski Executor and James J. Czarkowski Estate (AKA) to David J. Czarkowski of Scranton, Pennsylvania, for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Shawn Miller and Kaitlin M. Miller to James P. Wicks and Joanne M. Wicks of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $165,000.
Robert H. Hanchulak and Romayn T. Hanchulak to Cindy Lee Lovas and Michael J. Lovas of Worchester, Pennsylvania, for property in Wilmot Township for $180,000.
Jory D. Smith to Cartus Financial Corporation of Danbury, Connecticut, for property in South Creek Township for $240,000.
Cartus Financial Corporation to Michelle A. Horton of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $240,000.
David J. Munn and Sarah Gene Munn to Brian R. Horton and Cali L. Horton for property in Litchfield Township for $270,000.
Jason F. Cobb and Nicole Tama Cobb to Stephen P. Bell of Milan for property in Ulster Township for $180,000.
David J. Dewitt Executor, Carolyn H. Dewitt Estate, Ruth Carolyn Dewitt (AKA) and Carolyn R. Dewitt Estate (AKA) to David J. Dewitt, Sally Dewitt and Eric Dewitt of Austin, Texas, for property in Wyalusing Township for $0.
Revocable Living Trust of Janet I. Sheedy Trustee and Janet I. Sheedy Trustee to Leonard T. Walsh Jr. and Nicole A. Sherman of Athens for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $189,000.
Stephen P. Bell and Amy D. Bell to Wade Richlin and Jamie Richlin of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $150,000.
Minnette K. Vandermark Trustee and Vandermark 2014 Residence Trust to James H. Wood and Patricia A. Wood of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $193,900.
John K. Fisher to Timothy Brian Boring of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $235,000.
Richard B. Rockwell and Linda L. Rockwell to DLG Homes LLC of York, Pennsylvania, for property in Litchfield Township for $10,374.
DLG Homes LLC to Aaron Schultz and Ashley Schultz of Athens for property in Litchfield Township for $25,000.
David G. Dunn and Susan R. Dunn to David G. Dunn and Susan R. Dunn of Monroeton for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Frances M. Williams Estate and Cynthia A. Williams Executrix to Cynthia A. Williams of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
James F. Butters and Rita S. Butters to Andrew Lee Jackson and Brittany Corbitt Jackson of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $50,000.
Robyn A. Funk to Ryan M. Hubbard of Towanda for property in Burlington for $275,000.
Floyd E. Standish and Carol A. Standish to Erik James Bartholomew of Monroeton for property in Franklin Township for $132,000.
Warren F. Howeler and Lisa R. Howeler to Jeffrey R. Davis and Marian K. Davis of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $81,500.
Raupers Real Estate Holding LLC to Willow Street of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $184,500.
Charles C. Carver and Michele Carver to Kyle David Haney of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $172,000.
Jeffrey R. Dusek Estate and Lawrence Dusek Administrator to Ryan S. Draper and Breanne K. Draper of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $106,000.
Matthew A. Smith to Ron Hall of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $110,000.
Thomas Donald Hinckley Estate, Shelly Lynne Sizemore Executrix and Thomas D. Hinckley Estate (AKA) to Stacey L. Vanderpool, Leon E. Vanderpool and Tyler L. Vanderpool of Monroeton for property in Monroe Township for $99,000.
Doris Jean Talada Estate, Judy Happ Executrix to Scott B. Vanduzer of Athens for property in Athens Township for $35,000.
Raymond E. Scrivener, Sheila F. Scrivener and Sheila Scrivener (AKA) to Beth Corl of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $58,000.
Karen Lynn Appold Executor, Cynthia Marie Roma Executor, Hans F. Appold Last Will and Testament, Karen Lynn Appold Trustee, Cynthia Marie Roma Trustee, Hans F. Appold Revocable Trust and Frederick H. Appold Estate (AKA) to Cynthia Marie Roma Trustee, Karen Lynn Appold Trustee, Cynthia Marie Roma Trust, Hans F. Appold Revocable Trust and Frederick H. Appold Estate (AKA) of Barto, Pennsylvania, for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Michelle G. Kosa and Michelle Kosa (AKA) to Ingrid Borges of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $131,500.
Sayre Valley to Guthrie Clinic of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $2,100,000.
Patricia S. Taylor Executrix and Carolyn D. Spadaccino Estate to Dean L. Taylor and Patricia S. Taylor of Audubon, New Jersey, for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Lori A. Bennett to Kristy A. Jankowsky Trustee and Bennett Trust of Sayre for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $70,020.
Stacey L. Hrivnak, Stacey L. Kwader (NBM) and James M. Kwader to Stacey L. Kwader and James M. Kwader of LeRaysville for property in Pike Township for $1.
Leonard Callaci and Linda Callaci to Carla Hurley of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $130,000.
Paul E. Smith Jr. and Edoice Smith to Mark W. Watts and Brenda L. Watts of Pulteney, New York, for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $104,000.
