Scott E. Vanderpool to Stephen Mulno and Angelia Cavanaugh for property in Smithfield Township for $80,000.
Todd D. Kilmer to Renee L. Baumunk and Dustin L. Marotti for prrperty in Asylum Township for $474,900.
Dale G. Griffith and Christine A. Griffith to Krystal Borrero and Cole Rosencrance for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $148,000.
Forrest A. Aeppli to Nevin J. Aeppli for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Watchtower Ventures to Kandy Caccia for property in Albany Township for $6,000.
Gerald C. Worrall, Craig A. Worrall, Bryan R. Quinter, Pottstown Bow & Gun Lodge to Kevin L. Ferris and Helen W. Ferris for property in Albany Township for $55,000.
William J. Yeager and Joan A. Yeager to William J. Yeager and Joan A. Yeager for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Micah S. Chrispell to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Warren Township for $1.
Colleen D. Woodring and Phillip Woodring to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Warren Township for $1.
Randall L. Greene to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Richard D. Herman and Jane M. Herman to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Stevens Township for $1
Helen Piccolo Administrator, Gerald Dynof Estate to Michael J. Kinney for property in Sheshequin Township for $72,000.
James A. Spencer and Phyllis Spencer to James A. Spencer, Phyllis Spencer and Lucas Spencer for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Frank Rogo to Ty C. Cobb and Donna L. Cobb for property in Tuscarora Township for $151,000.
Robert W. Benjamin Estate, Kathy Snedeker Executrix to Barnes Real Estate Holdings for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $30,000.
Barnes Real Estate Holdings to James P. Perkins Development Company Inc. for property in Litchfield Township for $25,000.
Lee S. Crawford to Nicholas S. Malin and Marcia Calaman for property in Albany Township for $82,000.
Dolores V. Barto, Peggy A. Barto (POA), Theresa M. McClaskey (POA) to James Sollick for property in Asylum Township for $1.
BD Rentals & Investment Properties to Austin Allington for property in Canton Township for $155,000.
JLM Real Estate Investments LLC to Northwood Associates for property in Athens Township for $2,242,990.
Albert J. Bardar Estate, Mary Lou Ferriero Executrix, Michael Bluhm, John Allan Vasil, Gerard P. Vasil, Tracey Biscotini (POA) to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Warren Township for $1.
Gary Thorne and Yvonne Thorne to Gary Thorne and Jillian Thorne for property in Terry Township for $1.
Diane Lamanna Executrix, Adelaide F. Klimpel Estate to Ceirra R. Tennant for property in Sayre Borough 3rd Ward for $220,000.
Michelle K. Caprella, Debra Sharp Trustee, Anthony Caprella, Clinton J. Walters, Kevin L. Walters to Donald W. Sharp II and Debra M. Sharp for property in Leroy Township for $44,175.
Matthew W. Muench and Jennifer L. Muench to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wyalusing Township for $1
CU Members Mortgage to United States of America Veterans Affairs for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Matthew Dillon and Casaundera Dillon to Casaundera Dillon for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Roger J. Carling and Marion L. Carling to Marion L. Carling for property in Athens Township for $1.
Elizabeth Ann McGuire, Raymond E. McGuire (POA) to Rome Borough, Borough of Rome (AKA) for property in Rome Borough for $175,000.
Jean E. Fay to Jean E. Fay and Shelby M. Fay for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Casandra K. Blaney Executrix, Gary R. Blaney Estate to Jennifer L. Kropf and Kevin J. Kropf for property in Canton Township for $1.
Mary E. Chappell, Mary Elizabeth Chappell (AKA) and Walter R. Chappell to Harned Family Limited Partnership for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Mary E. Chappell, Mary Elizabeth Chappell (AKA) and Walter R. Chappell to Harned Family Limited Partnership for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Donna Howard, Donna Hunt (AKA) to Justin Michael Garrison for property in Athens Township for $1.
