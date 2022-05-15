Richard Daum Jr. to Roy J. Blokzyl and Tammy L. Blokzyl for property in Wysox Township for $13,175.
Samantha J. Beal and Ryan Fry to Samantha J. Beal for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Robert J. Moore Jr. and Denise A. Moore to Robert J. Moore Jr. for property in Windham Township for $1.
Robert J. Moore Jr. and Denise A. Moore to Robert J. Moore for property in LeRaysville Township for $1.
Russell Lantz and Marlene Lantz to Caitlin R. Bleiler and Mitchell T. Hall for property in Athens Township for $110,000.
Ira Brown Jr. to Chase Brown for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Danielle Elizabeth Streeter, Danielle E. Hickey (FKA) to Danielle Elizabeth Streeter for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Patricia W. Hoover and Kenneth J. Hoover Jr. to JTB Apartments for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $72,000.
Helen J. King Executor, James J. Harvey Estate to Jeffery M. Porter and Kim M. Porter for property in Wyalusing Township for $240,000.
Sheila Crispell, Sheila Salsman (AKA) to Sheila Salsman for property in Athens Township for $1.
Leslie L. Bump and Gloria I. Bump to Floyd E. Bump for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Michael J. Dougherty Trustee, Regina E. Dougherty Revocable Living Trust, Regina E. Dougherty Revocable Living Trust (AKA) to Ricky A. Erdman and Jane E. Erdman for property in South Creek Township for $160,000.
Judy A. Hodge to Alvin B. T. Hodge and Tara Y. Hodge for property in Smithfield Township for $150,000.
Norma Nichols to Ryan Hubbard for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
John J. Weinman to Josh Rumpff and Rachel Lynn Patz for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $182,000.
Michelle L. Spencer, Michelle L. Route (FKA) to Jasmine R. Mayek and Brent A. Mayek for property in Canton Township for $228,500.
Joann Sprau to Francis Kelly and Jennifer Cicierski for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Martin Ackley to Pamela J. Smiley for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Linda M. Johns, Theodore Johns, Justin Johns, Shaylyn Johns, Shaylin Johns (AKA) Shaylin Harloff (NBM) to Kyle R. Griffin and Jack L. Wood for property in Granville Township for $59,900.
Leo J. Dobrinski to Cynthia A. Meyer and Nathan A. Meyer for property in Troy Township for $525,000.
Scott B. Winston to Peter J. Lambert, Bridge Minerals for property in Burlington Township for $31,800.
Lenora G. Georges to Anastasia P. Georges for property in Canton Township for $1.
Lucia C. Nezelek Trustee, Lucia C. Nezelek Revocable Living Trust, Lucia C. Nezelek Revocable Living Trust to Marcus F. Klemmt and Juliette Klemmt for property in Warren Township for $1.
