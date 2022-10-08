Gary E. Lamphere and Linda P. Lamphere to Chad J. Johnson and Vanessa J. Calaman for property in Monroe Township for $200,000.
Connie L. Forrest to Connie L. Forrest, Tracey M. Young, Ronda L. Johnson and Kimberly A. Robinson for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Connie L. Forrest to Connie L. Forrest, Tracey M. Young, Ronda L. Johnson and Kimberly A. Robinson for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Anthony G. Pasculli, Grastan Inc., Grace E. Kozal to Grastan Inc. for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Nancy Cheri, Nancy L. Arif (NKA) to Dustin M. Kaufmann and Jensen M. Neilson for property in Terry Township for $239,900.
Barbara McMahon Administratrix, Mary Katherine Fleischmann Estate to Alex M. Butcher for property in Granville Township for $29,000.
Gary Wickwire to Apollo Realty II LLC for property in Wysox Township for $250,000.
BCB Investors to David M. Decristo and Amy L. Decristo for property in West Burlington Township for $80,000.
Phive Starr Properties to Thomas V. Potts and Esther W. Potts for property in Wilmot Township for $225,000.
Thomas E. Rosh and Ann M. Rosh to Kenneth Twigg and Barbara Twigg for property in Athens Township for $115,000.
Robert A. Wandell and Brenda G. Wandell to Robert A. Wandell and Brenda G. Wandell for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Michael Hudyncia Jr. and Joan M. Hudyncia to Kevin Doupe and Kimberly Doupe for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $169,000.
Kevin S. Curry and Karen S. Hall, Karen S. Curry (FKA) to Kevin S. Curry for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Regina L. Excell to Brian M. Bentley and Christopher L. Bentley for property in South Waverly Borough for $1,000.
Towanda Area Joint Municipal Airport Authority, Bradford County Airport Authority to Bradford County Airport Authority for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Towanda Area Joint Municipal Airport Authority, Bradford County Airport Authority to Bradford County Airport Authority for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Towanda Area Joint Municipal Airport Authority, Bradford County Airport Authority to Bradford County Airport Authority for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Towanda Area Joint Municipal Airport Authority, Bradford County Airport Authority to Bradford County Airport Authority for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Towanda Area Joint Municipal Airport Authority, Bradford County Airport Authority to Bradford County Airport Authority for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Towanda Area Joint Municipal Airport Authority, Bradford County Airport Authority to Bradford County Airport Authority for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Towanda Area Joint Municipal Airport Authority, Bradford County Airport Authority to Bradford County Airport Authority for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Leslie P. Freeman and Ann T. Freeman to Shelley A. Trick and Shawn P. Trick for property in Granville Township for $1.
Joseph Haggerty Co Executor, James Haggerty Co Executor, Sally Haggerty Estate to James Haggerty for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Blane A. Lathrop to Blane A. Lathrop for property in Sayre Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Blane A. Lathrop to Robert James Lathrop for property in Sayre Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Stewart M. Young to Kevin Young, Heather Sutton, Gregory Young, Jason Young, Ashley Young for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Claude Joslyn and Tammy Joslyn to JMR 2K, Pentro Resources, Colgate Resources for property in Springfield Township for $8,000.
Marie E. Schmeckenbecher Executor, Charles W. Schmeckenbecher Estate to Sheri Weiss for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Richard B. Bates and Debra A. Bates to Robin Salsman for property in Stevens Township for $20,000.
Shirley A. Bixby to Charles R. Bruce for property in Sheshequin Township for $40,000.
Margaret Williams Co Trustee, Patricia O’Neill Co Trustee, Masters Family Trust to Richard J. Masters for property in Warren Township for $1.
Richard J. Masters to Joseph R. Masters, Margaret A. Williams, Marie Bailey, Patricia O’Neill, Richard W. Masters for property in Warren Township for $1.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Toby Lee for property in Athens Township for $67,000.
