Randal A. Poplin and Robin Eastabrook to Dustin J. Snell and Jazlynn J. Calaman for property in Towanda Township for $1.
John W. Sensenig and Barbara O. Sensenig to John W. Sensenig, Barbara O. Sensenig, Gerald W. Sensenig and Jonathan M. Sensenig for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Joseph J. Packard and Belinda Packard to David N. Wilcox for property in Troy Borough for $125,000.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Mark A. Briggs, Deanna S. Briggs to Federal National Mortgage Association for property in South Creek Township for $976.01.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Housing & Urban Development to Richard Daum for property in Rome Borough for $40,000.
Shirley Franklin, Shirley G. Franklin (AKA), Timothy B. Franklin (POA) to Noah S. Thomas for property in Rome Township for $210,000.
Nathan P. Sheets, Haleigh Sheets and Brice E. Budman to Chad Wilcox for property in Towanda Township for $125,000.
Alex B. Schrader, Alex G. Schrader (AKA) and Corbyn Schrader to Mickenzie M. Bussom and Heather M. Bussom for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $159,000.
Michael Angerson and Catherine B. Angerson to Nathan P. Sheet and Haleigh Sheets for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $170,000.
Patricia A. Cokely to Diana L. Petlock for property in Wyalusing Borough for $170,000.
Jerome J. Kazlauskas to 1880 Mill Creek for property in Stevens Township for $450,500.
Norman Strauss III and Kerri AnnJean Strauss to Mitchell E. Brown and Mary D. Brown for property in Windham Township for $269,000.
Blake McKean Moore, Rebecca Elizabeth Moore and Thomas M. Moore to Blake McKean Moore and Rebecca Elizabeth Moore for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Jennifer Alexis Maynard to Michael Sekelsky for property in Rome Borough for $105,000.
Jacob L. Fisher to Jaidon L. Burkholder for property in Rome Township for $200,000.
Amey S. Johnson to Amey S. Johnson and Brian Schoonover for property in Canton Township for $1.
Pedro Nilsson Hernandez and Irma Ismelda Castro to 440 Cornell RD LLC for property in Tuscarora Township for $216,773.
Wayne K. Helms, Wayne K. Helms Jr. (AKA) to Farbros LLC for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $150,000.
Elizabeth Treese to Angelina Cook and Logan Monger for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $175,000.
BR Enterprises LLC, Ryan Hubbard Managing Member to Corey S. Hamel for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $189,000.
Agnes Brewer to Larisa Terry for property in Monroe Township for $180,500.
Deborah K. Clouse, Deborah L. Beaumont (NBM) to Vernon Clouse for property in Herrick Township and Wyalusing Township for $225,000.
Daniel B. Adams and Sabrina M. Adams to Dennis P. Price and Pamela I. Price for property in Wilmot Township for $32,900.
Dalton Johnson and Morgan Johnson to Ruthanna K. Snyder and Neal E. Snyder for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Kelly Shelp to Kelly Shelp and Dennis Shelp Jr. for property in Athens Township for $1.
James L. Shedden and Gabrielle E. Shedden, Gabrielle Shedden (AKA) to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Department of Transportation for property in Troy Township for $1.
John William Lockard Jr. and Susan W. B. Lockard to John W. Lockard Jr. Trustee, Susan W. Lockard Trustee, Lockard Family Trust for property in Athens Township for $1.
Robert Jones and Donna Jones to Robert Jones for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Darren M. Williams to Trevor Williams for property in LeRoy Township for $65,000.
Crystal A. Hons Executrix, Milton H. Repsher Sr. Estate, Milton H. Repsher to Jessica A. Lopez and Henry B. Lopez for property in Tuscarora Township for $387,500.
Kathy J. Snedeker to Sarah S. Khan for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $79,000.
Augustine J. Diciacce to Meghan Sutryk for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $228,000.
Bergeys Realty Company, Ruth Bergey Managing Member to Bergeys Realty Company, Ruth Bergey Managing Member for property in Wells Township for $1.
Lisa M. Shoemaker Executrix, Carl J. Remington Estate, Lisa M. Shoemaker to Lee C. Chase, Mary K. Chase and James Edward Chase for property in Terry Township for $197,500.
Linda M. R. Halter to Mitchell D. Morgan for property in Wells Township for $149,350.
Lorraine Larrabee to Eric Larrabee and Tracy Larrabee for property in Terry Township for $1.
Lorraine Larrabee to Larrabee Living Trust for property in Terry Township for $1.
