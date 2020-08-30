Michael A. Cantellops and Melissa Cantellops to Scott R. Hauser and Rachel R. Hauser of Towanda, for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $212,121.
Melissa A. Drake to Reed Bidlack and Emily Elsbree of Sayre, for two properties in Ulster Twp. for $97,230.
Wayne E. Pratt and Claire Ann Pratt to Blair A. Kinsman and Chelsea A. Kinsman of Troy, for two properties in Granville Twp. for $58,000.
Charles P. Kovacs and Karen D. Kovacs to Scott R. Middendorf and Shelley J. Middendorf of Towanda, for property in Wysox Twp. for $215,000.
Richard J. Hejnar to Geoff Fritzges and Tara Fritzges of Wyalusing, for property in Orwell Twp. for $310,000.
Edward C. Blackburn and Susan Wallover (POA) to Waja Farms Inc. of New Albany, for property in Terry Twp. for $175,000.
Anita L. Sanchez, Anita L. Mead (AKA) to Anita L. Sanchez, Anita L. Mead (AKA) and Raul M. Sanchez of Canton, for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Christy K. Pazzaglia Executrix, James P. Pazzaglia Estate, James Paul Romelo Pazzaglia (AKA) to Christy Pazzaglia of Columbia Cross Roads, for two properties in Columbia Twp. for $1.
Ronald S. Roblyer and Marcia Roblyer to Ross A. Nelson of Troy, for property in Columbia Twp. for $80,000.
George G. Granger Estate, Denise Green Executrix to Shirley Allen Estate and James Allen Executor of Wysox, for property in Rome Twp. for $1.
Dorcas E. Horst to Arvid Eby and Lashonda Eby of Canton, for property in Canton Twp. for $47,000.
Emory Haynes and Dolly Haynes to Jeffrey T. Claiborne and Rhonnda Renee Claiborne of Towanda, for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $425,000.
Kimberly L. Allen and Brian C. Allen to Gary A. Warner and Lenora I. Warner of Troy, for property in Troy Twp. for $80,700.
George C. Evans and Sheila Evans to Jody C. Evans and Danielle Evans of Monroeton, for property in Monroe Borough for $$80,000.
Seth T. Wilson and Caroline M. Wilson to Neil B. Colton and Sara J. Schweiger of Sayre, for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $145,000.
Sau Man Shao and Yee Ching Lee to Paige Hildebrandt and Jeffrey Klossner of Sayre, for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $100,000.
Brandon Pratt and Trisha Pratt to Tyler Hodge and Kelly Hodge of Ulster, for property in Ulster Twp. for $179,900.
Richard D. Schrader to Gene French of Towanda, for property in Monroe Twp. for $144,000.
Bryan L. Shay, Esther Shay, Melinda Williams and Adam Williams to Patric Giggee of Sayre, for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $89,900.
Guy E. Pardoe Jr. to Brendan Laverty of Towanda, for two properties in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $131,000.
Nicole L. Bates, Gordon D. Bates Jr., Gordon Dale Bates St. Estate, Gordon D. Bates Sr (AKA), Gordon Bates (AKA), Woody Bates (AKA) to Nicole L. Bates of Stevensville, for property in Stevens Twp. for $1.
Anita L. Marino, Carmen M. Marino Estate, Carmen Marino (AKA) to Anita L. Marino of Warren Center, for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $1.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Patricia E. Buckley of Troy, for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $50,500.
Gary A. Warner and Lenora I. Warner to Cassidy M. Farr of Ulster, for property in Ulster Twp. for $70,000.
