Delores I. Parks to John L. Parks III and Mikaela L. Parks for property in Canton Township for $1.
Steven G. Rex to Lowell Thomas Bowers Jr. for property in Albany Township for $15,000.
Sheldon R. Cope Jr. and Laurene M. Cope to Jacob M. Cope for property in Warren Township for $1.
John W. Meyer to Alfred Weiss Jr. for property in Warren Township for $120,000.
Jeffery J. Huffman and Amy L. Huffman to Jeffery J. Huffman and Amy L. Huffman for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Norman L. Cooper Co Executrice, Krista Abshure Co Executrice, Karen Clark Co Executrice, Ronald E. Cooper Estate to Norman L. Cooper for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Norman L. Cooper Co Executrice, Krista Abshure Co Executrice, Karen Clark Co Executrice, Ronald E. Cooper Estate to Krista Abshure Co Executrice, Karen Clark Co Executrice, Ronald E. Cooper Estate for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Isaac Campbell and Valine Campbell to Keri L. Sparling and Kyle Rudloff for property in Columbia Township for $229,900.
Marcia S. Kesten and Alice B. Moyer to Erin C. Stroud and Noreen Coniglio for property in Smithfield Township for $145,000.
Charles R. Sherrick, Lenore A. Sherrick and Susan E. Sherrick to Noah Johnson and Shyanne Bennett for property in Stevens Township for $270,000.
Maria Guzman Executrix, Sandra O. McCoy Estate to Archie G. Ameigh for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for property in $155,000.
Chester S. Ostrowsky Trustee, Mary A. Ostrowsky Trustee, Chester S. and Mary H. Ostrowsky Joint Revocable Trust, Chester S. Ostrowsky Joint Revocable Trust (AKA), Mary H. Ostrowsky Joint Revocable Trust (AKA) to Cheri A. Holecek and Robert F. Holecek for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Greene Extended Family Trust to Kristy A. Tarbox for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $125,000.
Charles R. Whitman and Helene M. Whitman to Jeffrey Pepper and Aimee Pepper for property in Leroy Township for $57,500.
Jeffrey L. Fitzwater and Tammi J. Fitzwater to Donald Murray and Irene Murray for property in Columbia Township for $35,000.
Gerald W. Brann and Josephine M. Brann to Gerald W. Brann and Josephine M. Brann for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Sue P. Wheeler, Joseph R. Wheeler, Doris J. Brown, Ronnie L. Brown, George Lewis Nesbit Estate, Desiree Burgess Executrix, Sally P. Allis, Kevin D. Allis to Brian C. Vick for property in Wysox Township for $140,000.
Edwin Rabenold III and Joanne Rabenold to Edwin Rabenold III for property in Athens Township for $1.
Katie Ann Payne and Neal M. Payne to Katie Ann Payne for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Betty L. Pierce to Betty L. Pierce and Michael L. Northrop for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Von L. Nichols to Jan C. Nichols and Joy E. Nichols for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Eugene W. Bennett and Eloise Bennett to Eugene W. Bennett and Eloise Bennett for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Paul W. Selleck, Eva M. Selleck, Terry W. Selleck and Doreen R. Selleck to Terry W. Selleck and Doreen R. Selleck for property in Albany Township for $1.
Daniel D. Santos and Barbara J. Santos, Barbara S. Santos (AKA) to Lori L. Santos Trustee, Santos Family Irrevocable Trust for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Margaret Lindsey to Mari Vanhorn Marchak for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $110,500.
Rebecca J. Stevens to Eric Overpeck for property in Asylum Township for $15,000.
Thomas Novak and Paula C. Novak to Kye Novak and Christina Novak for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Robert L. Schmieder Executor, Edna Schmieder Estate to Robert L. Schmieder for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Alan J. Emerick Estate, George Emerick Executor to Gary M. Reimondo for property in Warren Township for $305,000.
Russell E. Bulick and Cathy Ann Brady to Chad Matthew McCarthy and Jasmine McCarthy for property in Terry Township for $468,000.
Afton N. Smith and Kenneth L. Smith to Afton N. Smith for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Timothy D. Leonard and Norma K. Leonard to Dylan Krise for property in South Creek Township for $183,300.
Bradlee S. Geer and Samantha L. Geer to Gary Eugene Stiffler for property in Granville Township for $139,000.
Jeffrey K. Sechrist, Angela M. Sechrist and Stacey Brackman to Travis L. Butcher and Cassidy J. Butcher for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Thomas V. Potts and Esther W. Potts to Thomas V. Potts and Esther W. Potts for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Anthony J. Quattrini and Jamie L. Quattrini to Nathan Behets for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $166,000.
Valerie E. Morse Administratrix, Robert M. May Estate to George Jennings and Melissa Jennings for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $114,000.
Michelle Bryington, Michelle Bryington Rentals to Taylor Harkness, T & B Harkness Trucking, Jeffrey Wright for property in Canton Township for $202,500.
Sheila A. Woodard and Thad E. Woodard to John Hollinger and Barbara Hollinger for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $180,000.
