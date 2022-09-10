Michael K. Broome to Marisa Hite for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $1.
Douglas Collins and Tianne Collins to Matthew J. Rockwell and Amanda J. Rockwell for property in Canton Township for $23,000.
Stephen J. Rockwell Estate, Martin Rockwell Administrator to Martin Rockwell for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Shelley A. Saylor and Terry N. Saylor to Stephen A. Webster for property in Wysox Township for $2,500.
Deborah M. Chubb Executrix, Deborah M. Chubb, David W. Chubb, Suzanne L. Chubb to Suzanne L. Chubb for property in Troy Township for $36,600.
Kyle C. Jayne to Brion Rathburn and Melissa Rathburn for property in Ridgebury Township for $10,000.
Richard L. Kendall Estate, Sally A. Sterling Executrix to Bradlee Geer and Samantha Geer for property in Troy Township for $285,000.
Randy Deacon to William Murchake and Lara Allen for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $116,600.
Susan Northrup Palmer to Charles Pszeniczny and Wanda L. Gray for property in North Towanda Township for $62,900.
Mark Cottom to Mark Cottom and Keith M. Cottom for property in South Creek Township for $1.
June T. Bahr, Stephen R. Bahr (POA) to Anthony J. Snyder and Brittany K. Snyder for property in Troy Township for $114,900.
Ann Biernacki, Ann L. Biernacki (AKA) to Ann Biernacki, Ann L. Biernacki (AKA) for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Arthur C. Green and Linda K. Green to Varrick Enterprises LLC for property in Asylum Township for $152,500.
Thomas W. Horton Coexecutor, Karen Davis Coexecutor, Robert J. Horton Coexecutor, Barbara L. Horton Estate to Robert J. Horton for property in Athens Township for $1.
Thomas W. Horton Coexecutor, Karen Davis Coexecutor, Robert J. Horton Coexecutor, Barbara L. Horton Estate to Karen Davis for property in Athens Township for $1.
Velda Mae Johnson to Fawn L. Vanderpool and Uriah J. Vanderpool for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Scott Middendorf Partner and Shelly Middendorf Partner, S. Middendorf & S. Middendorf Partnership to Vanessa G. Bird and Matthew Vanderpool for property in Asylum Township for $142,888.
Matthew Curry and Nancy Curry to Amanda Vanderpool and Kevin S. Hicks Jr. for property in North Towanda Township for $173,000.
Gerald A. Histand and Donna E. Histand to Myron G. Histand and Esther H. Histand for property in Orwell Township for $112,000.
Matthew R. Liberty to Barry Ardrey and Sharon Ardrey for property in Ridgebury Township for $65,000.
Paula J. McKernan to Aloysius V. Curtin and Betty S. Curtin for property in Albany Township for $303,426.
