Daniel L. Bell to Lisa M. Bell of Cheriton, Virginia, for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Nicholas R. Vanderlyke to David Baker and Marguerite Maloney of Ulster for property in Rome Township for $132,500.
Jolene M. Spencer and Jolene M. Vinson (NBM) to Shayne M. Ballard of Wyalusing for property in Windham Township for $5,000.
Louise E. Bozman to Joseph Reed of Wyalusing for property in Rome Township for $125,000.
Mark Patrick Estate and April Patrick Administratrix to April Patrick and James Patrick of Bristol, Pennsylvania, for property in Pike Township for $1.
Gary R. Burke and Edith F. Burke to Gary R. Burke, Edith F. Burke and Robert G. Burke of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Gary R. Burke and Edith F. Burke to Gary R. Burke, Edith F. Burke and Timothy E. Burke of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Gary R. Burke and Edith F. Burke to Gary R. Burke, Edith F. Burke and Jani M. Burke of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Edward A. Carolin and Donna M. Carolin to Thomas A. Byrne and Gloria J. Byrne of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $35,000.
Heidi B. Masters to Kyle R. Baker of Wyalusing for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Melissa L. Keefe to Trevor Ryan Owen and Kristen Ashley Owen of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
Michael J. Callear and Nancy S. Callear to John Secor and Elizabeth Robinson of Towanda for property in Athens Township for $172,500.
C. Kevin Robbins and Sarah A. Robbins to C. Kevin Robbins and Taber Robbins of Horseheads, New York, for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Edward C. Stone to Jeffrey E. Cole and Elizabeth R. Cole of Canton for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $20,000.
Bradlee S. Geer and Samantha L. Geer to Bradley S. Geer and Samantha L. Geer of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $1.
Henry W. Castle and Lori Anne Castle to Henry R. Chamberlain and Lucille B. Chamberlain of Canton for property in Canton Township for $250,000.
Gino Matticoli and Frances Matticoli to Bradley S. Austin of Waverly, New York, for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $125,000.
Gloria J. Cotter (POA), William J. Wilson and Lois K. Wilson to Raymond Ferrio and Jill Ferrio of Holiday, Florida, for property in Ulster Township for $40,000.
Heather L. Adair, Heather Lynn Adair (AKA), Larry Michael Wishwanick and Michael Wishwanick to Michael Wishwanick of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Gerard A. Zeller and Mary Anne Zeller to Beers and Gowan Holdings of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $137,500.
Michael McCormick and Shannon McCormick to Gary L. Wells and Janet M. Wells of Athens for property in Litchfield Township for $208,000.
Walter Ainey and Eleanor Ainey to Misty J. Greeno of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $155,000.
Mary Lou Champion Estate and Debra Luchaco Executrix to Jason M. Rogers of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $500.
Earl Douglas Pickel and Judi E. Pickel to LJO Properties of Wyalusing for property in Herrick Township for $154,000.
Earl Douglas Pickel and Judi E. Pickel to Fieldstone Farm Resources LP of Wyalusing for property in Herrick Township for $1,000.
William J. Middleton to Diane Markey Campbell, Tammy L. Schwarz and Diane Markey Campbell (AKA) for property in Troy Borough for $45,000.
Daniel I. Chrispell to Deborah E. Chrispell of Rome for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Daniel I. Chrispell to Deborah E. Chrispell of Rome for property in Warren Township for $1.
Judith M. Hess Estate, Matthew J. Hess Executor and Benjamin R. Hess Executor to Michael J. Comereski and Dianne S. Comereski of Canton for property in Canton Township for $118,000.
John L. Southard Jr. Executor, John L. Southard Sr. Estate and John L. Southard Jr. to Colton Lawton and Maranda Lawton of Milan for property in Ulster Township for $210,000.
Spencer D. Roof to Christopher L. Roof and Rebecca J. Roof of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Cheryl L. Strope and Matthew R. Strope to Laurie Sylvestri of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $80,000.
Sally A. Fox Estate, Sallly E. Fox Estate (AKA) and Mary Rose Shaylor Executor to Scott Joseph Forant and Gritcelis Nieves Figueroa of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $62,000.
