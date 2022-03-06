Patricia B. Wachtendorf to Patricia B. Wachtendorf and Marybeth Fahr for property in Terry Township for $1.
Matthew D. Pavey and Tara Roof to Joshua Pavey for property in Standing Stone Township for $170,000.
Kevin R. Kingsbury to Casey Abbott and Courtney L. Abbott for property in Asylum Township for $175,100.
Ruth E. Donnocker Estate, Barbara J. Groth executrix, Bobbie Groth (AKA), Susan Charles Groth executrix, Charlie Groth (AKA) to Lauren Egleston for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $139,900.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Michael J. Brown and Erin Marie Brown for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Timothy L. Bailey to Timothy A. Smith for property in Wells Township for $4,975.
James H. Delpierre Estate, Geral L. Delpierre co executor, Gary Delpierre co executor to Gregory L. Souto and Sharon L. Souto for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $208,700.
Robert H Greenough III and Lela C. Greenough to Robert H. Greenough III for property in Ridgebury Township for $92,500.
Dolores S. Giammarco and Salvatore J. Giammarco (POA), to Kurt J. Haegele for property in Smithfield Township for $75,000.
David Pelton and Melissa Pelton to Hunter Huyett for property in Asylum Township for $326,250.
Alicia M. Weaver to Marissa Pealo and Luke Oldroyd for property in South Creek Township for $165,000.
Brittany L. Potter and Bradford County Sheriff’s Department to First Citizen’s Community Bank for property in Sayre Borough 5th Ward for $3,747.48.
Kenneth E. Stone, Cherryl J. Stone, Cheryl J. Stone (AKA), Bradford County Sheriff’s Department to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. for property in South Creek Township for $965.74.
Harold H. Andrus to Denise Ellis for two properties in Smithfield Township for $1.
Harold H. Andrus to Harold H. Andrus for two properties in Smithfield Township for $1.
Todd L. Fenton and Sherri A. Fenton to Glenn C. Miller and Dawn M. Miller for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
A&E Realty Management to Brian Sheehy and Jeryl Sheehy for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $45,000.
Deborah E. Sample and Scot Sample to Mason L. McGroarty for property in Albany Township for $150,000.
Theodore Steil Jr. Estate and Bradford County Sheriff’s Department to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. Trustee and Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc. for property in South Creek Township for $20,000.
Lee S. Richie and Carol A. Richie to William E. Wilkinson and Yvonne M. Wilkinson for property in Ulster Township for $99,525.
Austen Paul Graham to Weigert Workforce Mobility Inc. for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $201,000.
Weichert Workforce Mobility to Shelby Ann Brown for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $201,000.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, John Niles Bartholemew, and Mary Bartholemew to Timothy A. Smith for property in Athens Township.
Tory Featherson Executor and John F Featherson Estate to Bradly Chaffee for property in South Waverly Borough for $79,000.
Travis M. Rogers and Brook M. Soper to Shawn W. Miller for property in Troy Township for $185,000.
Kay D. McNeal and Marshall A. McNeal to Marshall A. McNeal and Kay D. McNeal for property in Troy Township for $1.
Sharon A. Walter to Clifton Brian Russel for property in Columbia Township for $88,350.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County and Timothy D. Horigan to ADJEL for property in Stevens Township for $12,975.
ADJEL to CammyJoes Place for property in Stevens Township for $22,300.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Warren R. Inman, and Deana A. Inman to ADJEL for property in Ridgebury Township for $1,264.03
Bruno R. Trostl Estate and Frank J. Niemiec Executor to Scott Middendorf Partner, Shelly Middendorf Partner, and S Middendorf &S Middendorf Partnership for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Eric John Maryott and Jessica Attardo Maryott to Kelsey P. Maryott and Katie J. Maryott for property in Franklin Township for $1.
John M. Ferrett, Guy Ferrett, and Robert Palma to John M. Ferrett, Guy Ferrett, and Robert Palma for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Wayne H. Scouten Jr, Jane M. Scouten, and Marjorie Scouten to Wayne H. Scouten Jr and Jane M. Scouten for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Harry R. Mucklin to Jerome D. Meyer, Lorraine K Parks Meyer, and Lorraine K Parks Meyer (AKA) for property in West Burlington Township for $145,000.
Richard L. Landers Administrator DBNCTA and Earl L. Bolton Estate to Richard L. Landers for property in Pike Township for $0.
Richard L. Landers Executor and Ray A. Bolton Estate to Richard L. Landers for property in Pike Township for $0.
Joel M. McCaslin, Joella M. Paris (NBM), and Terry L. Paris to Terry L. Paris and Joella M. Paris for two properties in South Creek Township for $1.
Eugene I Shaylor Executor and Robert M. Shaylor Estate to Eugene I Shaylor and Cynthia A. Shaylor for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Barbara E. Hall McLaud, Barbara E. Hall McLaud (AKA) to Leroy Township for property in Leroy Township for $69,900.
Raymond R. Taylor to Raymond R. Taylor and Mary K. Taylor for property in Tuscarora Township $1.
Raymond R. Taylor to Raymond R. Taylor and Mary K. Taylor for two properties in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Gerald Frantz Jr. Executor and Ronald M. Emory Estate to Karen Frantz for three properties in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $225,000.
Veronica F. Kosempel and Richard J. Kosempel to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for two properties in Orwell Township for $1.
William Roach and Romona Roach to Tanya Finery for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Marletta M. Lamphere to Linda P. Lamphere and Gary E. Lamphere for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Brian K. Ierley and Kirby L. Ierley to Brian K. Ierley, Kirby L. Ierley, Kyle A. Ierley, and Kody L. Ierley for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Joel Palmer and Tammy L. Palmer to Micah David Palmer for property in Wells Township for $1.
Jeffrey A. Cummins, Pamela J. Sime Cummins, and Pamela J. Sime Cummins (AKA) to William Collier III and Irena Lewis for property in Burlington Township for $61,593.
