Arthur W. Hamlen and Eleanor C. Hamlen to PA Camp of South Hadley, Massachusetts, for property in Warren Township for $45,000.
Sheila E. Tempalski, Sheila Temalski (AKA) and Michael Tempalski to Stuart John Tempalski of King George, Virginia, for property in Asylum Township for $10.
Andrew D. Brown and Candace L. Piece to Andrew D. Brown of Wyalusing for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Aurora Financial Group to Federal National Mortgage Association of Dallas, Texas, for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $1.
Greg M. Snell and Diane L. Snell to Neal E. Snyder and Ruthanna K. Snyder of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $341,000.
Ronald J. Politi to Jason J. Smith and Tiffani A. Smith of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $132,000.
Scott E. Woolf to Greg E. Yaggie of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Columbia Township for $162,600.
Mary Theresa Dorsey Executrix and Joseph D. Dorsey Estate to Mary Theresa Dorsey of Wysox for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Candi L. Bump Administratrix and Carl D. Bump Estate to Candi L. Bump of Towanda for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Candi L. Bump Administratrix and Carl D. Bump Estate to Candi L. Bump of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Michael E. Bush and Kristine S. Bush to Francis J. Kohler Jr. of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $85,000.
Linda Hollenden to Jessica L. Brown of Monroeton for property in Franklin Township for $110,000.
Lawrence C. Morrow to Richard J. Miller and Judith A. Miller of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, for property in Springfield Township for $182,500.
Jonathan D. Clark and Lyndsey Clark to Waylon J. Smith and Ashley L. Smith of Wysox for property in Standing Stone Township for $211,500.
Tina Vaught and Tina L. Wilson (NDM) to Tina L. Wilson of Troy for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Tina L. Avants and Tina L. Wilson (AKA) to Tina L. Wilson of Troy for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Michael J. Mudra Sr. to Christopher S. McCaslin of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $1.
First Citizens Community Bank to NTS Properties of Athens for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $183,000.
Marlene Rohe to Tonya L. Agnew and Erik R. Agnew of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $217,500.
Glen M. Kinsman and Lisa M. Kinsman to Ryan Kinsman and Amanda Kinsman of Beaver Dams, New York, for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Judith M. McCauley to Judith M. McCauley and Hailee C. Weissman of Rome for property in Rome Township for $1.
Lynn G. Rockefeller, Jayne Rockefeller, Dennis Rockefeller and Joyce E. Rockefeller to Lynn G. Rockefeller and Jayne Rockefeller of Rome for property in Warren Township for $1.
James A. Spencer, Phyllis Spencer and Phyllis K. Spencer (AKA) to James A. Spencer and Phyllis Spencer of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Gene M. French, Cinthia A. Johnson Guardian, Jonathan L. French to Gene M. French of New Albany for property in Albany Township for $1.
Linda Zobel to Crystal L. Pond of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Third Ward for $75,000.
Trisha A. Castle, Trisha A. Foust (AKA), Randy L. Castle and Darlene J. Castle to James G. Murphy and Chastity K. Murphy of Canton for property in Canton Township for $243,500.
Jason R. Moyer and Russell H. Moyer Estate to Jason R. Moyer of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Colleen M. Lewis to Alan B. Fay and Jill L. Fay of Mohnton, Pennsylvania, for property in Springfield Township for $138,000.
Stephen D. Napp and Barbara J. Napp to Ronald D. Andrews and Dorothy H. Andrews of Monroeton for property in Monroe Borough for $160,000.
John Witts, Kathleen Witts, Claire Witts and Frances Witts to David C. Day and Mindy R. Johnson of Monroeton for property in Franklin Township for $35,000.
Douglas Perkins Sr. and Florence Perkins to Douglas Perkins Jr. and Donna M. Perkins of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, for property in Warren Township for $1.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, Powers Kirn (POA), Powers Kirn and Javardian (FKA) to Global Premier Asset Management NJ LLC of Red Bank, New Jersey, for property in Ridgebury Township for $20,000.
James L. Calkins and Donna M. Calkins to Ryan Kreykenbohm of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $75,000.
William J. Marshall Jr. Co-administrator, Brenda Marshall Co-administrator and William J. Marshall Sr. Estate to Daniel C. Slocum and Tui L. Slocum of New Albany for property in Overton Township for $3,500.
Elvira Brown and Christopher Dodge to Stephen McClain and Rebecca McClain of Meshopphen for property in Wyalusing Borough for property in Wyalusing Borough for $158,000.
A Petlock LLC to Adam Petlock and Sara Petlock of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Lon E. Campbell, L. Eric Campbell (AKA), Lisa K. Campbell, Ronald G. Radcliffe and Jennifer L. Radcliffe to Lon E. Campbell, L. Eric Campbell (AKA), Lisa K. Campbell and Ronald G. Radcliffe of Troy for property in Troy Township for $1.
John J. Monahon and Caitlin A. Monahon to Erin M. Jordan of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $91,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Kelly L. Eddy of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $80,000.
Christa R. Rudloff and Christa R. Frantz (FKA) to John Amato of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $150,000.
Berley Neil Siljan (POA) and Dusty Joyce Siljan to Berley Neil Siljan of Metairie, Louisiana, for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $5,000.
Tyler A. Hamilton to Todd A. Hamilton and Kimberly L. Hamilton of Canton for property in Leroy Township for $35,000.
Richard C. Husick to Twin Tier Management Corporation of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $30,000.
Jennylee S. Slater and Charles G. Slater to Adelaide F. Klimpel and Raymond A. Klimpel of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Third Ward for $159,900.
Barry J. Brosnan and Pamela S. Brosnan to Michael E. Spencer Jr., Michael E. Spencer Sr. and Patricia Spencer of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $110,000.
Lucas F. Storrs and Serenne Storrs to Shannen L. Wandell of Sayre for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $72,165.
Ronald C. Billings, Rita M. Billings and Janet Teeter (POA) to Robert F. Warzyniak and Jamie L. Quinn of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $94,340.
Cheryl Wood Walter Executrix, Cheryl Wood Walter (AKA), Anna Wood Estate and Anna Evancho Wood (AKA) to Bruce Stropko of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $174,000.
Chance D. Wright and Caitlin E. Wright to Joseph B. Fox of Troy for property in Troy Township for $137,250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.