Donna Howard, Donna Hunt (AKA) to Jessica Leigh Norton for property in Athens Township for $1.
Gerald G. Corbin Revocable Living Trust, Todd M. Corbin, Keith B. Corbin, Beth Ann Hyde, Linda S. Corbin to Linda S. Corbin for property in Athens Township for $1.
Gary Reimondo to Michael L. Davis Sr. and Michael L. Davis Jr. for property in Warren Township for $115,000.
Damian M. Rossettie Administrator DBNCTA, Marjorie Weaver Estate to Martin Weaver for property in Wysox Township for $0.
Robert W. Benjamin Estate, Kathy Snedeker Executrix to FMS Holdings LLC for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $14,500.
Daniel Addona to Byron Miller for property in Sheshequin Township for $165,000.
Randy Wilk McGuire and Amy Myer to Daniel G. Grubb for property in Smithfield Township for $185,000.
Eileen Boothe Estate, Eileen A. Boothe (AKA), Damon Boothe Administrator to Matthew S. Dewing Trustee, Matthew Dewing Revocable Living Trust, Janice L. Dewing Trustee, Janice Dewing Revocable Living Trust for property in Orwell Township for $100,000.
Richard E. Daum Jr. to Harry R. Eaton and Toni L. Eaton for property in Litchfield Township for $42,000.
Randy L. Slater to Braeden Frisbie and Lillian Frisbie for property in Orwell Township for $143,894.
Joshua W. Shoemaker and Felicia Shoemaker to Wyatt Barnett for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $169,600.
Eileen Malosh Executrix, Merriel V. Hickok Estate to Clint O. Sherman and Carolyn J. Snyder Sherman for property in Columbia Township and Troy Township for $121,950.
Thomson Business Ventures to Jonathan Hercik for property in Standing Stone Township for $750,000.
Leonard C. Wurst Jr. to John Harkness for property in Orwell Township for $1,680.
Patti Shores to Jason R. Daniel and Rachel R. Daniel for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $192,139.
Gary Hilfiger Executor, Jane B. Hilfiger, Bonnie B. Hilfiger (AKA), Peter R. Bell, Peter R. Bell Trustee, Daniel L. Bell Testamentary Trust, Grace McBride Larrabee Bell Estate, Grace McBride Larrabee Bell (AKA), Grace L. Bell (AKA), Grace F. Bell (AKA), Grace M. Bell (AKA), Grace M. L. Bell (AKA) to Micah C. Baker for property in Wyalusing Township for $83,000.
Joshua L. Mosier and Alisha Mosier, Alisha Edsell (FKA) to James Schutt and Elizabeth Matera for property in Sheshequin Township for $247,000.
Arthur C. Coolbaugh and Patricia Coolbaugh Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Arthur C. Coolbaugh Irrevocable Grantor Trust (AKA), Patricia Coolbaugh Irrevocable Grantor Trust (AKA), Arthur C. Coolbaugh Trustee (AKA) to AG Coolbaugh Sons Hunting Cabin Irrevocable Trust for property in Albany Township for $1.
Travis A. White to Susan E. Loggins for property in Wells Township for $140,000.
Angela Jackson Executrix, Dean C. Sawer Estate to Brett J. Sawyer and Jennifer Seadler for property in Troy Township for $123,000.
Vickie Lynne Teribury, Vicki Lynne Teribury (AKA), Kimberly A. Teribury, Kimberly A. Peters (KNA), Vincent J. Teribury to Vincent J. Teribury for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Vickie Lynne Teribury, Vicki Lynne Teribury (AKA), Kimberly A. Teribury, Kimberly A. Peters (KNA), Vincent J. Teribury to Vicki Lynne Teribury and Kimberly A. Peters for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Paul Fusco and Stacy Louise Fusco to Paul Anthony Fusco for property in Terry Township for $95,000.
Paul Younger to Dorcas Y. Koenigsberger for property in Pike Township for $1.
