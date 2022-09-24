Linda Brown to Michael Smiley for property in Troy Borough for $139,900.
Cody J. Morgan and Elyse N. Morgan to Benjamin Snyder and Danielle Snyder for property in Wells Township for $205,000.
John J. Emiliani and Sherry S. Emiliani to Jesse R. Hite for property in Canton Township for $275,000.
Walter Leslie Wittie and Susan R. Wittie to Walter Leslie Wittie, Susan R. Wittie, Jennife Everson, and Wesley Wittie for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
David A. Burgess, Susan J. Burgess, Aloysius V. Curtin, Betty S. Curtin, Mark H. Hummel, and Connie F. Hummel to Michael Romano and Amy L. Romano for property in Terry Township for $262,500.
Joseph A. Stanco to Joseph A. Stanco and Brandy Stanco for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Marie M. Lenox and Michelle Lenox (POA) to Sebastian Majko for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $170,000.
William T. Lantz Estate, William Tracy Lantz Estate (AKA), Tracy Lantz Executor to Jacob Snook for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $72,000.
Kara Beatty Harris to Dylan Bussiere and Mackenzie Bussiere for property in South Waverly Borough for $132,500.
Dale W. Ham to Elizabeth J. Ham and Christopher W. Ham for property in Orwell Township for $148,900.
M R Dirt Inc, MR Dirt Inc (AKA) to Donald V. Savercool Jr. and Amy Savercool for property in Asylum Township for $5,000.
Richard A. Bennett and Charlene L. Bennett to Nicole J. Benditt and Tucker D. Higley for property in Wilmot Township for $185,000.
Lisa A. Crain Administratrix, Leadom A. Warner Jr. to Lisa A. Crain for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Daniel P. Lenox and Lucinda L. Lenox, Lucinda Collins (NBM) to Daniel P. Lenox for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Daniel P. Lenox and Tina M. Lenox to Daniel P. Lenox and Tina M. Lenox for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Trevor A. Moyer and Hope A. Moyer to Odyssey 1968 for property in Orwell Township for $1.
David Gratkowski and Cathy Gratkowski, Cathy L. Wiles (AKA) to Paul McConnell and Amy McConnell for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $140,000.
William J. Fife and Mary Ellen Fife to William J. Fife, Mary Ellen Fife, James W. Fife, John B. Fife, Joseph T. Tolerico, Joseph T. Tolerico Jr., and Jordan Tolerico for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Linda Houser Estate, Linda Eileen Houser (AKA), George G. Houser III Executor to Janathan P. Houser and Donalene Houser for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Richard R. Barlow III and Hazel E. Barlow to Richard R. Barlow II and Barlow for property in Columbia Township for $1.
James William Nichols, Elizabeth Y. Nichols, Bruce Woodard, Mary Theresa Woodard to Nichols Toad Hollow LLC for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Auston Muller Fulton to Daryle L. Westbrook Jr. and Kassi M. Westbrook for property in Franklin Township for $172,500.
June M. Boyer to Christopher Hendershot for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $97,000.
Kevin A. Hodges, Edward Eganlauf Estate, Noreene Eganlauf Administratrix, David T. Denofa to Kevin A. Hodges, Noreene Eganlauf, David T. Denofa for property in Windham Township for $1.
Kevin A. Hodges, Edward Eganlauf Estate, Noreene Eganlauf Administratrix, David T. Denofa to Kevin A. Hodges, Noreene Eganlauf, David T. Denofa for property in Windham Township for $1.
Robert J. Moore Jr. and Denise A. Moore to Denise A. Moore for property in Warren Township for $1.
Doris M. Stroud to Robert C. Stroud and Marty J. Stroud for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Kaitlyn Brown to Levi Brown for property in Troy Township for $1.
Midfirst Bank to S&B Home Solutions LLC for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $62,500.
Jay M. Good and Faye M. Good to Benjamin J. Mullen and Karla D. Mullen for property in Canton Township for $95,000.
Phyllis B. Mulcahy, Barbara B. Mitchell, Richard Mitchell, Charles K. Bruce, Mary C. Bruce to Charles R. Bruce for property in Sheshequin Township for $13,281.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Brent Chandler and Christi Chandler for property in Monroe Township for $151,000.
Constance J. Burruss to Kelly Smith for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $94,000.
Jordan Ellis, Vickie Ellis (POA) and Ashleen Salsman to William L. Payton Jr. for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Terrence B. McGarrity to Dylan Maynard and Gabrielle Maynard for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $217,500.
Kathy Snedeker to Ruth Anne Roach for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $42,000.
Dustin Scherer and Mercedes E. Zajackzkowski to Dustin Scherer for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Donald Weaver Executor, Wayne R. Weaver Estate, Wayne Roger Weaver (AKA) to Helen Kolesar for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Walter Raub, Francis M. Raub, Francis M. Strohl (NKA), and Warren Strohl to Cody W. Schmeckenbecher for property in Burlington Township for $10,000.
Ronald J. Regal and Patricia A. Regal to Emily Elizabeth Dekar and Kyle Dekar for property in South Waverly Borough for $189,150.
Donald G. Quick Trustee, Roy W. Cummings Sr. Trust, Roy Cummings Sr. Trust (AKA), Brian L. Canfield Trustee, A. Margaret Cummings Trust, Donald G. Quick Trustee to Cummings Lumber Co. Inc for property in Troy Township for $345,000.
Daryl L. Vermilya and David A. Carson to Lanier D. Ayres and Dorothy J. Ayres for property in Canton Township for $125,000.
Carol C. Hauss to Frank R. Hauss Jr. for property in Albany Township for $1.
Carol C. Hauss Executrix, Frank R. Hauss Sr. Estate, F. Robert Hauss Estate (AKA) to Carol C. Hauss for property in Albany Township for $1.
Carol C. Hauss to Frank R. Hauss Jr. for property in Albany Township for $1.
Naomi J. Clink Co Trustee, Naomi Janette Clink Co Trustee (AKA), James H. Clink Co Trustee, James L. Clink and Naomi L. Clink Revocable Living Trust, James L. Clink Revocable Living Trust (AKA), Naomi L. Clink Revocable Living Trust (AKA) to Tamar H. Arslanian and John Arslanian for property in Warren Township for $291,000.
Joseph J. Buttito and Dawn Buttito to Tracy E. Keeney for property in Wilmot Township for $300,000.
Matthew Curry, Lauren Curry, Nancy Curry to Clyde Rider and Jody Rider for property in North Towanda Township for $190,000.
Lisa Leonard to Jacob D. Tice and Sarah E. Tice for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $17,500.
Beverly Joan Russick Stroud to Beverly J. Stroud and Basil E. Bacorn for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Kevin M. Cramsey to Adam Christopher Tucker for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $72,500.
Joseph F. Klein to Joseph Klein and Todd Klein for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.