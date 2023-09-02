Mary Ellen Petcavage to Raymond L. Brigham and Susan H. Brigham for property in Tuscarora Township for $375,000.
Marlea K. Hoyt to Kelly Woodell and Jacob Woodell for property in Albany Township for $1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Mary Ellen Petcavage to Raymond L. Brigham and Susan H. Brigham for property in Tuscarora Township for $375,000.
Marlea K. Hoyt to Kelly Woodell and Jacob Woodell for property in Albany Township for $1.
Ronald G. Radcliffe to Lon E. Campbell, L. Eric Campbell (AKA) and Lisa K. Campbell for property in Troy Township for $40,000.
Carmen Griffin to Smith Farms II LLC for property in Herrick Township for $1,000,000.
Keith L. Kipferl to David Andrews for property in Wells Township for $60,000.
Frost Olive M. to Scott S. Watkins and Kelly L. Watkins for property in Columbia Township for $2,500.
Emiljard Ismajlukaj, E. Ismajlukaj (AKA) to Emiljard Ismajlukaj for property in Wells Township for $1.
Joseph A. Stoddard and Bonnie L. Stoddard to Nathan T. Stoddard and Katy M. Stoddard for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Richard L. Manley and Barbara L. Manley to Darren L. Manley for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Traci N. Harding to Rebecca J. Coolidge and Valerie A. Weirback for property in Troy Borough for $264,900.
James L. Souto, James Souto (AKA) and Melissa A. Souto to James L. Souto and Melissa A. Souto for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
John E. Kern Jr. and Michele C. Kern to Nicholas P. Saravullo and Amanda Ann Saravullo for property in Troy Township for $245,000.
Laura J. McKeta and David A. Yenolevich to David A. Yenolevich for property in Windham Township for $1.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.