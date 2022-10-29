Jerome K. Young Jr. to Anthony Carra for property in Canton Township for $239,000.
Charles R. Sherrick, Lenore A. Sherrick and Susan E. Sherrick to Noah Johnson and Shyanne Bennett for property in Stevens Township for $270,000.
Jeremy A. Colony and Mindy J. Colony to Aaron Shults and Ashley Stage for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $190,000.
RB Allis Family LP to David A. Birdsall and Becky L. Birdsall for property in Ulster Township for $30,000.
Max C. Chilson to Brian K. Chilson for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Ron Hall to Joel Chilson for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $132,500.
David L. Rosenbloom and Laura R. Rosenbloom to Timothy T. Allis and Robin L. Allis for property in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $300,000.
John W. Lewis to Eldon J. Peight and Loyda I. Peight for property in Ulster Township for $25,000.
Ricky Young to Barnes Real Estate Holdings LLC for property in Litchfield Township for $6,000.
Brian E. Bailey and Helen M. Bailey to Schuyler Stevens for property in Burlington Township for $187,500.
Jessica Ferreri to Barnes Real Estate Holdings LLC for property in Litchfield Township for $10,000.
Norma Ivonne Cenkner and Nicholas W. Cenkner to Christine M. Ellison for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $105,000.
Barbara L. Horton Estate, Thomas W. Horton Co Executor, Karen Davis Co Executor, Robert J. Horton Co Executor to David Munn and Sarah Munn for property in Athens Township for $15,000.
Kyle E. Roberts and Courtney A. Roberts, Courtney A. Grieve (FKA) to Jonathan Weibley and Katelyn Weibley for property in Canton Township and Canton Borough 1st Ward for $180,000.
James A. Histand and Sherlyn S. Histand to Brett W. Bennett and Amy L. Bennett for property in Orwell Township for $100,000.
Danielle G. Lear, Danielle G. Lear Administratrix, Edwin L. Bidlack Jr. to Danielle G. Lear for property in Terry Township for $60,000.
Maxine D. Kane to Maxine D. Kane for property in Albany Township for $1.
Nadine Riccobene to Mark Marcoccia and Mark Raymond Watkins Sr. for property in Ulster Township for $60,000.
Aaron M. Dickson and Kimberly J. Dickson, Kimberley J. Priestman (FKA) to Aaron M. Dickson for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $1.
Kenneth R. Hicks and Becky M. Hicks to Kenneth R. Hicks Trustee, Becky M. Hicks Trustee, Hicks Family Trust for property in Rome Township for $1.
Joseph M. Fowler and Kathryn T. Fowler to Joseph M. Fowler for property in Albany Township for $10.
Diana M. Freed to Diana M. Freed for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Patrick L. Murphy and Sherry Rae Murphy to Jerrold Lake for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $219,000.
Omar Yuman and Judith A. Yuman to James Donaldson and Laura Donaldson for property in Ridgebury Township for $635,000.
David L. Estelle Estate, David L. Estelle Jr. Estate (AKA), Lucinda Estelle Executrix to David M. Lantz and Dawn M. Lantz for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $63,979.11.
Robert W. Trent and Noma F. Trent to Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown for property in Towanda Township for $80,000.
Barbara L. Horton Estate, Thomas W. Horton Co Executor, Karen Davis Co Executor, Robert J. Horton Co Executor to Nathan Cahill and Madison Nicole Campbell for property in Athens Township for $250,000.
Jerome E. Schram to Jerome E. Schram and Jerome S. Schram Sr. for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Simeon Jackson, Simeon L. Jackson (AKA) to Julie Ellis for property in Canton Township for $1.
Gertrude Newman, Bryan K. Newman (POA) to Dennis Merrill and Brenda Merrill for property in Pike Township for $45,000.
Carol B. Iddings to Matthew J. Lee and Michael N. Lee for property in Tuscarora Township for $165,000.
Timothy J. Farley to James Weaver Jr. and Charlene E. Weaver for property in North Towanda Township for $247,000.
Stephanie Harer to Kaitlyn Morrison and Franklin Reams for property in Burlington Borough for $164,900.
Howard A. Wilson and Nancy W. Wilson to Felicia Dinse for property in Wyalusing Township for $168,000.