Alan R. Drake to Keri A. Brown and Victoria C. Little for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $180,000.
Cheryl R. Henry to Cheryl R. Henry, Johnathan Henry and Jennifer Birt for property in Albany Township for $1.
Jacqueline J. Bristol, Jacqueline J. Stanis (NKA) and Benjamin D. Stanis to Benjamin D. Stanis and Jacqueline J. Stanis for property in Troy Township for $1.
Teresa J. Burkhart to Mitchell Reinheimer and Penny Reinheimer, Penny A. Reinheimer for property in Armenia Township for $45,000.
Robert M. Stevens and Marissa L. Stevens to Kenneth Gwin and Lucinda Gwin for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $225,000.
Sean S. Pelton and Melinda S. Pelton to Adam Carl Brooks Jr. for property in Towanda Township for $260,000.
Robert Diltz and Victoria Diltz to Twin Tier Management Corporation for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $225,000.
Todd M. Welch and Colleen M. Lewis to Todd M. Welch and Nathan Welch for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Brad C. Butcher and Marika A. Butcher to Alex M. Butcher for property in Granville Township for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Carol Jacques, Gerald T. Jacques Estate, Gerald T. Jacques (AKA) to Dustin J. Latini and Heidi J. Latini for property in Wyalusing Township for $80,800.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Anthony Paul Inc., Anthony J. Close to Northern Tier Holdings LLC for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Michael B. Matje, Cynthia M. Matje, Alan C. Bahner, Cynthia Matje (AKA) to Aloysius V. Curtin Jr. and Betty S. Curtin for property in Albany Township for $140,000.
Vaune Bruno Administratrix, Joseph C. Bruno Estate to Vaune Bruno for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
Jason E. Lloyd and Pamela L. Lloyd to William J. Bryan for property in Canton Township for $65,000.
Pamela J. Mapes to Pamela J. Mapes, Shawn C. Mapes, Lisa A. Felter and Brittany K. Wilson for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Walter A. Kendzoir Jr. Estate, Walter A. Kendzoir Jr. (AKA) to James Meisenhelter for property in Sheshequin Township for $381,000.
Christopher R. Popolow Executor, Richard Popolow Estate to Christopher R. Popolow for property in Armenia Township and Columbia Township for $1.
Christopher R. Popolow Executor, Richard Popolow Estate to Christopher R. Popolow for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Barbara Lynn Valero and Chris A. Valero to Donald J. Springstead Jr. and Amanda S. Machuga for property in South Creek Township for $175,000.
Dorothy C. Kinsman and Kim C. Kinsman, Dorothy C. Kinsman (POA) to Blair A. Kinsman and Chelsea R. Kinsman for property in Columbia Township for $70,000.
Randy J. Kelley and Doris A. Kelley to Alex G. Schrader and Corbyn Schrader for property in LeRoy Township for $30,000.
Ann L. Watkins to W & A Watkins Family LLC for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Jeffery A. Taylor Executor, Allen E. Taylor Estate to Paul L. Pidcoe and Pamela L. Pidcoe for property in Canton Township for $68,000.
Jeffery J. Huffman, Jeffrey J. Huffman (AKA) and Amy L. Huffman to Kathy A. Donovan for property in Tuscarora Township for $149,900.
Nicole Towner and Michael Towner to Anthony M. Benninger and Elizabeth M. Benninger for property in Wyalusing Borough for $162,000.
Thomas Capone and Glenda Capone to Albertico Vargas for property in Herrick Township for $270,000.
Tax Claim Bureau of the County of Bradford, William M. Ewing, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau to Uptown Redevelopers LLC for property in Smithfield Township for $34,000.
Annette L. Viselli Thorne, Annette L. Gorski (FKA) to Janine L. Gorski for property in Athens Township for $1.
Carol D. Putman Executrix, Walter L. Donovan Estate to Carol D. Putnam for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Joseph C. Donovan to Joseph C. Donovan and Jon M. Donovan for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Ray L. Brassington and Wendi D. Brassington to Lewis W. Brassington for property in Albany Township for $1.
Theresa Beaumont Executrix, Joseph E. McKernan Estate, Edward F. McKernan, Deborah H. McKernan, Joseph T. McKernan to Edward F. McKernan, Deborah H. McKernan, Patrick McKernan and Joseph McKernan for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
International Development Company LLC, International Development Corporation (SBM) to International Development Company LLC for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Lance D. Reese to Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (DBA) for property in Wysox Township for $2,582.73.
