Julie M. Vanderpool and Brett B. Vanderpool to Aaliyah R. Bevacqua and Austin Perry for property in Wysox Township for $130,000.
Alice B. Moyer and Marcia S. Kesten to Lorraine Wizelman and Robert P. Dodge for property in Smithfield Township for $132,500.
Jennifer J. Boardman, Jennifer J. Farley (NBM) and Nicholas Z. Farley to Madigan Fenton Rentals for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $135,000.
Richard E. Daum Jr. to Meggin Bruce for property in Towanda Township for $135,200.
Roy M. Shanks to Ann Cummings, Jeffrey Shanks and John Shanks for property in Athens Township for $1.
Seth L. J. Winters and Samantha A. Winters (FKA), Samantha A. Sourdiff to Samantha A. Sourdiff for property in Rome Township for $1.
Tom S. Williams and Joan Williams to Darren M. Williams for property in Leroy Township for $50,000.
Jordan Ellis to Jordan Ellis and Ashleen Salsman for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Kevin M. Clark and Shannon R. Clark for Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Wilkes Road to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Ronald H. Morse and Shirley Morse to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Robert L. Miller and Amanda L. Miller to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Shane M. Dodge and Stephanie L. Dodge to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Belinda A. Williams, Belinda A. Snodgrass (FKA) to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Patricia Nigra and Eugene J. Nigra to John Frank Winkelman III for property in Ridgebury Township for $250,000.
Donald J. Ely Estate, Stephen D. Ely Coexecutor, Kathleen Ely Lybarger Coexecutor, Kathleen Ely Lybarger Coexecutor (AKA), Yvonne Ely Renaud Coexecutor, Yvonne Ely Renaud Coexecutor (AKA), Yvonne Ely Coexecutor (AKA) to Stephen D. Ely, Kathleen Ely Lybarger, Kathleen Ely Lybarger (AKA), Yvonne Ely for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Jean A. Bromley Estate, Sandra J. Slavin Executrix to Sandra J. Slavin, Delores G. Salley, Stephen R. Bromley, Joseph W. Bromley, William H. Bromley for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Gary W. Horning and Elizabeth B. Horning to Gary W. Horning, Elizabeth B. Horning, Thad W. Horning Trustee, Horning Irrevocable Residential & Income Asset Protector Trust for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Gordon D. Bates Jr. and Jill L. Bates to Bradford Bluestone for property in Stevens Township for $28,000.
Kyle C. Jayne to Kyle C. Jayne for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Sean F. Beirne and Cheryl Beirne to James R. Dudley and Carolyn T. Dudley for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $267,000.
LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Watchtower Ventures for property in Albany Township for $19,760.
Randy L. Jennings and Rachel C. Ragen to Elisa Rapaport and Peter M. Rapaport for property in Canton Township for $130,000.
