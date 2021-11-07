Scott D. Norton and Karen E. Norton to Jack Kuyper Trustee, Kuyper Living Trust for property in Troy Twp. for $25.
Jack G. Camp Estate, Sandra Bennett Executor to Justin D. Ward and Kylene A. Ward for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $215,000.
Michelle M. Jewett Goodwin, Michelle M. Jewett (NKA) to Jordan Thomas Goodwin for property in Pike Twp. for $145,000.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Durward Schwartzhoff and Kelly Schwartzhoff for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $56,000.
Timothy L. Spencer to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Canton Twp. for $0.
Timothy J. Derrig and Tiffany Derrig to Tiffany Derrig for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $1.
Shirley Beeman to Shirley A. Beeman and Tammy S. Latham for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Lewis E. Hope Sr. and Jean Hope to Jean T. Hope, Lewis and Jean Hope Irrevocable Trust, Lewis Hope Irrevocable Trust, Jean Hope Irrevocable Trust for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Jeffrey C. Wright and Tricia Celani Wright to Derrick H. Dickerson for property in Canton Twp. for $160,000.
Randy C. Morgan and Kim E. Morgan to Mark Howard Watson and Amber Nichole Watson for property in South Creek Twp. for $216,300.
Kyle E. Roberts, Courtney A. Roberts, Courtney A. Grieve (FKA) to John C. Riggs and Jane P. Riggs for property in Canton Township and Canton Borough 1st Ward for $4,920.
Cynthia L. Greiger Griffin to Adam J. Shay and Jessica N. Shay for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $185,000.
David Baker and Marguerite Maloney to Alan Vough and Shannon MacArthur for property in Rome Twp. for $189,900.
Gerald Smith Executor, Gregory Martin Smith Sr. Estate, Gregory M. Smith (AKA) to Caleb M. Jelliff for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $145,000.
Dean E. Madigan to Dean E. Madigan and Stacia M. Madigan for property in Burlington Twp. for $1.
Adam J. Shay and Jessica Shay to Luke Auer for property in Monroe Borough for $115,000.
Eric D. Humble and Nicolette L. Humble to Nicolette L. Humble for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Estelle Smales to James E. Chase for property in Wyalusing borough for $34,500.
Noel Yvonne Tramontana to John Hemphill and Nicole Hemphill for property in Wysox Twp. for $173,000.
Donna S. Kerrick to Donald F. Barto and Melinda S. Barto for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $96,250.
Joseph A. Bradbury Jr. and Carol A. Bradbury to Aaron Morningstar and Jennifer A. Morningstar for property in Terry Twp. for $20,000.
Leon Bahl and Deadra Bahl to Seth T. Wilson and Caroline M. Wilson for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $140,000.
Randy N. Morgan, Wade N. Morgan, Deborah L. Morgan, Estate of Keith H. Morgan and Morgan Logging to Randy N. Morgan, Wade N. Morgan and Deborah L. Morgan Executrix for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Douglass D. Johnston and Judy A. Johnston to Brian J. Heebner for property in Warren Twp. for $315,000.
A. Jean Johnson to Dominick Wright and Morgan Kronick for property in Wells Twp. for $150,000.
Allen Kirkpatrick and Nancy Kirkpatrick to Alicia Kirkpatrick for property in Herrick Twp. for $1.
Larry Ballard and Kimberly Ballard to Timothy Blasz and Mellisa Blasz for property in West Burlington Twp. for $1.
Frank Sutryk to Brandon J. Judson and Jocelyn M. Burns for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $155,820.
Gudrun Savetsky Trustee, Gudrun Savetsky Revocable Trust to Joseph D. Walker and Amy M. Walker for property in Wysox Twp. for $160,000.
William P. Leffler III to William P. Leffler III and Ashley L. Leffler for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Darlene F. Chapman Trustee, Patricia A. Mack Trust to Jeffrey S. Hadlock for property in Troy Twp. for $144,200.
Carol B. Iddings to Kendra D. Solowiej and Peter P. Solowiej for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $1 and 2 properties in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
Ronald W. Burlingame and Karen A. Stillwell Burlingame to Todd D. Eby and Lori A. Eby for property in Smithfield Twp. for $409,500.
Charles W. Harding Estate, Wayne Harding Executor to Nicholas J. Rivera and Kalesha M. Rivera for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $239,361.
Tiffany K. Midgett, Emilee Wallis (FKA), Emilee Wallis Gonzales (NKA) to Alice Campbell for property in Ulster Twp. for $10,000.
Thomas V. Calaman and Joy L. Grace to 1001 Pine Valley Road LLC for property in North Towanda Twp. for $231,000.
