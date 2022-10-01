William H. McBratney Sr. and Esther M. McBratney to Jared Manzer and Cassandra Evans for property in Troy Borough for $111,241.
John E. Hilbert, Joseph D. Hilbert and Daniel J. Hilbert to Peter L. Stegner and Amy E. Stegner for property in Pike Township for $165,000.
Mark I. Ostrowski, Bradford County Sheriff, Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County to CU Members Mortgage A Devision of Colonial Savings for property in Standing Stone Township for $1,313.
Linda Buck and Kenneth L. Buck to Kenneth L. Buck and Debra M. Buck for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Larry English and Robin English to Larry English and Robin English for property in Albany Township for $1.
William I. Brown and Janet A. Brown to Curtis L. Brown and Nancy K. Brown for property in Orwell Township for $1.
William I. Brown and Janet A. Brown to Curtis L. Brown Trustee, Nancy K. Brown Trustee, Curtis L. Brown and Nancy K. Brown Revocable Trust, Curtis L. Brown Revocable Trust, Nancy K. Brown Revocable Trust for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Wanda Stoddard, Wanda Ann Dicks (NBM) to Dustin Welles and Alyssa Welles for property in Wyalusing Borough for $27,500.
Kay L. Seeley to Jeffery R. Seeley Co Trustee, Lori K. Dunn Co Trustee, Karen L. Ayres Co Trustee, Kay Seeley Irrevocable Grantor Trust for property in Canton Township for $1.
Alisa J. Wampole, Alisa J. Westbrook (FKA) and Walter L. Wampole Jr. to William A. Irons and Walter L. Irons Jr. for property in Smithfield Township for $40,000.
Linda Sue Cook to Mark Frazier Lloyd for property in North Towanda Township for $185,000.
Christopher B. Young and Rosemary L. Young to Cecil Bailey and Diane Bailey for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Dylan Villeneuve and Kimberly Villeneuve to Edward Daley and Michelle Daley for property in Wyalusing Township for $156,000.
Gary L. Joslyn Jr. Administrator, Gary L. Joslyn Sr. Estate to Gary L. Joslyn Jr. for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Clifton Brian Fussell to Ryan J. Fish and Gabrielle L. Fish for property in Columbia Township for $165,000.
Joseph P. Biancarelli and Brenda Biancarelli to Anna Capaldi Edwards for property in Sheshequin Township for $594,900.
Jason Mize and Leann Mize to Elizabeth Coleman for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $142,000.
Frances G. Brown to Marvin Musselman for property in Sheshequin Township for $56,000.
Robert Ryan Wood and John D. Thurston to Robert Ryan Wood for property in Burlington Borough for $1.
Endless Mountain Land Management Inc to Reeves Business Park IV LLC for property in Wysox Township for $800,000.
Lisa Creager Administratrix, Frances E. Loving Estate to Romaine Lyle Salsman and Angela D. Salsman for property in Tuscarora Township for $47,500.
Nicholas Z. Farley and Jennifer J. Farley to Madigan Fenton Rentals for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $119,000.
Herman Nissley and Susan Nissley to Timothy P. Korsak and Margaret M. Korsak for property in Pike Township for $150,000.
Tanya Tuttle, Tanya Walker (FKA) to Apollo Realty II LLC for property in Monroe Borough for $170,000.
James Burnside and George Burnside to James Burnside and Joyce Burnside for property in Burlington Township for $1.
David T. Gaskill and Linda M. Gaskill to William F. Gaskill for proeprty in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.