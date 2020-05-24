Ronald Weaver and Margaret Weaver to Kristopher Scott Shumway of Monroeton for property in Franklin Township for $160,000.
Erin R. Fairchild and Erin R. Middendorf to (NBM) to Erin R. Middendorf and Derek R. Middendorf of Wysox for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Dale Bennett and Donna Bennett to JK & JK Investments of Wyalusing for property in Standing Stone Township for $220,000.
Sandra Schoonover to Randy Schoonover of Wysox for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Kevin D. Morse and Valerie J. Morse to Vernon Bailey and Susan Bailey of Rome for property in Rome Township for $159,000.
Canton Borough Authority and Borough of Canton Authority to Timothy J. Hilfiger of Canton for property in Canton Township for $5,000.
Diana J. Parks to Aaron J. Anthony of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Brian E. Wright and Rebeckah L. Wright to Kenneth E. Brown Jr. and Allyssa R. Brown of Athens for property in South Creek Township for $265,000.
Robert J. Reyan and Holly A. Reyan to Robert J. Reyan and Holly A. Reyan of Friendsville, Pennsylvania, for property in Pike Township for $1.
US Bank National Association Trustee and CIM Trust 2016-3 to Mark W. Dietz and Aldonna J. Dietz of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $43,700.
Emanuel C. Butera Trustee and Loretta Butera Trustee to Emanuel Butera Revocable Living Trust and Loretta Butera Revocable Living Trust of Yardley, Pennsylvania, for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Deadra Bahl and Leon Bahl to Joseph I. Roberts Sr. and Elizabeth M. Roberts of Wysox for property in Wysox Township for $5,000.
Eugene F. Kauffman, Jennifer B. Kauffman, Joseph M. Buckingham and Janis M. Lentz to Andrew Laske of Middle Village, New York, for property in Stevens Township for $25,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.