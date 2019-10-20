David Michael Jackson to David M. Decristo and Amy L. Decristo of Canton for property in Leroy Township for $155,000.
Richard P. McGuire and Kathleen H. McGuire to Gary G. Dunn and Debra F. Dunn of Monroeton for property in Monroe Borough for $113, 000.
Ernest Earl Belcher and Wendy J. Belcher to Brad Vajda and Jaquelyn J. Vajda of Rome for property in Orwell Township for $202,000.
Garland K. Jones, Keith Jones (AKA) and Brenda L. Jones to Timothy D. Robinson and Stephanie A. Rogers Robinson of Athens for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $107,000.
John K. Bonebrake and Nicole M. Couchman (POA) to Nicole M. Couchman of Ashton, Maryland, Thomas J. Bonebrake of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Katie L. Nugent of Riva, Maryland, for property in Albany Township for $1.
Tax Claim Bureau of County of Bradford, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Joseph S. Bowen and Jamie G. Bowen to Timothy Bennett, Deborah Bennett and Nathan Bennett of Monroeton for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $4,475.
Kim Jukes and John Hunter Jukes to Kenneth A. Mayle of Edmond, Oklahoma, for property in Athens Township for $220,000.
Richard Rimbey, Sandra Rimbey, Richard O. Rimbey (AKA) and Sandra G. Rimbey (AKA) to George W. Kellar of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Francis Frantz Jr. and Lori Frantz to Francis Frantz III and Brittany Frantz of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $169,000.
Roger L. Brown and Richard E. Daum Jr. to Kodi Floyd of Tampa, Florida, for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $31,000.
Linda S. Parente, Sandra L. Salsman and David M. Cooke to Jennifer A. Bergquist of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $82,400.
Graham D. Summers and Debra Summers to Barbara E. Clarke of Canton for property in Canton Township for $33,000.
Joseph J. McMahon and Katrina McMahon to Joseph J. McMahon and Katrina McMahon of New Albany for property in Albany Township for $1.
Sharon M. Pedro to Edward L. Ring of Center Valley, Pennsylvania, for property in Albany Township for $225,000.
Edward C. Barrett Jr., Deanna M. Barrett, William D. Verderese and Joann M. Verderese to Samuel L. Lantz and Melissa E. Lantz of Athens for property in Athens Township for $198,500.
Peter D. Vanderlyke and Alexandra J. Vanderlyke to Ian W. Clare and Kathleen A. Clare of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $301,000.
Michael J. Vail and Susan N. Vail to Sudhaker Kinthala and Chandrakala Kinthala of Athens for property in Athens Township for $55,000.
Robert W. Likins Jr. and Candy L. Likins to Autumn M. Walters and John R. Blackman Jr. of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $76,320.
William G. Skerpon and Kim M. Skerpon to Tyler Young and Tara Banfield of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $267,000.
Donald Allis to Dale C. Clark, Keith Clark and Michelle Clark of Wyalusing for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Gary L. Hennip Executor and William D. Hennip Estate to Gary L. Hennip and Marianne D. Hennip of Rome for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Richard D. White to Thaddeus Malawski Jr. of Towanda for property in Sheshequin Township for $15,000.
Stanley J. Hankinson Revocable Trust, Stanley A. Hankinson II Trustee and Sharon L. Pitz Trustee to Stanley A. Hankinson II Trustee, Sharon L. Pitz Trustee and Stanley A. Hankinson Real Property Trust of Hewitt, New Jersey, for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
James Kelly Allgood Jr. and Lucy Denton Allgood to L&K Mineral Holdings of Jackson, Mississippi, for property in Tuscarora Township for $10.
James Kelly Allgood Jr. and Lucy Denton Allgood to L&K Mineral Holdings of Jackson, Mississippi, for property in Wyalusing Township for $10.
Bradley D. Weaver Administrator and Beverly J. Weaver Estate to Bradley D. Weaver of Alexandria, Virginia, for property in Troy Township for $1.
Bradley D. Weaver Administrator and Beverly J. Weaver Estate to Shawn Wagner and Amy Wagner of Troy for property in Troy Township for $1.
Danielle L. Brown, James H. Bailey and Cheryl Bailey to Danielle L. Brown and Joshua T. Brown of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $1.
