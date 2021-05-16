Jessica L. Adams, Jessica L. Hancock (AKA) Jessica L. Beebe (AKA) and Jeremiah Beebe to Dustin L. Chilson for property n Wysox Twp. for $79,700.
Tiffany Kuhn and Isaac Kuhn to Greggory D. Shotwell Jr. and Michelle Shotwell for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $1.
Richard E. Daum Jr. to Madison D. Reed and Kayla Ann Good for property in Wysox Twp. for $90,000.
Robert K. Krauss and Betty P. Krauss to Gorsline Farm for property in Rome Twp. for $40,000.
Laura C. Stancer and Neil C. Stancer to Joshua Kepner for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $120,000.
Karen M. Robinson to Bonnie Stoudt Johnson, William E. Johnson for property in Monroe Borough for $140,000.
Joshua Ryan Wilson and Jacob M. Wilson to Joshua Ryan Wilson for property in Litchfield Twp. for $10.
Douglas G. Rich and Luanne K. Rich to W. Daryl Rich and Mary E. Rich for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $28,500.
Douglas G. Rich and Luanne K. Rich to David Burck, Kathryn Morrissey Burke for property n Sayre Borough 2nd Ward and Sayre Borough for $28,500.
Mark E. Westerfer and Kathleen A. Gustin to Fred Powlus Sr. and Fred Powlus Jr. for property in Troy Twp. for $184,239.
Robert L. Raezer Sr. and Ruth Raezer and LPR Energy for property in Ulster Twp. for $1.
Leandra M. Hosey and Robert M. Belza to C&B Hunting for 2 properties in Athens Twp. for $30,000.
Michael C. Beemer and Stacey A. Beemer to Michael C. Beemer and Stacey A. Beemer for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $0.
Curtis A. Sterling II to Matthew S. Haines for property in South Creek Twp. for $130,000.
Daniel M. Earl and Darla A. Earl to David E. Schrader and Valerie E. Schrader for property in Athens Twp. for $160,000.
Helen B. Schlosser Irrevocable Income Only Trust, Sandra C. Iwan Trustee to George R. Schlosser and Robin B. Schlosser for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Frank L. Thompson to Frank L. Thompson and Stacy L. Thompson for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $1.
Ann C. Valoroso to Stanley Wojtkoski and Melissa Wojtkoski for property in Herrick Twp. for $227,900.
Amanda Sindoni Administratrix, Patricia Louise Vanderpool Estate to John Setzer for property in Ulster Twp. for $132,000.
Homer L. Parker Jr. and Carole A. Parker to Anthony M. Parker for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Marcus Redline to Danielle Bevenour for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $242,500.
Philip C. Rockwell and Johanne L. Rockwell to Deryl J. Machmer and Milissa S. Machmer for property in West Burlington Twp. for $59,000.
Daniel M. Polinski, Judith M. Polinski, Daniel M. Polinski Executor, John Polinski Jr. Estate to Christina Benjamin for property in Sayre Borough 5th Ward for $119,148.
Thomas V. Calaman, Joy L. Grace, Joy Grace Calaman (AKA) to John J. Calaman and Marjorie E. Nesbitt for 2 properties n Wysox Twp. for $169,000.
Gregory W. Fleming to Shawn D. Fleming and Shelby Fleming for property in Granville Twp. for $99,000.
Kyle E. Witmayer and Jennifer A. Witmayer to Anthony J. Delarso and Deborah M. Delarso for property in Canton Twp. for $53,500.
Kenneth G. Raupers Jr. and Katrina Raupers to Owen A. Johnson for property in Smithfield Twp. $119,587.
Leonard W. Nash Jr. to Kyle C. Mowry for property in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $101,849.
Barbara L. Base and Dolores Base to Donald S. Base for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $1.
Ruth W. Parsons to Wilmot Fire Company Inc. for 2 properties in Wilmot Twp. for $1,500.
Timothy C. Tuttle and Jane T. Watson to Christopher Watson, Matthew Tuttle and Daniel Tuttle for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Brittany L. Schaeffer to Robert W. Schaeffer Jr. for property in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.