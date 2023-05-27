Catherine Foux to Melinda Alderson and James Alderson for property in Terry Township for $1.
Stephen William Ruschak II and Megan Ruschak to Michael Sabia and Daniel Paulin for property in Terry Township for $365,000.
James R. Wysocki to Travis Tillotson and Asti Tillotson for property in Canton Township for $40,000.
Tenant and executor Glenn D. Mills, Mertie L. Mills Estate to Mills Family Farm LLC for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Jeanne M. Streby to Joe Larussa and Carla Larussa for property in Towanda Township for $86,000.
Cathy Lee Gorham Trustee, Ruby L. Boyanowski Revocable Trust to John and Ruby Farmland for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Michael Stiehl and Debbie Wright, Debbie Stiehl (NBM) to Brandon D. Fassett for property in Monroe Township for $300,000.
Barbara W. King, Thomas C. King Jr., Joanne L. King, Mark S. King, Deborah King to Nathaniel M. Allen for proeprty in Wysox Township for $149,500.
Kristopher W. Foster and Zanetta J. Foster to Kristopher W. Foster for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Claire Allen to Claire Allen, Claire A. Allen (AKA) for property in Warren Township for $1.
Sandra K. Henley and Mark Dewey Henley to Sandra K. Henley for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Sandra K. Henley and Mark Dewey Henley to Mark Dewey Henley for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Executor Chad N. Crawford, Linda Diane Crawford Estate to Chad A. Crawford and Cassie A. Gill for property in Windham Township for $1.
Thomas Donofrio to Robert S. Zimmerman for property in Pike Township for $110,000.
W. Reid Fretz and Gertrude H. Fretz to W. Reid Fretz and Gertrude H. Fretz for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Jeffrey T. Claiborne and Rhonda R. Claiborne to Keith M. Knowlton and Caitlin Bowen for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $180,000.
Executor James Fenton, Marguerite Fenton Estate to Kenneth Richard Ward for property in Athens Township for $226,001.
Lawrence Daniel Rinebold and Theresa A. Rinebold to Sarah Rogers for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $120,000.
Richard S. Sawzak and Neil J. Sawzak to Richard S. Sawzak and Donna M. Sawzak for property in Asylum Township for $1.
David M. Hall to David M. Hall and Amy R. Hall for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
John E. Gardner to John E. Gardner and Colleen Gardner for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Calvin L. Bristol to Alexander Van Houten for property in Troy Township for $178,000.
Sharon Murray, Kevin P. Murray and John D. Murray to Natasha L. Falsey and Donald J. Falsey for property in Standing Stone Township for $225,000.
Administrator Garrett Bernas, Melissa Bernas Estate to Gerald Grace Jr. for property in Springfield Township for $157,000.
Patricia McGovern to K Tama for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $162,000.
James P. Flemming and Susan Zakrzewski to Kurt L. Baylor for property in Overton Township for $1,600.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to William McCormick and Haley McCormick for property in New Albany Borough for $79,900.
Cunningham Wideman Associates to Zipri LLC for property in Troy Borough for $620,000.
Colleen M. Klein to Lee A. Klein for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Billie Strickler, Billie Fritz (NBM) and Cody Fritz, Cody J. Fritz (AKA) to Jeffrey T. Claiborne and Rhonnda R. Claiborne for property in North Towanda Township for $230,000.
Jeffrey D. Elliott and Jenny Elliott to Jeffrey D. Elliott and Jenny Elliott for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Joseph Krovetcz to Trustee Konstance Davis, Krovetcz Protector Trust for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Michael Dinich to US Bank Trust National Association Trustee, Tiki Series IV Trust.
Monica F. Clapper to Francis Bennett and Melissa Bennett for property in Albany Township for $137,694.
Executrix Catherine L. Centritto, Rose M. Treimann Estate to Catherine L. Centritto for property in Burlington Township for $1.
