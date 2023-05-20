Marty D. Griffith to Ryan Bartholomew for property in Monroe Township for $104,200.
Craig R. Moyer, Jennifer Colligas Moyer, and Jennifer Colligas Moyer (AKA) to Douglas W. Keller and Jaime R. Keller for property in Overton Township for $45,000.
Patricia M. Barrowcliff Executrix and Ruth L. Drisebaugh Estate to Patricia M. Barrowcliff and Lenora Lantz for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Penni R. Smiley, Penni R. Smiley Maloney (NKA), Penni R. Smiley Maloney, and Dennis J. Maloney to Brandon A. Shaffer for property in Rome Township for $140,000.
Yvonne W. Sickler Executrix and Scott Wilcox Estate to Yvonne W. Sicklier and Corey V. Sickler Jr. for two properties in Wilmot Township for $1.
Yvonne W. Sickler Executrix and Scott Wilcox Estate to Henrietta J. Honchell for two properties in Wilmot Township for $1.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, and John J. Maxwell to Michael E. Beech for property in Rome Township for $3,511.60.
Noreen Marie Kelly Executrix, Luke J. Kelly III Estate, and Noreen Kelly (AKA) to Kristen Kelly Guirate, Kaitlyn Kelly Gerth, Brianna Kelly, Kristen Kelly Guirate (AKA), and Kaitlyn Kelly Gerth (AKA) for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Noreen Marie Kelly Executrix, Luke J. Kelly III Estate, and Noreen Kelly (AKA) to Kristen Kelly Guirate, Kaitlyn Kelly Gerth, Brianna Kelly, Kristen Kelly Guirate (AKA), and Kaitlyn Kelly Gerth (AKA) for property in Tuscarora Township for $0.
Heather M. McNett and Michael W. McNett to Heather M. McNett and Michael W. McNett for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Adam M. Koch to Katie Lynn Gaiotti and Levi J. Gaiotti for property in Troy Borough for $180,000.
John C. Demille and Catherine D. Holyroyd to John C. Demille for property in Armenia Township for $35,500.
Dorothy K. Stevens to Dorothy K. Stevens for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Dorothy K. Stevens to Dorothy K. Stevens for two properties in South Waverly Borough for $1.
James P. Capwell and Donna M. Capwell to Thomas M. Nobles for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Christopher P. Yoder, Sarah M. Yoder, and Sarah M. Paul (AKA) to Mary Jo. Paul for property in Tuscarora Township for $47,864.85.
Kyle A. Bastion and Kristen A. Bastion to Joshua W. Vanderpool for property in Granville Township for $235,000.
Jack C. Coates and Melinda M. Coates to Victorian Charm for property in Towanda Borough 3rd ward for $387,500.
John J. Dillman and Nickey M. Dillman to Desirae Cornish and Matthew Cornish for property in Wysox Township for $415,000.
