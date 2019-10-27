Robert Meyers Executor, Elizabeth A. Meyers Estate, Elizabeth Meyers, Alisha Meyers Allen, Alisha Meyers (FKA), and Alisha Myers Allen (AKA) to Robert Meyers of Nichols, New York, for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Ruth Ellen Warren Ward to Aaron W. Souders and Samantha Mason of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, for property in Canton Township for $1.
James F. Phillips and Grace E. Phillips to Douglas J. Phillips and Karen L. Phillips of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $1.
James F. Phillips and Grace E. Phillips to Robert P. Cobb III and Jennifer L. Cobb of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $12,326.80.
Kenneth J. Manchester and Melanie A. Manchester to JLM Hairport of Waymart, Pennsylvania, for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $110,000.
Depauw Trust and Richard Depauw Trustee to Richard Depauw and Eunice P. Depauw of New Albany for property in Overton Township for $1.
Planet Home Lending to Eugene Courtney and Patricia Courtney of Meriden, Connecticut, for property in South Waverly Borough for $182,120.
Daniel T. Evans to Perkins Realty Investments of Rome for property in Athens Township for $250,000.
Ruth E. Long, Kenneth B. Long and Scott K. Long to Ruth E. Long of Centre Hall, Pennsylvania, for property in Canton Township for $1.
Michael Hibbert and Molly Hibbert to Michael Hibbert of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $1.
James F. Phillips and Grace E. Phillips to Jason R. Wirth and Kristin J. Brown of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Miller Group Holdings to DG Gillett LLC of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, for property in South Creek Township for $1,310,000.
Kay C. Kintner to Kyle D. Kinter of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $215,000.
Marcus H. Wilson and Jennifer L. Wilson to Dean A. Horton and Michelle J. Rollison of Rome for property in Windham Township for $129,000.
Mark E. McEwen and Sabrina C. McEwen to Vincent L. Nykiel and Janet M. Nykiel of Hammondsport, New York, for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $194,000.
Paul D. Binkley and Karen L. Binkley to Monty Walker and and Robin Walker of Bennington, Vermont, for property in Towanda Township for $239,500.
Thomas N. Borgeson and Agnes W. Borgeson to Stephen W. Gates Trustee, Arlene W. Gates Trustee and Angela S. Borgeson Trust of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Dairy Farmers of America Inc. to Costruzione of Berkshire, New York, for property in South Waverly Borough for $162,500.
Cheryl Pierce and Charles Pierce to Renni Rodriguez of Athens for property in Athens Township for $182,500.
Joseph R. Brown to Madison M. Brown of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $83,700.
David DeCristo and Amy L. DeCristo to Bradford County and County of Bradford of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $300,000.
Timothy M. Snyder and Valerie E. Snyder to Joseph S. Steier III and Francis K. Steier of Northhampton, Pennsylvania, for property in Overton Township for $1.
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission to French Azilum Inc. of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission to French Azilum Inc. of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Floyd D. McDonald to Mariellen McDonald of Canton for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Mariellen McDonald and Elnor Blaney to Brent Labenberg and Paulette Labenberg of Emmaus, Pennsylvania, for property in Armenia Township for $24,000.
Larry W. Stevens and Patricia K. Stevens to Derek R. Miller and Desiree M. Miller of Wysox for property in Standing Stone Township for $53,500.
Arlene G. Lafferty to Thomas Pressler of Canton for property in Canton Township for $83,000.
John McAndrew and Maryann McAndrew to Ralph H. Dooley and Catherine Dooley of Stevensville for property in Stevens Township for $165,000.
Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Carl Dulaney III of Towanda for property in Rome Township for $31,000.
Walter Ainey and Eleanor Ainey to Misty J. Greeno and Nancy Allen of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $155,000.
Ralph D. Cooley to Braulio Acevedo of Corona, New York, for property in Wysox Township for $30,000.
Wegner Family Trust, Scott A. Wegner Trustee and Wegner Living Trust to Zachary Stauffer of Mount Pleasant Mills, Pennsylvania, for property in Springfield Township for $150,000.
Regina W. Herr Estate and Regina W. Herr Trust to Endless Mountains Land Management Inc. of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $70,000.
Robert A. Schoonover to Iron Horse Investments of Laceyville for property in Asylum Township for $70,000.
Angela D. Carl (FKA) and Angela D. Stroud to Justin J. Watson and Mary Mezzatesta of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $79,300.
Scott Chase and Karen Chase to Ryan T. Casselbury and Lauren R. Casselbury of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $92,750.
First Citizens Community Bank to Nicholas L. Ackley of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $5,500.
Summit Sportmens Club to Summit Sportsmens Club of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, for property in Franklin Township for $26,955.50.
Gregory J. Ferro and Alison Ferro to Gregory Ferro of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
Ralph Wiscoskie and Deborah Witcoskie to LJO Properties LLC of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $189,000.
Elton D. Robinson and Patti E. Robinson to EP Robinson Family Limited Partnership of Wyalusing for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Elton D. Robinson and Patti E. Robinson to EP Robinson Family Limited Partnership of Wyalusing for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Lawrence A. Elliott and Elaine M. Elliott to Joan E. Lantz and David M. Lantz of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $115,000.
John I. Strong to Michael P. Strong of Wellsboro for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Paul A. Suarez and Vickie M. Suarez to Wilbert Reed and Bernice Reed of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $153,000.
Frank E. Chrzan Estate and Jacob Cummings Executor to Jacob Cummings of Troy for property in Troy Township for $1.
George A. Stage to Colleen J. Cotter of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Norma L. Walker to Norma L. Walker and Susan M. Walker of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
David R. Morrison to Janice M. Morrison of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $1.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Bradford County Tax Claim to Andrew D. Boardman and Mary Ann Boardman of Rome for property in Warren Township for $100.
Matilda Crawford to Matilda Crawford of Rome for property in Warren Township for $10.
Ronald L. Gerould and Suzanne K. Gerould to Gerould Family Irrevocable Trust and Christopher M. Gerould Trustee of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $1.
