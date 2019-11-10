David G. Benjamin and Sandra J. Benjamin to Bridget A. Kraft Trustee, Benjamin T. Halton Trustee and Halton Family Irrevocable Trust of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $2,500.
Michael A. Morris, Bradford County Treasurer and Treasurer of Bradford County to Leon R. Jennings of Sayre for Burlington Township for $100.
Richard Kuhnn Executor and Irene Tarafas Estate to Marjorie L. Pellor of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Patricia Matthews and Charles Matthews to Eugenia D. Barnes and Shane W. Barnes of Troy for property in Columbia Township for $33,000.
Chauncey Family Trust to Chauncey Family Trust of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County and Matthew Nemeth to M&T Bank of Buffalo, New York, for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $832.74.
Caleb C. Anderson and Shannon R. Anderson to Clay Morgan and Danielle Morgan of Milan for property in Ulster Township for $184,900.
Dean P. Sanderson and Patricia M. Sanderson to Endless Mountains Land Management Inc. of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $495,000.
James V. King to Colleen Zurn of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $1.
Sheriff of Bradford County, Bradford County Sheriff, Teresa A. Hennessy and Teresa Hennessy to GSMPS Mortgage Loan Trust 2006 RP2 of Ewing, New Jersey, for property in South Waverly Borough for $3,659.44.
First Citizens Community Bank to Kenneth L. Smith and Afton N. Smith of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $140,000.
Jack Tidlow to Charles Losey and Galva Losey of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $1.
Jordan R. Murray and Chelsea V. Murray to Brent L. Sparling and Jenny N. Norton Sparling of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $307,000.
Charlotte Tappan and Charlotte M. Tappan (AKA) to Charlotte M. Tappan, Douglas C. Tappan and James Charles Tappan of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
Mary Lynn Talada and Linda R. Boswell (POA) to John I. Wood of New Albany for property in New Albany Borough for $22,125.
Barbara Elizabeth Faith, James Faith and James A. Faith (AKA) to Karin M. Bayer, Shawn T. Bayer, Peter M. Hayashi, Kristin D. Hayashi, Alexander J. Hayashi and Kyle J. Hayashi of North Wales, Pennsylvania, for property in Stevens Township for $145,000.
Gabriele M. Bayer to Karin M. Bayer of North Wales, Pennsylvania, for property in Stevens Township for $1.
McPherson Living Trust, Barbara H. McPherson Trustee and Scott J. McPherson Trustee to Janine T. Secor and Neil E. Garrison of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $180,000.
Stephen M. Burchard Executor and John M. Judson Estate to Stephen M. Burchard of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Columbia Township for $1.
David A. Foster Executor, Patricia F. Childs Executor, Phyllis Mae Foster Estate and Phyllis T. Foster Estate (AKA) to David A. Foster, William J. Millhollen and Patricia F. Childs of Ulster for property in Smithfield Township for $65,000.
Linda K. Besley to Donna L. Hibler, Suzanne D. Besley and Bruce R. Besley of Norfolk, Virginia, for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Linda J. Henry to Pamela R. Kinner of Athens for property in Litchfield Township for $134,845.
