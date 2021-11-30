Shanna Ditzel to Shatner G. Barrett and Nikki Marie Marshall for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $173,684.
Margaret R. Wisniewski, Leo Z. Wisniewski, Stephen Wisniewski and Holly Wisniewski to Richard Simons and Michelle Simons for property in Athens Twp. and Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $40,000.
Jason N. Stueck to Wade E. Burgess for property in Overton Twp. for $9,000.
Nesta Brunori Sonderman, Nesta Brunori Sonderman Executrix, Ted A. Sonderman Estate to Nesta Brunori Sonderman for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $1.
Jamie Suter Trustee, Harry B. Corey Jr. Revocable Living Trust, Donna E. Corey Revocable Living Trust to Logan James Kenyon, Malyce Elizabeth Kenyon, Brian Edmond Wolfe for property in Granville Twp. for $100,000.
Daniel Farnsworth to G. Thomas Crouse Trustee, Consumer Trust Service for property in Columbia Twp. for $42,500.
James R. Tindall to James R. Tindall and Janice M. Tindall for property in Stevens Twp. for $1.
Eleanor Smith Estate, Lisa Ann Pacifico Powers Executrix to Alicia Finkler for property in WyalusingTwp. for $97,000.
Dane Scott Zaner, John W. Zaner, William L. Zaner Jr. to Gerald Ruhf for property in Wyalusing Borough for $95,666.66.
Ernest E. Wolfe Jr. Trustee, Ruth Ann Wolfe to Mosulu Group for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $100,000.
Scott D. Johnson and Cynthia A. Johnson to Eric Joseph Keeney for property in Monroe Twp. for $90,000.
Doris Ladue to Florence A. Sayman for property in Athens Twp. for $127,000.
Susan A. Eicher to Adam J. Caufield for property in Asylum Twp. for $180,000.
Nelson R. Kurtz and Joanne Kurtz to Harry E. Ammon Jr. and Sherelyn A. Moyer Ammon for property in Overton Twp. for $65,000.
Robert Nearing and Christy Nearing to Christy Nearing for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Dale E. Ferguson and Ida P. Ferguson to Cody M. Park for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $95,000.
Andrew R. Dexter and Shelly M. Dexter to Manley Higley for property in Albany Twp. for $147,000.
Jeremy W. Balchikonis and Jennifer N. Balchikonis to William A. Lilley Jr. and Jean M. Lilley for property in Pike Twp. for $239,500.
Penelope L. Hamilton, Penelope L. Parsons (AKA) to Zane McClaskey and Loni McClaskey for property in Wilmot Twp. for $127,200.
Jacob H. Wrisley and Sherry L. Wrisley to Mason L. Bellows for property in West Burlington Twp. for $1.
Mark R. Matthews and Ashley R. Matthews to Mark R. Matthews for property in West Burlington Twp. for $1.
Margrete Duany to Douglas P. Dunay for property in Wells Twp. for $1.
Athens Borough to Central Bradford Progress Authority for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward and Athens Borough for $118,000.
Darby S. Densmore, Denise M. Depoto Densmore, Richard Wayne Moore to Richard E. Daum Jr. for property in Rome Borough for $64,000.
IHIP to Ryan D. Calkins and Jodie Calkins for property in Windham Twp. for $295,000.
