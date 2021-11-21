Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, J&C Association to Larry M. Chilson Jr. for property in Towanda Twp. for $100.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Worldwide Low Rent to Larry M. Chilson Jr. for property in Troy Twp. for $100.
Dale R. Chapman, Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County to Larry M. Chilson Jr. for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $100.
Geraldine A. Daly, John Edward Daly Jr., Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County to Larry M. Chilson Jr. for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $100.
Jesse Ackley Jr. and Donna F. Ackley to Burton Ackley for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
William H. Corbett and Melanie P. Corbett to Health Woolf and Elizabeth A. Woolf for property in Columbia Twp. for $100,166.
Merle D. Haight and Bonnie L. Haight to Matthew M.Y. Haight for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Sheriff of Bradford County, Lawrence R. Reeder and Darline L. Reeder to Citizens & Northern Bank for property in Orwell Twp. for $1.
Peggy S. Selfridge, Christopher Selfridge, Sheriff of Bradford County to Dorothy Seeley for property in Canton twp. for $34,000.
Howard D. Shedden to Tami J. Shedden for property in Sylvania Borough and Columbia Twp. for $1.
Mary Ann Porter and Lindsay R. Rathbun to Dean L. Vanderpool and Carla R. Sandor for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $159,000.
Sheriff of Bradford County, Milford W. Farr and Kathryn Farr to US Bank National Association Trustee and RMAC Trust for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $888.70.
Natalie R. Silvers, Matthew J. Silvers, Lawrence E. Gilbert and Marilyn A. Gilbert to Natalie R. Silvers and Matthew J. Silvers for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Lawrence W. Pelton, Denise Moore (POA) to Matthew A. Smith for property in Orwell Twp. for $55,000.
Allen Owen, Pamela Owen and Theodore Owen to Kasey C. Lyon for property in Canton Twp. for $12,000.
Dean Bacorn and Rebecca Bacorn to Tracy M. Alexander for property in Albany Twp. for $155,000.
Keith Lamphere, Keith J. Lamphere Sr. (AKA) to Logan H. Terry for property in Monroe Twp. for $145,700.
ADJEL to C&D Land Holding Co. for property in New Albany Borough for $7,000.
Cameron J. Martin and Angela M. Martin to Gary E. Welch and Cloie B. Welch for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Miles Richard Wolfe Jr. and Carolyn M. Wolfe to Albert E. Campbell and Janet R. Campbell for property in Athens Twp. for $235,000.
Robert Douglas Sternadori and Jean Marie Sternadori to Jason D. Hurlburt and Jodilyn Coleman for property in Stevens Twp. for $260,000.
Larry R. Shiltz to Jay A. Mull and Victoria L. Mull for property in Canton Twp. for $300,000.
Linda P. Lamphere, Gary E. Lamphere, Becca M. Lamphere, Becca M. Maynard (NBM) and Christopher K. Maynard to Vika Gloria Shpolyansky and Jacob F. Shaffer for property in Monroe Borough for $150,000.
Colleen J. Judson, Colleen J. Pozzi (NKA) to Proper Authorities for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Charles J. Evans and Bart Evans (POA) to Scott R. Endy and Amanda L. Endy for property in Terry Twp. for $42,000.
Robert S. Borick to Robert S. Borick and Sandra H. Borick for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Virginia M. Fly Estate, Michelle V. Parr Executor, Theresia Fly Ruback Executor, Michelle V. Parr, Michelle V. Parr Partner, Theresia Fly Ruback, Theresia Fly Ruback Partner, Richard J. Fly Jr., Richard J. Fly Partner, Fly Family Royalty Partnership to Dale E. Vanderpool and Melissa M. Vanderpool for property in Terry Twp. for $200,000.
James F. Smith to Sean Watkins for property in Sayre Borough 3rd Ward for $48,000.
Mark S. Betzer and Sylvia C. Betzer to Canton Area Chamber of Commerce for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $89,000.
Harold H. Andrus to Ryan D. Jones and Lana R. Jones for property in Smithfield Twp. for $262,130.
Robert W. Walker to Timothy George Hoffert and Samuel James Hoffert for property in Franklin Twp. for $20,000.
Harold H. Andrus fto Jesse D. Signore and Heather A. Signore for property in Smithfield Twp. for $158,246.
Karl Jefferson and Becky Stradley to Job A. Burkholder and James K. Burkholder for property in Smithfield Twp. for $335,000.
Zebulin T. Yale, Elizabeth Yale and Dean A. Yale to Valerie Hines for property in North Towanda Twp. for $189,450.
Kasey J. Vanalstine to Tyler J. Leljedal for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Robert C. Nearing and Christy L. Nearing to Robert C. Nearing for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Karen L. Wells and Fred Gardner to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Jeremy K. Davidson to Breana J. Davidson and Jeremy K. Davidson for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
I. C. Quality Inc. to Jackson Realty & Associates Inc. for property in North Towanda Twp. for $85,000.
Austin W. Guindon, Casey N. Baxter, Casey N. Guindon (NKA) to Austin W. Guindon and Casey N. Guindon for property in LeRoy Twp. for $1.
Brenda Beardslee and Dale Beardslee to Stephen C. Randall and Tina Randall for property in Granville Twp. for $28,000.
Gary Welch and Cloie Welch to Diane Kosty and Linda M. Whyte for property in Wysox Twp. for $69,500.
Jacqueline M. Peace and John L. Wilcox to Amy E. Yost for property in Franklin Twp. for $230,000.
