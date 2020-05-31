Kimberly Hope Lux to Jeffrey Charles Lux of Richboro, Pennsylvania, for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Dorothy A. Wanamaker to Corey Mosher and Aleisha Mosher of Athens for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $250,000.
Joseph Marlin to Joseph Marlin and Marnie K. Wilson of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Jay L. Lamphere and Linda M. Lamphere to Anthony M. Ercole and Patricia J. Ercole of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, for property in Franklin Township for $43,500.
Jessica L. Preston and Jessica L. Kipp (NBM) to Heath J. Manning of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $132,500.
Stacy K. Johnson to Brady L. Johnson of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $200,000.
Barbara Hornung to Robert Z. Martin and Shannon Martin of LeRaysville for property in Pike Township for $206,382.
Eileen G. Sheets Estate, Eileen T. Sheets Estate (AKA) and Diane Sheets Executrix to Bobby Sheets and Diane Sheets of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $192,197.50.
Leonard R. Hobbs to Leonard R. Hobbs and Carol T. Hobbs of Wilmington, Delaware, for property in Albany Township for $1.
Margaret Beyczi Estate and Nancy Koken Executrix to Nancy Koken and John Beyczi of Monroe Township, New Jersey, for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
James H. Morrell Estate and James H. Morrell Executor to Benjamin J. Colagrosso and Patricia A. Colagrosso of Hightstown, New Jersey, for property in Terry Township for $190,000.
Joseph Haggerty Executor, James M. Haggerty Executor and Sally Ann Meredith Haggerty Estate to Bart Silverstrim and Norma Silverstrim of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $217,542.
Gerald J. Carney and Joyce M. Carney to Matthew W. Wheeler and Tara L. Wheeler of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $285,000.
Beth Carter to Steven D. Carter and Casondra M. Carter of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
Kyle D. Haney and Jessica M. Haney to Tyler Brion and Kelly Kane of Athens for property in Litchfield Township for $269,000.
Kevin D. Tignor and Shelly E. Tignor to Aaron Alexander of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $185,000.
Stephen W. Charnitski and Maureen F. Charnitski to Rainbow Ventures of Media, Pennsylvania, for property in Terry Township for $1.
Xtra Storage Inc to Sayre Storage Investors of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, for property in Sayre Borough Third Ward for $900,000.
Stephen W. Charnitski and Maureen F. Charnitski to Rainbow Ventures of Media, Pennsylvania, for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Bart M. Silverstrim and Norma L. Silverstrim to Adam C. Brooks Jr. and Britny Brooks of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $180,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Joseph Warfle and Mary Kate Leed of Milan for property in Ulster Township for $105,000.
Putnam Co to Endless Mountains Land Management Inc of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $20,000.
Betty M. Northup to Ryan E. Swingle of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $53,500.
Lars L. Johanneson to Lars Johanneson Revocable Trust and Lars Levor Johanneson Trustee of New Castle, Delaware, for property in Athens Township for $1.
MP Executive Properties to Michael E. Plouse and Laneya L. Plouse of Elmira, New York, for property in Ridgebury Township for $95,398.84.
MP Executive Properties to Michael E. Plouse and Laneya L. Plouse of Elmira, New York, for property in Ridgebury Township for $42,485.45.
Clarence K. Crain, C. Kenneth Crain (AKA) and Ruth C. Crain to Rachel E. Pribulick of Mount Airy, Maryland, for property in Rome Township for $1.
Nicholas A. Petrowski and Ashley N. Petrowski to Michael S. Duda and Jodi L. Duda of Troy for property in Canton Township for $35,000.
Carla M. Nero (FKA) and Carla M. Benjamin to Kenneth L. Nero of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Scott Lynn Wentzel and Tina M. Wentzel to Harry J. Updegraff III of New Albany for property in Wilmot Township for $24,700.
Michael Maslov and Dianne J. Maslov to Lisa M. Nieves and Frederick J. Kurzeja Jr. of Middletown Springs, Vermont, for property in Orwell Township for $1.