Mary Lou Champion Estate and Debra Luchaco Executrix to Wayne T. Huddleston and France Huddleston of Waverly, New York, for property in Athens Township for $155,000.
Geraldine Colwell to Wayne F. Miller Jr. and Dana K. Miller of Mertztown, Pennsylvania, for property in West Burlington Township for $68,000.
Robert M. Sovorsky and Nancy E. Sovorsky to William Matos Jr. of Plainfield, New Jersey, for property in Rome Township for $56,000.
JPMorgan Chase Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for property in Athens Township for $1.
Benjiman J. Hertel and Howard D. Hertel to David Williammee, Susan Williammee and Nancy Williammee of Melbourne Beach, Florida, for property in Canton Township for $150,000.
Edna E. Haines to Bradley Trobaugh and Katiann Trobaugh of New Albany for property in Terry Township for $126,000.
Dustin R. Mulcahy and Taylor L. Mulcahy to Trishya L. Bouse of Monroeton for property in Monroe Township for $111,000.
Harvey P. Rogers to Michael H. Mellen of Houston, Texas, for property in Windham Township for $67,000.
Robert B. Gregory Jr. to Patrick Wakefield of Athens for property in Wyalusing Borough for $165,000.
David W. Black, Leann Black and Leann Roan (AKA) to Jonas M. Yoder, Maryann E. Yoder, Emanuel Yoder and Ella Yoder of Canton for property in Canton Township for $116,000.
Richard A. Benjamin and Kay J. Benjamin to Melinda A. Geiger of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $299,000.
Jack Belles and Ella Belles to Brian T. Straub and Lisa A. Straub of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $160,000.
Anthony J. Renna and Melanie Renna to Betsy Sue Higbee of Hicksville Long Island, New York, for property in Troy Township for $500.
Ruth D. West and Kim E. Clarkson (POA) to Kim E. Clarkson of Germantown, Maryland, for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Roscoe Smith Jr. and Rosalyn G. Smith to Michele L. Lewis of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $247,000.
Michael Spadaccino to Michael Spadaccino of Feasterville Trevose, Pennsylvania, for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Stanley J. Burczynski, Joyce Burczynski Estate and Beverly A. Lawson to Stanley J. Burczynski Jr., Ronald S. Burczynski, Dianna J. Gibbs and Beverly A. Lawson of Elmira, New York, for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Susan Anderson Executrix and John D. Spencer Estate to Susan Anderson of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Susan Anderson to George Anderson and Susan Anderson of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Susan Anderson Executrix and John D. Spencer Estate to Susan Anderson of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Susan Anderson to George Anderson and Susan Anderson of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Terry A. Vanderpool to Teri Jo Shaw and Bret B. Vanderpool of Wyalusing for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Bonnie Vanderpool to Teri Jo Shaw and Bret B. Vanderpool of Wyalusing for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Wesley E. Smith, Megan A. Smith and Maureen Atlee Hipple to Wesley E. Smith and Megan S. Smith of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $0.
Dewings Management LLC and Pennsylvania Limited Liability Company to Dustin Randolph and Natalie Jean Camp of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $80,850.
Sally J. Dotter and Richard K. Cook II (POA) to Alex Cook of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $90,000.
Susan Eike, Carol Eike and Michael Dunbar to Donald L. Abrams Jr. of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $75,000.
Gloria Ann Mattison Trustee and Johnson Family Trust to Gorsline Properties LLC of Ulster for property in Athens Township for $115,000.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, James Stepanski Jr. and James Martin Stepanski (AKA) to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation of Midvale, Utah, for property in Standing Stone Township for $1,263.14.
Lloyd James Bailey and Lloyd J. Bailey (AKA) to David Michael Jackson of Troy for property in West Burlington Township for $145,500.
Madelyn A. Suydam Estate and Leroy C. Suydam Executor to Leroy C. Suydam and Victoria M. Suydam of Williston, Florida, for property in Wyalusing Borough and Terry Township for $1.
Robert W. Schaeffer and Tammy L. Schaeffer to Nicholas Wayne Carson and Arline Mae Carson of Wyalusing for property in Standing Stone Township for $234,900.
