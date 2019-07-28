Ivan Janowsky to William C. Janowsky for property in Ridgebury Township for $27,000.
Taran Carlisle and Taran Koppenhaver (FKA) to Kimberly J. Castro for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $102,000.
Randy H. Steele and Sally A. Steele to Kevin Morrison and Lori Morrison for property in Wilmot Township for $90,000.
John D. VanAllen and Rena M. VanAllen to Cassandra L. Johnson and John R. Johnson for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $150,000.
Ronald E. Fitch to Jennifer M. Slater for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Mark Meyer and Cheryl Meyer to Cheryl Meyer for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Maryann Grasman to Shon P. Hackett Sr. and Stacey A. Hackett for property in Asylum Township for $30,000.
Nathan J. Murray and Sharon J. Murray to Nathan J. Murray for property in Terry Township for $99, 200.
Debra M. Tomeo to John B. Long II and Denise M. Long for property in Ulster Township for $220,000.
Ajax Leasing Group to Holdrens Ventures LLC for property in Sayre Borough Third Ward for $375,000.
Brad Ryan O’Connor and Miranda Sue O’Connor to Shannon Bump and Meagan Bump for property in Franklin Township for $120,000.
Barbara D. Pipher Executrix and Randall L. Pipher Estate to James A. Bowen and Elizabeth M. Bowen for property in Burlington Township for $60,000.
Donna L. Conway to Jeffrey A. Smith and Ann M. Smith for property in Wysox Township for $185,000.
Carl F. McClelland and Marilyn B. McClelland to McClelland Irrevocable Trust, Carl F. McClelland and Marilyn B. McClelland for property in Springfield Township for $1.
George S. Beach, Kathleen Beach and Kathleen Beach (POA) to Robin W. Munn and Robin L. Munn for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $249,000.
Robert W. Oliver Estate and Mary Robyn Oliver Executrix to Anastasia R. Osmolenski and Glenn R. Bell for property in Wyalusing Borough for $42,000.
Ted S. Williams and Linda J. Williams to Leonard Bernard and Tara Knappenberger for property in Granville Township for $244,900.
US Bank Trust Trustee, LSF9 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management (POA) to Matthew Grapes and Cecelia Grapes for property in Sheshequin Township for $34,900.
Mary J. Mohn and Mary Jane Mohn (AKA) to James Alan Nobles and Maria Lynn Nobles for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Mary Jane Mohn to James Alan Nobles and Maria Lynn Nobles for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Theodore Gatto and Theresa Gatto to Donald R. Bailey and McKenna Baily for property in Asylum Township for $10,000.
Community Bank and First Liberty Bank and Trust (DBA) to Scott C. Gray and Chad A. Placke for property in Wyalusing Borough for $65,000.
Emily B. Summers to Emily B. Summers and Nathan B. Summers for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
New Albany Community Library Inc. to Dale M. Hatch for property in New Albany Borough for $1.
Lynn B. Wiles to Nancy R. Souder for property in Rome Borough for $70,000.
Bryan H. Boone and Zee A. Boone to Holly F. Brown and Andrew R. Brown for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Joan M. Kuenzli Estate and Susan Logan Executrix to Justin Burns and Amber Burns for property in Warren Township for $115,000.
Linda K. Watkins Executrix and Catherine H. Snell Estate to Thomas Finch and Kendra B. Dyer for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $160,000.
Jeremiah A. Robert and April M. Robert to April M. Robert for property in Athens Township for $1.
Wayne E. Pratt and Claire A. Pratt to Sabrina L. Pollock and Ty J. Space for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $111,000.
Connie Ely Executrix, Rick Kilmer Executor, Rick Hood Executor (AKA), Chester E. Kilmer Estate and Chester E. Kilmer Jr. Estate (AKA) to Michael Greenough and Megan Greenough for property in West Burlington Township for $206,500.
James R. Brown, Donna L. Teeter and Donna L. Brown (NBM) to Virginia I. Pearce and Donna White for property in Wysox Township for $182,000.
