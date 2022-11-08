Bradford County Public Safety acquires grant for fire safety

A major energy company has distributed a big award to a county agency that provides lifesaving services.
The Bradford County Department of Public Safety received a grant from Chesapeake Energy Corporation to encourage fire safety throughout the county.
The grant will be used to purchase smoke detectors from Lowe’s in Athens Township for local residents. The retail company has assisted BCPS by offering the devices at cost to help make the donation go further, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
“We are honored to have this partnership with Chesapeake Energy and Lowe’s Home Improvement to bring smoke detectors to the community,” Rosenheck said.
He noted that although not every single home in the county can receive one, the smoke detector program is a good start to making local homes more safe.
“We hope to continue to strengthen this partnership with Chesapeake to be able to continue this wonderful program into the future,” Rosenheck added.
BCPS will distribute the detectors to county families in need, while other ones will be sent to Bradford County CYS. This would allow caseworkers to leave smoke detectors in residences that don’t have them during visits. It also ensures immediate notification to families in the event of a fire. Smoke detectors will also be distributed through local fire departments.
According to a study from 2014-2018, published in 2021 by the National Fire Protection Agency, the risk of dying in a reported home structural fire is 55% lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no smoke alarms. Almost three out of five home fire deaths were caused in properties with no smoke alarms in place.
Smoke detectors should have their batteries changed regularly. Standards indicate changing batteries with the time change, both in the fall and spring, to ensure working detectors. Daylight Savings Time just occurred this weekend, so batteries should be changed as soon as possible, if people forgot to.
