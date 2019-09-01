Golden Mile Property to OC Estates of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward, Athens Borough Third Ward and Wysox Township for $143,423.60.
Judy Cochi and Joseph Cochi to Jason Horton of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $87,500.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Robert C. Stroud and Marty J. Stroud of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough First Ward and Monroe Borough for $55,000.
Gary A. Baker and Anne D. Baker to Verne A. Hicks and Eileen P. Hicks of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $185,000.
Melissa Miller and Melissa Lantz (NBM) to Jane Eldridge of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Third Ward for $77,000.
Dennis T. Keeney and Barbara P. Keeney to John Lacy and Robyn Lacy of Sugar Run for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Lee M. Stahl and Wanda Way Stahl to Robert J. Moore Jr. and Denise A. Moore of Little Meadows for property in Warren Township for $320,000.
Todd D. Eby to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Hunsinger Family Trust, Mary Louise Hunsinger (AKA) and Anne E. Sasser Trustee to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, for property in Terry Township for $1.
Norman Helmstetter and Kathleen Helmstetter to Jared Smith of Athens for property in Athens Township for $179,900.
Mark S. Shaw and Reva M. Shaw to Tyler S. Barth, Ashley B. Gilmore and Blake R. Barth of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, for property in Springfield Township for $179,500.
Lee Keeney and Donna Shroka to Lee A. Keeney Trustees, Donna M. Shroka Trustees and Keeney 4Ever Trust of Mount Airy, Maryland, for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
John Wolkoski to Carol V. Gerrity of Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania, for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Steven A. Schmuck and Joan M. Schmuck to Steven A. Schmuck and Joan M. Schmuck of Fulton, Pennsylvania, for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Gregory J. Bacorn and Jenny R. Bacorn to Chance A. Hendrix and Traci M. Hendrix of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $131,000.
Brian G. Potter to Anthony F. Potter of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $90,000.
Donna M. R. Fisher to Evan W. Fisher of Danielsville, Pennsylvania, for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Janice K. Surrett to Roy Force of Wyalusing for property in Terry Township for $160,000.
Jordan R. Andrus and Ashley D. Andrus to Andrew O. Clark and Christina J. Clark of Canton for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $72,000.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development and Housing & Urban Development to BD Asset Co 7 LLC of Avon, Connecticut, for property in Wysox Township for $110,020.
Heather M. Roof and Heather M. Frisbie (NBM) to Timothy L. Frisbie of Towanda for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Sara Stemple, Sara Stempel (AKA) and Sara L. Cochrane (NBM) to Ryan Hubbard of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $5,000.
Richard E. Daum Jr. and Robert Daum to Emil Waldman Jr. of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $127,500.
Lucas Pepper, Mickey L. Austin, Barbara E. Austin and Faith M. Pepper to Mickey L. Austin and Lucas Pepper of Ronks, Pennsylvania, for property in Granville Township for $1.
Citizens and Northern Bank to Benjamin Pepper and Jessica Pepper of Canton for property in Leroy Township for $35,000.
Evan W. Fisher to Wallacres LLC of Danielsville, Pennsylvania, for property in Asylum Township for $1.
