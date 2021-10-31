Marilyn B. Ferris to James F. Repsher and Cherie K. Repsher for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $30,000.
Nancy Preston to Ronald A. Kipp and Jessica L. Kipp for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $1.
Paul O. Dodge and Mary A. Dodge to Jessica L. Shultz for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Donna Marie Martin and William B. Kichline to Gary Maynard for property in South Creek Twp. for $76,000.
Frank S. Landon and Joyce Landon to Curtis L. Kelley and Tresa J. Kelley for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Kenneth Crown Estate, Karen A. Schmidt Executrix of Estate, Karen A. Schmidt to Roger N. Cook and Janean E. Cook for property in Warren Twp. for $40,000.
Peter L. Stenger and Amy E. Stenger to Andrew L. Stenger and Corrinne Stenger for property in Orwell Twp. for $1.
Arlene V. Bennett Estate, Curtis Bennett Executor, Curtis W. Bennett, Sandra M. Wilmot Estate, Robert J. Wilmot Executor, Diane C. Strait, Sharon M. Brown, Albert Bennett Jr. and James A. Bennett to Curtis W. Bennett and Jolene M. Bennett for property in Pike Twp. for $12,495.
George B. Delporto Trustee, Karen T. Delporto Trustee, Delporto Living Trust to Peter M. Macronald for property in Wells Twp. for $115,930.
Sevelon L. Tunnicliff and Kay R. Tunnicliff to Cheryl Jean Vanwinkle and James David Vanwinkle for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $93,500.
Donald Mazza to Richard Bissonnette Jr. and Wendy Bissonnette for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $102,000.
Geraldine Forys Estate, Cindy Robinson Co-executrix and Mary Souto Co-executrix to Blake W. Haughie for property in LeRaysville Borough for $165,000.
Damon J. Glisson to Mary Maryott for property in LeRoy Twp. for $75,000.
Donald Jennings to Richard E. Jennings for property in Wells Twp. for $1.
Frederick J. Wheaton and Elizabeth Wheaton to Renee L. Herb and Richard M. Herb for property in Warren Twp. for $1.
Margaret B. Crawford and Nancy J. Chilson to Nancy J. Chilson for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $1.
Citizens & Northern Bank to Wilson Property Holdings for property in Wysox Twp. for $50,000.
Richard Popolow and Sandra Popolow to Christopher R. Popolow and Michael P. Popolow for property in Armenia Twp. for $1.
Eileen A. L. Hall to Eileen A. L. Hall and John P. Hall III for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Bruce E. Lowman to Vallerie Macwhinnie for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