MR Dirt Inc to James F. Spatafore and Mary E. Spatafore for property in Asylum Township for $20,000.
Kim Boas Administratrix, George L. Forman Jr. Estate, George L. Forman Jr., Stephen Forman, Donald Forman Sr., Scott Forman, Kenneth Forman to Kim Boas for property in Athens Township for $1.
James E. Gladstone and Linda L. Gladstone to Jamie Lynn Conklin for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Clint Sherman to Jasmine Richardson and Ryan Richardson for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Jeremy A. Black and Christopher J. Black to Daniel S. Merritt and Amy L. Merritt for property in Wyalusing Borough for $65,000.
Joshua Thompson to Joshua Thompson and Jeri Lynn Thompson for property in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Kathleen Beverly Gross Executrix, Kathleen Gross (AKA), Joseph L. Gross Estate to Alycia S. McDermott, Teesha A. Gross and Kathleen B. Gross for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Lloyd A. Carl Jr. and Carole J. Carl, Carol J. Carl (AKA) to Lloyd A. Carl III and Lori A. Carl for property in Granville Township for $1.
Shirley J. Doan to Shirley J. Doan for property in Albany Township for $1.
Shirley J. Doan to Jean Howard and Thomas Howard for property in Albany Township for $1.
Bear Creek Properties Inc., Bear Creek Properties Incorporated (AKA) to Lynn Bassett and Cheri Bassett for property in Sheshequin Township for $60,000.
Alison J. Fox and Eric C. Bortz to Kevin Schulberger and Agam Schulberger for property in Albany Township for $85,000.
Renee L. Baumunk to Samantha L. Close for property in Monroe Borough for $260,000.
Kim J. Seeley and Ann B. Seeley to Dane R. Seeley and Haley Seeley for property in Troy Township for $1.
Kevin S. Curry to Timothy J. Hoffman for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $160,000.
Bartlett C. Clark to Chad R. Musselman and Nicole L. Musselman for property in Ridgebury Township for $110,000.
Rylee Cole & Associates to Eagle Ridge Real Estate LLC for property in Wyalusing Township for $200,000.
Bradford Hospitality LLC to Mahantraj Sayre LLC for property in Athens Township for $4,140,000.
Betty M. McClintic, Deborah A. Miller (POA) to Adam McClintic Jr. and Hannah McClintic for property in Franklin Township for $141,645.
Farbros to Dale E. Whipple and Nicole I. Partridge for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $196,808.
Keri Darlene Decker, Keri Darlene Goodwin (NBM) to Kiersten D. Hale and Curtis Hale for property in Wyalusing Borough for $100,000.
Michael J. McGroarty and Margaret M. McGroarty to Christopher E. Pettitt for property in New Albany Borough for $42,000.
Jacqualine Hillyard Executor, Rita C. Thompson Estate to William D. Thompson Jr. for property in New Albany Borough for $1.
John Paul Palmer Estate, Jared Palmer Co Executor, Jordan Palmer Co Executor to Jade Acres for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Eric G. Secor and Doreen M. Secor to John Charles Kitchen and Donese B. Kitchen for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $149,460.
Kevin R. Boyles, Linda M. Boyles, Jamie Boyles, Jamie Boyles Maholchic (NBM), Jamie Boyles Maholchic (AKA), Matthew R. Maholchic to Kyle Burkholder and Suzanna Rachel Lampman for property in Wysox Township for $142,000.
Ryan P. Connell and Amanda L. Connell to Ryan P. Connell for property in Granville Township for $1.
Dale T. Maynard to Brice Christine and Sophie Christine for property in Monroe Township for $195,000.
Richard J. Hutchinson, Leo E. Richardson and Terry Moore to Leo Hutchinson and Terry Moore for property in Warren Township for $1.
Marcia R. Field Administratrix, Randy L. Field Estate to Marcia R. Field for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Richard H. Reithoffer Trustee, Bette A. Reithoffer Trust to Richard H. Reithoffer, Jan Elizabeth Reithoffer Stoorza and Patrick E. Reithoffer III for property in Terry Township for $1.
Marcus E Jones to Hans M. Brubaker and Bethany F. Brubaker for property in Ridgebury Township for $50,000.
Travis Myers and Amanda J. Mallow, Amanda Joy Myers (NBM) to Travis Myers and Amanda Joy Myers for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Timothy R. Hill Executor, Barbara F. Hill Estate to Timothy R. Hill for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
James Allen Executor, Shirley Allen Estate to James Allen for property in Rome Township for $1.
Jesse A. Whyte to Alejandro Cordova and Nicolosa M. Manley for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Clifford Larue Wakely and Susan Wakely to Vianna S. Wrisley, Christine A. Wakely and Rebecca J. Wrisley for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
C. Larue Wakely and Susan Wakely to Christine A. Wakely and for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Alice Campbell to Alice Campbell and Donna M. Campbell for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Donna Best Executrix, Shirley J. Fiddelke Estate to Donna Best for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
