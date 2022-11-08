Bradford County Public Safety acquires grant for fire safety

The Bradford County Department of Public Safety received a grant from Chesapeake Energy Corporation to promote fire safety. Pictured from left: Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck, Chesapeake Energy's Government and External Affairs Coordinator Jonah Howe and BCPS Administrative Assistant Jessica Sheets.

 Photo provided by Bradford County Public Safety

A major energy company has distributed a big award to a county agency that provides lifesaving services.

The Bradford County Department of Public Safety received a grant from Chesapeake Energy Corporation to encourage fire safety throughout the county.