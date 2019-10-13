Dale Allis to Keith Clark, Michelle Clark and Dale C. Clark of Wyalusing for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Melba Campbell to Brian G. Glover Jr. of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $149,000.
Daniel B. Golden and Nicole S. Golden to Gordon C. Whitney and Paula Whitney of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $120,000.
Dennis F. Moody and Jennifer T. Moody to Mark Havens of Mesa, Arizona, for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $28,500.
Thomas E. Schrader and Margaret L. Schrader to Mark Daloisio and Jill Daloisio of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $214,900.
Timothy E. Burke to Timothy E. Burke and Jennifer L. Burke of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Talos Petroleum LLC and Stone Energy Corporation (FKA) to Repsol Oil & Gas USA of Horseheads, New York, for property in Pike Township for $1.
Dawn M. Marlatt to David Morganstern of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $132,500.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Lynn M. Barr and Lynn Welch (AKA) to US Bank As Trustee For Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass Through Certificate of Tempe, Arizona, for property in Towanda Township for $3,141.98.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County and Craig S. Jayne to M&T Bank of Buffalo, New York, for property in Wells Township for $1,084.16.
John M. Coyle, Sharlene H. Coyle and Margaret Lorraine Coyle Pritner to Brian Mitchell and Carla Mitchell of Chadford, Pennsylvania, for property in Albany Township for $250,000.
Edward F. Mackowski to Happy Grass LLC of Trumbull, Connecticut, for property in Wells Township for $1.
Herbert Brown III Administrator, Lynmarie Castle Administrator, Herbert Brown II Estate and Herbert W. Brown III (AKA) to Deanna Oliver of Ulster for property in Smithfield Township for $31,000.
Robert Guglielmo and Anna Marie Guglielmo to Vincent V. Capaldi and Maureen T. Capaldi of Levittown for property in Standing Stone Township for $138,900.
Yvonne W. Sickler Executrix, Scott Wilcox Estate, Scott Lee Wilcox (AKA) and Scott L. Wilcox (AKA) to John Centrella Jr. of Falls, Pennsylvania, for property in Burlington Township for $145,000.
Michael R. Williams and Sheila K. Williams to 505 Davisville Road of Richboro, Pennsylvania, for property in Terry Township for $195,000.
Cathi Clements to Liza Henderson of Athens for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $229,000.
Mary Jane Mohn Executrix, Randall Keith Mohn Estate, Randall K. Mohn (AKA) and Randall Mohn (AKA) to Randall K. Mohn and Maryjane Mohn Revocable Trust, Randall K. Mohn Revocable Trust, Mary Jane Mohn Revocable Trust and Mary Jane Mohn Trustee of Troy for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Randall K. Mohn and Maryjane Mohn Revocable Trust, Randall K. Mohn Revocable Trust, Mary Jane Mohn Revocable Trust, Mary Jane Mohn Trustee and Mary Jane Mohn to Mary Jane Mohn of Troy for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Helen L. Corl to Shelby N. Desisti and Zachary D. Desisti of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $67,000.
Bonnie Sue Stevens to William E. Reinhart and Jennifer D. Reinhart of Vinenna, Virginia, for property in Wilmot Township for $159,000.
Janet C. Schleeter to Rodney W. Hatch of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $84,800.
David Stevens and Joan Stevens to John H. Wheeler of Towanda for property in Franklin Township for $1,000.
Adam R. Taft, Kimberly C. Taft and Margaret C. Corl to Laurie Nusbaum of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $127,200.
Donna L. Hibler Executor, Suzanne D. Besley Executor, Bruce R. Besley Executor and Richard E. Besley Estate to Donna L. Hibler, Suzanne D. Besley, Bruce R. Besley and Linda K. Besley of Exton, Pennsylvania, for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Aloysius V. Curtin Jr. and Betty S. Curtin to Joseph K. Cromer and Linda M. Cromer of Warrior Run for property in Terry Township for $54,000.
Gaber Aldakkar Alsayed to Sheref Alsayed of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Anthony Ierardi and Robyn Ierardi to Angel Miller of Rome for property in Rome Township for $34,000.
Richard James Benjamin and Kimberly K. Benjamin to Michael S. Doss and Joan C. Doss of New Albany for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $1.
Audrey Fisher Pedersen, Karen O. Matroni Estate, Karen R. Ober (AKA) and Audrey Fisher Pedersen Executrix (AKA) to Eric S. Ober of the United Kingdom for property in Widham Township for $9,500.
Dana D. Vinson and Kathy L. Vinson to Matthew MacWhinnie and Jacquelyn MacWhinnie of Milan for property in Smithfield Township for $35,000.
49 Plum Street Southhampton NY 08088 LLC to Jonathan C. Johnson and Tamara M. Johnson of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, for property in Wilmot Township for $126,000.
Rebecca A. Cassellbury to Rebecca A. Cassellbury and Scott Daniel Hutchings of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $1.
Derek C. Farrell to Scott May of Wysox for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $55,000.
Nancy Dee Johnson, Nancy Dee Georgetson (KNA) and Michael J. Georgetson to Katelyn M. Mallory and Andrew N. Lewis of Athens for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $92,200.
David L. Parks to Gary R. Foster of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $10,000.
James B. Lister and Jill D. R. Lister to James B. Lister and Jill D. R. Lister of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
USA Homeownership Foundation Inc. to Leigh F. Purcell and Jill D. Purcell of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $20,000.
Joseph J. Smith and Patricia K. Smith to Casey W. Baker of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $100,000.
Gary R. Owens Executor and Arland M. McMullen Jr. to Gary R. Owens Trustee, Miranda T. Anderson Trustee, TNB Financial Services Co Trustee, Arland M. McMullen Jr. Revocable Trust and Thomasville National Bank Co Trustee of Salem, South Carolina, for property in Columbia Township for $1.
David M. Chamberlin Sr. and Kathleen T. Sweeney to Michael T. Chamberlin Sr. for property in Wyalusing Township for $110,000.