Robert D. Fetterman and Kathleen M. Fetterman to Andrew S. McNamara and Maegan L. McNamara for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $265,000.
Donald Staats Estate, Donald K. Staats, Elizabeth A. Berger Administratrix and Elizabeth A. Berger to Steven C. Berger and Kelley S. Berger for property in Rome Township for $58,900.
Donald C. Roof and Betty E. Roof to Spencer D. Roof for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Jeremy C. Rosencrance and Melissa S. Hance to Jeremy C. Rosencrance and Melissa S. Hance for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Sylvia M. Abrams to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Rome Township for $1.
Donald C. Roof and Betty E. Roof to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Robert L. Elliott and Kathleen A. Elliott to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Casey M. Aylesworth and Kelly Aylesworth to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Rome Township for $1.
Richard Periman, Mary Periman, Bradford County Sheriff and Sheriff of Bradford County to Lakeview Loan Servicing of Sayre Borough Third Ward for $1.
Lawrence A. Machmer, Bradford County Sheriff and Sheriff of Bradford County to Aurora Financial Group for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $800.76.
Jay A. Harkness, Diane Harkness, Bradford County Sheriff and Sheriff of Bradford County to HSBC Bank USA Trustee and Wells Fargo Asset Securities Corp for property in South Creek Township for $946.62.
Gregory M. Wood, Bradford County Sheriff and Sheriff of Bradford County to Ditech Financial LLC for property in South Waverly Borough for $879.55.
Steven R. Althoff, Jessica E. Althoff, Bradford County Sheriff and Sheriff of Bradford County to Planet Home Lending of South Waverly Borough for $885.70.
Austin T. Gowin, Alyxzandria Gowin, Bradford County Sheriff and Sheriff of Bradford County to Citizens and Northern Bank for property in Albany Township for $1.
John Bruce Kirby Jr. Executor and Kenneth Miller Estate to Kenneth L. Nero for property in Ridgebury Township for $17,000.
Velda M. Johnson to Cody A. Souder of Standing Stone Township for $157,870.
Nina Miller to Brianna L. Erdmann for property in Troy Borough for $155,000.
Martin R. Jones and United States Marshall to John Kuhn for property in Athens Township for $60,500.
Scott D. Morgan and Pamela L. Morgan to Thomas F. Lynch and Mary L. Lynch for property in Ridgebury Township for $157,700.
Bessie A. Porter Estate, Thomas E. Hall Administrator and Bessie Porter Estate (AKA) to Jesseca Ferreri for property in Litchfield Township for $22,000.
Daniel E. Matarozzi Revocable Living Trust and Sharon M. Hawley Revocable Living Trust to Daniel E. Matarozzi Revocable Living Trust and Sharon M. Hawley Revocable Living Trust for property in Warren Township for $1.
Marcella J. Beardsley and Robert A. Beardsley to Chad Johnson for property in Litchfield Township for $106,000.
Joshua R. Hollar and Ashley L. Hollar to Corey L. Wilson for property in Wells Township for $265,000.
Susan J. Rogers Estate and Robert Ackley Executor to Brian M. Haynes and Amy Leslie for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $155,000.
Denny M. Slater and Candance M. Slater to Denny M. Slater for property in Sheshequin Township for $31,000.
James L. Crawn Jr. and Dana A. Crawn to Shane Fissler for property in LeRaysville Borough for $150,000.
Community Independent Bible Church and Warren Center Independent Bible Church (FKA) to James L. Chaffee and Kelly Chaffee for property in Warren Township for $150,000.
Kelly Chaffee and James Chaffee to Lawton G. Spencer and Stephanie Krukowski for property in Asylum Township for $129,000.
George Tunstall to Raymond M. White and Deborah J. White of Towanda Township for $90,000.
Thomas P. Stein and Linda M. Stein to Brian M. Rogan and Lara N. Rogan for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $221,000.
Mary Ann H. Shaw to Panagiotis P. Paxos for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Lewann D. Neifert to Raymond J. Harrington for property in Canton Township for $135,000.
