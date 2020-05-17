George Williams and Virginia Williams to Brian Robert Page and Tina Page of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $143,000.
Aloysius V. Curtin Jr. and Betty S. Curtin to Matthew F. Schwenk and Lisa D. Schwenk of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $250,000.
Marc Koder to Marc R. Koder and Annette L. Koder of Rome for property in Windham Township for $1.
Anthony S. Guardino and Robert F. Guardino to Anthony S. Guardino and Robert F. Guardino of Holtsville, New York, for property in Rome Township for $1.
Claralyn Jo Petraskie Estate, Claralyn Jo Rockwell Estate and Gerri Lynne Wagner Executrix to Susanne R. Fink of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $125,000.
Citizens & Northern Bank and C&N Bank to I C Quality Inc. of Rome for property in North Towanda Township for $15,000.
John W. Haggerty to Kenneth W. Hagerty and Renee F. Haggerty of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
Michael L. Blumenauer, Kalie Marie Blumenauer and Kalie Marie Ritts (FKA) to Michael Lee Blumenauer and Kalie Marie Blumenauer of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Veterans Affiairs AKA to Gregory S. Jones of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $65,125.
Louis K. Wilson Jr. and Edith Wilson to Louis K. Wilson Jr., Edith Wilson, Jeffrey L. Wilson and Douglas S. Wilson of Glassboro, New Jersey, for property in Terry Township for $1.
Judy C. VanDyke to Roger L. Hitchcock Jr. of Sayre for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Grace Gonzalez Estate and Steven Gonzalez Executor to Katelynn M. Davis of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $118,720.
Barbara S. Morris Estate, Barbara Hays Morris (AKA), Robert S. Morris Administrator, Kelly Barrett Administrator and Meredith M. Davison Administrator to Patricia A. Fleury of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $140,000.
Roger F. Finan to Roger F. Finan and Christopher D. Finan of New Albany for property in Albany Township for $1.
Dandy Corporate Center to Dandy Corporate Center of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
Roger D. Chilson II, Amber R. Chilson and Cartus Financial Corp (POA) to Cartus Financial Corp of Danbury, Connecticut, for property in Standing Stone Township for $278,100.
Cartus Financial Corp to Martin J. Hejnar and Jennawade Hejnar of Wysox for property in Standing Stone Township for $278,100.
Karen Davidson to Thomas Read of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $115,540.
Tori A. Welliver to Tori A. Welliver and Aaron D. Bristol of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development and Housing & Urban Development of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for property in Athens Township for $10.
